Eli Lilly Strives To Counteract Its Rivals

On Thursday, the FDA had approved Eli Lilly (LLY) Verzenio in combination with AstraZeneca (AZN) Faslodex to treat patients with advanced/metastatic breast cancers. This is a major win for the company, because it was approved for a large population. First of all it is treating patients with Hormone Receptor (HR) positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 ((HER2)) negative advanced/metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after endocrine therapy. It does not end there with this approval. It was also noted that the approval would allow use of Verzenio as a monotherapy in HR+/HER2- patients that had received endocrine therapy and chemo after the cancer has spread to other parts of the body ((metastasized)). In my opinion, the fact that it was approved as both a combination therapy and as monotherapy is a huge plus for targeting the breast cancer market.

Phase 3 Data

FDA approval of Eli Lilly's Verzenio was based on two studies. The first study, known as MONARCH 1, was a phase 2 trial for the approval Verzenio as a monotherapy. The second study, known as MONARCH 2, was for the approval of Verzenio in combination with Faslodex. The first trial to be discussed will be the phase 3 MONARCH 2 study, which recruited a total of 630 patients with Hormone Receptor Positive, HER2 Negative Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer. The trial was randomized into two different dosing arms. One group of patients took Verzenio in combination with Faslodex. The other group of patients were given Faslodex with a placebo. The primary endpoint of this study looked for progression-free survival (PFS). The primary endpoint of the study was met in that the drug treatment arm of Verzenio and Faslodex improved PFS compared to the Faslodex plus placebo arm, with a p-value of p < .0000001. That is that patients in the drug treatment arm obtained PFS of 16.4 months versus 9.3 months in the placebo arm. The phase 2 MONARCH 1 study recruited a total of 132 patients with metastatic breast cancer. These were HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients where endocrine therapy was no longer a viable option. The trial was successful because the Objective Response Rate (ORR) was significant. It was shown that patients followed up for 12 months after treatment achieved an ORR of 19.7%. In my opinion, both of these studies showed that Verzenio was an adequate drug in improving these patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

Competitors

A major hurdle For Eli Lilly's approval of Verzenio will be the competition that it will face. There is a drug from Pfizer (PFE) known as Ibrance, and one from Novartis (NVS) known as Kisqali. All these drugs target a pathway known as CDK 4/6, which plays a critical role in halting cancer cell proliferation. The cost of Verzenio will be $10,948 per month. Both Ibrance and Kisqali are priced closely to Verzenio. In my opinion, I don't see the cost of these drugs as being an advantage for which one will sell more over the other. What is a positive is that only Verzenio can be given as a stand-alone treatment option for these patients. What may greatly affect sales of Verzenio is the high rate of diarrhea that was observed in clinical trials. One thing to point out though is that the majority of cases of diarrhea were low-grade (some high-grade). In my opinion, it may cause some doctors to prescribe the other drugs, but I don't think it will have a major impact on sales. Plus, when you add in the fact what the company stated, it should be an easy problem to solve. Eli Lilly's head of global development and medical affairs, Levi Garraway, stated that such cases of diarrhea could be dealt with by using an Over the counter (OTC) product such as loperamide (marketed as Imodium). That makes a lot of sense, and I don't believe that it will push doctors to prescribe the other breast cancer medications, because of Verzenio's low-grade diarrhea side effect. In addition, once patients were given Imodium, diarrhea tended to drop off. Once patients reached the third course of treatment, only 2% of patients were still bothered with diarrhea. In my opinion that is not a huge percentage and should not affect sales all that much if at all.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity is expected to be quite large for Verzenio. Analysts at Bernstein have noted that sales of Verzenio could reach $1.3 billion by 2021. Other analysts state that Kisqali could potentially earn up to $1.6 billion by 2022. In my opinion, there will be a little wiggle room here with respect to what each drug can earn. It will highly depend upon what Doctors will want to prescribe for their patients. In addition, the advantage of Verzenio being given as a stand-alone therapy in this patient population might give it a better boost in sales compared to its counterparts. It will not be easy for Verzenio to dethrone the lead competitor in the space, Ibrance from Pfizer, right away. That's because Ibrance pulled in $2.14 billion in sales in 2016. That means that Verzenio will have a lot of catching up to do if it expects to match sales of Ibrance.

Risks

The biggest risk for Eli Lilly would be how well Verzenio competes against its rivals. That's especially true considering how much of a market Ibrance has already captured. In addition, sales of Verzenio will likely start off small at first. That means there won't be an expectation that the drug will reach blockbuster status within the first year. It will take time for Eli Lilly to build its brand, and compete against the other forms of treatment. The diarrhea side effect remains a risk as well, but as mentioned before OTC medicine can easily counteract that. Therefore, I don't think the diarrhea side effect will completely hurt sales. It may have a small effect on persuading Doctors to prescribe other medications, but it won't cripple Verzenio's attainable revenue.

Conclusion

Positive phase 3 data from MONARCH 1 and MONARCH 2 paved the way for approval of Verzenio in two different subgroups of the advanced breast cancer patient population. One group of patients with HR + advanced breast cancer that has progressed after endocrine therapy, and the other with HER2- advanced breast cancer that have gone through endocrine therapies and chemo. Competing drugs will remain a major dilemma for the time being, until Eli Lilly can build momentum for sales for its drug. The market opportunity is huge, and investors should be happy that Eli Lilly was able to obtain approval for this patient population. Especially, since it is the only CDK 4/6 pathway drug that can act as a stand-alone therapy for these patients.

