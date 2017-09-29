Thor Hammers It In Q4; Assessing Pros And Cons Going Forward

Pros and cons of the stock are discussed, with a positive view for now given economic trends, but risks are not insignificant.

The company has been expanding its production capabilities and plans to do more of the same this fiscal year.

Thor Industries, the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles in the US, reported an upside surprise in its fiscal Q4 and offered optimistic comments about its business prospects.

Introduction

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) reports that of about 60 manufacturers of recreational vehicles in the US, it has about a 50% market share of towables and a 40% share of motor homes. The company has grown via acquisition and internal growth since its founding in 1980 with the purchase of Airstream. The company has a web page that tracks the timeline of its formation, IPO and major acquisitions. It appears that its IPO price was around $0.73 in 1984, with a CAGR around 12%. This performance is notably good, given that until the past few years, the RV industry has languished with total sales well below the highs of the 1970s.

THO's growth has been marked by superior management and financial conservatism. Its acquisition of a major competitor last year, the Jayco deal, required THO to take on substantial debt. Almost all of this debt has already been paid off even while THO has been investing heavily in plant expansion and has raised the dividend 10%. The structural payout is low, and periodically THO pays out a special dividend, most recently $1.00 per share in 2013.

When THO bought Jayco, it pointed to the latter's low profit margins and said it would raise them. This has happened very nicely, as discussed below, and accounts for THO's explosive stock price growth since and just before I mentioned it in July 2016 in Buying 2 Airlines And An RV Stock On Oil's Weakness. (Note: the airlines were Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and Delta (NYSE:DAL), both of which have performed well since then, but I thought the THO story was the strongest and focused my investing and writing on THO).

As it turns out, my comments on the company in that article and two follow-up articles serve as a further introduction to comments I'll then make on Q4, THO's valuation and growth potential. Here is much of what I had to say about THO more than 14 months ago, with current comments in brackets:

...this is "my" kind of company - a roll-up that carries no long term debt and plenty of working capital... So it's an old-fashioned gem. THO also has favorable demographics, as the Baby Boom generation has years of RV-buying ahead of it. [Younger buyers are powering growth now]. This [Jayco] deal required long term debt which THO plans to pay down in 3 years. [Looks like only 1 1/2 years if THO wants to pay down the final $50 MM debt: its typical conservativism was being evidenced]. Looking at THO on a price:sales basis and adding sales from Jayco gives me a $100 price target for a $74 stock. [THO was around $74 then.]

In any case, I traded THO as it got near my $100 target. Then it soared after reporting the October quarter. In a typical Wall Street spasm of profit-taking, it dropped from its interim high above $115 to $102 when it reported its fiscal Q2, the January quarter. I bought the dip around $102, reported on my bullishness in a fresh article and set a price target of $125 for calendar 2018, saying:

Given the ongoing bull market in US stocks, I find THO attractive, with a 2018 price target around $125.

When business indeed got better, and the stock market also got better post-election, I followed up in June after THO reported Q3 in Thor Cruises Past Expectations; New Highs Down The Road?.

One comment in that article discusses a point that now appears relevant: how can THO grow by acquisition now that antitrust considerations come into play? This was how I addressed that looming issue in June:

This relative financial strength will allow it to grow horizontally as allowed by regulators (it's now almost 50% of the RV industry), possibly vertically, and possibly geographically. THO has a small Canadian presence; perhaps further expansion there while their currency is weak presents a clear avenue for growth. Could expansion outside of the US and Canada be contemplated?

All those above quotes lay out a fairly coherent introduction to THO.

Now, some comments about Q4 results.

THO hammers it in Q3

The Street was around $1.95 for EPS, which came in at a blowout pace of $2.26. Note that THO does not issue guidance. Q4 sales were up 50% yoy. Because the Jayco acquisition encompassed one month of last year's Q4, THO provides substantial detail in the press release on this. Even more detail is provided on a highly informative web page titled 4Q17 Overview and Q&A, from which this article quotes and to which it refers along with the press release. As usual, there was no conference call. Even more detail is provided in the 10-K, which was also released.

Sales in Q4 were $1.93 B, up from $1.29 B one year earlier. Profit margins in the Jayco division rose sharply, putting THO ahead of schedule for debt reduction. Full-year EPS was $7.09. An early read on consensus EPS for the current FY 2018 is $7.99. At $123, THO shares are at what I will guess will soon be 15X or somewhat lower consensus, as all analysts have a chance to weigh in and be sampled. It also puts THO at 17.4X TTM GAAP EPS (it only reports GAAP). In contrast, while THO is not a member of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), SPY is trading above 24X TTM GAAP EPS per S&P's numbers, and smaller cap indices are trading more expensive than SPY.

So THO remains a relatively cheap stock on an EPS basis, and the question is whether this is a cyclical, possibly a deep cyclical, that is near peak earnings and should trade at an even greater discount to the market.

Perhaps the best news for the bull case is that backlogs nearly doubled for motor homes and rose 93% for towables. THO points out in its web page that backlogs are solid rather than speculative. This increase in backlogs far exceeds the contribution from Jayco, which was after all part of THO by the time that Q4 2016 ended (the July 2016 quarter).

The guidance pretty much comes down to the following quote from the earnings release:

"The outlook for Thor remains very positive. We expect demand in the industry to remain strong, as more numbers and types of consumers adopt the RV lifestyle and are attracted to the exceptional brands and products of our subsidiaries," said Peter B. Orthwein, Thor Executive Chairman.

Since there is no specific guidance, Q4 and FY 2017 are already in the rearview mirror, though with one caveat: THO is poorly known. So there may be investors discovering this name; this possible tailwind is the classic reason to own companies that are publicity-shy.

A few words about the Q&A that THO provides in lieu of a conference call provide a good lead-in to my thoughts on THO's valuation and growth potential.

THO makes its case on its web site

The company tries to think of the sorts of questions that good analysts would ask in a Q&A, then answers them. This graphic from that Q&A page is impressive:

Paying down $215 MM out of $360 MM debt taken on to purchase Jayco is great. Even better is that subsequently, in this quarter, THO paid down an additional $55 MM of debt, leaving only $90 MM left to repay.

One of the points that THO addresses is that ex-Jayco, operating margins declined due to a demand shift to lower-margined products as well as, secondarily, labor cost pressures.

THO spends time in the Q&A and a related PowerPoint presentation on its website making the case that lower-end product sold better because younger people now are providing the incremental demand. It goes on to argue that this is good long term, as there will be many years ahead for younger RVers to move up to more expensive towables as well as motor homes. Not that yours truly is any expert here, but seeing younger buyers is a positive for future years, even if their buying power is not mature yet. THO also makes the case that RV sales are roughly half what they were in the 1970s when adjusted for the number of drivers in the US, and an even smaller proportion when adjusted for population.

PDF slide 24 shows wholesale RV sales from 1980. Because 1980 was a very depressed year for RV sales, I have done a little moving average CAGR estimates from then to 2017 estimated sales, and come up with about a 2 1/2% CAGR.

However, that probably overstates the growth rate, because the 1970s were a boom decade for RV sales. We should take that into account, and doing so would lower the growth rate substantially, to as low as zero.

On slide 29 of the PowerPoint, THO is kind enough to present its estimated market share from 2014 up to halfway through calendar 2017. Adjusted for acquisitions, its market share is estimated to have declined marginally, from 48.9% as of year-end 2014 to 48.2% as of 6/30/17. This is a tad disconcerting, as we want our corporate heroes to be market share gainers, not static when adjusted for deal-making.

There is much more detail in the Q&A and PowerPoint, but to keep this concise, I will get to my thoughts on this stock, which has acted so well and treated me well. First, the case for THO, then some points against it.

Some points in favor of THO shares

To list the main ones, with a few comments:

Industry consolidator but almost debt-free

Not that I can give legal (antitrust issues) advice, but THO's market share in motor homes, around 40%, may be allowed to rise toward its share in towables, which may have maxed around 50% unless growth in towables is organic.

The only other dominant manufacturer of RVs is Forest River, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Strong, efficient operator

THO has much higher margins than, say, Winnebago (NYSE:WGO). This efficiency, as shown by Jayco's margins rising sharply in just one year, has to stand it in good stead in any industry downturn. THO remained profitable on an annual basis throughout the entire Great Recession period. This differentiates it from WGO.

Ability to grow sales in the West, Canada and beyond

THO has begun expanding manufacturing in Idaho, and I believe is looking to grow its share of the RV market in the West. The company also notes that the weakness in the Canadian dollar versus the USD has hurt sales in Canada. So sales in Canada may expand now that the loonie has strengthened.

Supplier LCI (NYSE:LCII) has been expanding in Europe. Perhaps THO will do the same.

Vertical integration could occur

Perhaps THO will acquire LCII, or other suppliers. This could be an interesting concept that THO may be considering, given its high market share in manufacturing.

Peak valuations not yet reached

In calendar 2006 and 2007, THO traded at or above 1X sales per share for the fiscal year that ended in July of those years. The Great Recession came and knocked the stock down over 80% from peak to trough. But since the US economy looks good here, with no recessionary signs reported by the experts and the leading economic indicators on the robust side, then reaching 1X sales per share is plausible again. Consensus is around $8 B for FY 2018 sales. Divided by 52.8 MM diluted shares, a target price around $152 is reached. That price would still be less than 20X projected FY 2018 EPS.

Secular growth story for RVs may come true

From 2001 into 2016, the US has experienced slow compound growth, which obviously included one mild and one severe recession. Perhaps that trend will give way to 15 higher-growth years. If so, then the proportion of RVers to drivers can increase, while at the same time more buyers purchase more expensive towables and a higher proportion of upper-end motor homes.

THO itself could be acquired

Just as Warren Buffett liked the RV business for his conglomerate, some other company, perhaps a conglomerate and perhaps a company operating in the motor vehicles or transportation/outdoor equipment business, may find THO attractive.

Somewhat high short interest

ETrade (NASDAQ:ETFC) is showing a 6.82% short interest as a percentage of the float. I believe this is down a little from recent readings, but it is well above that of the stock market as a whole, especially debt-free, profitable companies that have been beating expectations quarter after quarter.

If shorts truly begin to cover this somewhat thinly-traded name, which has an average trading volume of 700,000 shares per day (though the stock price is high, so dollar volume is higher than that number would suggest), then THO would be gaining a pleasant tailwind that could move the stock farther and faster than fundamentals would suggest.

Now, some negatives for the stock.

Risks, and the case against THO

Easy entry field

This is not rocket science, and the constraints of building to fit highway lane width limits what creativity can be brought to bear.

Jayco may have been the last big acquisition

All the other players are smallish, even WGO. Below WGO and its affiliate Grand River (founded by ex-THO executives), the other US companies are small and smaller. Plus, antitrust considerations may come into play.

THO has now lapped the Jayco deal in yoy comparisons, and a year or so from now, it will be lapping its big efficiency gains that it brought to Jayco.

Industry can cycle downward, and sharply so

People who bought THO in the $50s in 2006 and 2007 had no knowledge they were buying into the teeth of an oncoming near-depression. This can apply to us today. Maybe we are at another cyclical and secular peak in RV sales.

Lack of adjusted market share gains

If THO is so great, why has its market share remained stagnant for the past 3 1/2 years adjusted for its deals?

High price to book ratio

Ultimately, assets are assets, and making RVs is highly competitive. THO has a market cap around $6.5 B. It ended FY 2017 with shareholder equity of $1.58 B. That's a ratio above 4X, which is high for a company without much in the way of proprietary advantages.

Fed tightening

Next week, the Fed is beginning its program to shrink the amount of "excess" bank reserves and has already raised short-term rates four times in less than the past two years. These cycles are not favorable for high stock market valuations nor for credit-dependent industries such as RVs.

Concluding comments

In the context of a strong and prolonged bull market for both large-cap and small-cap stocks, THO is reasonably valued, perhaps undervalued. Its relative size within the industry and strong balance sheet, as well as its operating record in the Great Recession, suggest that even new money buying the stock here could have either trading gains over the next year or two if valuations reach peak pre-Recession levels, and/or long-term gains, perhaps high single digits in my guess.

However, where we are in the Fed cycle and the high price:book ratio makes me wary that at some unpredictable point, THO will revert to having more classically attractive fundamentals, perhaps at a significantly lower share price.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Clearly the stock could "use a rest," but in the long haul, the company and stock have done well in a difficult industry. Perhaps the secular trend is back toward RVs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.