TFI International: This Undervalued Stock Can Return At Least 10% Annually

Management has carried out a major plan of share repurchase during the last year and a half, going from 101,994 in late 2015 to the current 91,025 shares.

Note: There is much greater liquidity for this name on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker TFII. Also, all monetary amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

The logistics sector in the U.S. and Canada is not going through its best moment, as overcapacity is hindering growth. However, even in such a punished sector, we can find good investment opportunities. This is true for TFI International (OTC:OTCQX:TFIFF), a company that has been able to increase its market share in the last seven years both in Canada and the U.S. by making the right acquisitions without punishing its shareholders. I believe it is currently trading at a discounted price and is worth considering as a value investing opportunity.

About the Company

TFI International, formerly known as TransForce Inc., is a Canadian transportation and logistics company with more than 60 years of experience in the sector. It operates in the U.S. (44.4% of total revenue), Canada (55.1%) and Mexico (0.5%) through its four business branches: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics.

Despite having only $2.7 billion market cap, it has the largest fleet of trucks in Canada: 8,265 power units, 25,310 trailers and 10,270 independent contractors. Its list of customers is extensive, and none of them exceeds 5% of the company's total revenue.

This is a company that has grown historically through acquisitions. In fact, it has completed over 80 of them in the past 10 years. At the end of 2016 they made one of their biggest moves, acquiring the North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) for USD 558 million. This acquisition allowed the company to increase its presence in the U.S. and acted as a bridge to expand its activities in Mexico in the future. The company estimated that this operation would lead to significant growth: "Based on historical information, the acquired business is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately USD 530 million."

Despite being part of a sector where most companies are capital-intensive, TFI International has been capable of generating FCF (excluding acquisitions) during the last seven years. Management has made good use of that, and during said period it distributed a good share of this FCF through dividends.

Historical Growth

The crisis in 2008-09 hurt the logistics sector severely, and although TFI International suffered as well, its good asset management and cost control allowed it to generate $133.2 million FCF in 2009. It barely took a year for the company's results to improve significantly. In 2010, it was able to increase its FCF and EPS by 37.6% (excluding acquisitions) and 791.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

But that's not all: The company's records have been outstanding to this day. It has achieved 11.8% revenue CAGR and 10.1% FCF per share CAGR since 2009.

During the last few years, TFI International has reoriented its operational activities, focusing more on asset-light activities related to e-commerce as those bring higher returns. The company services e-commerce from 80 North American cities and has generated $435.7 million revenue (TTM). It is expected that the same growth rate will be maintained in the future:

Despite the acquisition of the North American truckload operation of XPO Logistics taking place in late 2016, it was not until this year when the results of this consolidation started to show. In the first half of 2017, TFI International has increased its revenue by 25.7%, its EBITDA by 28.9% and its FCF by 40.1% (excluding expansion capex), compared to the same period in 2016.

How Has the Company Been Managed in the Last Few Years?

In my opinion, management has met all expectations regarding capital allocation in the last few years. Although growth comes mainly from acquisitions -- and these are larger and larger -- no major capital increases have been carried out. In 2009, the company had 90 million shares outstanding (diluted) vs. 102 million in 2015. This means 13.3% capital dilution against a total FCF growth of 35.8%. It doesn't sound bad, but there's more.

During the last year and a half, the company has carried out a major share repurchase plan. It currently owns 91,025,000 shares outstanding (diluted). This proves two things: First, the company is interested in creating value for its shareholders and, second, at the price at which the company is trading, management has considered that repurchasing shares is a better choice than repaying its debt. From this, we can sense that the management believes that, right now, TFI is cheap (more on this below).

As for the company's level of debt, it has never been excessive. TFI International has had an average of 3.1x times debt/EBITDA since 2009. Right now, its ratio is 3.3x times debt/EBITDA TTM -- not bad, if we keep in mind that the largest acquisitions in its history were made in the last three years. Besides, most of its debt ($1.2 billion of credit facility) matures in 2021, but it can be extended annually, so it does not pose a major risk.

Uninterrupted Dividend Since 2003

Besides using the FCF generated to repay its debts, TFI International has used a good share of its free cash flow to pay dividends, which shareholders have been receiving uninterrupted for almost 15 years. While it's true that during the crisis the dividend declined, from 2010 on, with the improvement of results management has been increasing it annually.

The company's current dividend yield is 2.46% and its FCF payout ratio is 20%. The management, in its last quarterly report of 2017, promised shareholders it would pay 20%-25% of the FCF generated in the future as dividends. With the company's capacity of growth, I think it will not be difficult for it to continue increasing it annually, as it has been doing for the last seven years.

Outlook and Valuation

Although it's true that the sector is not going through its best moment in the U.S. and in Canada, the company expects to continue finding new investment opportunities to expand its operational network in North America. This, together with a greater focus on e-commerce activities, which generate higher returns and revenues year after year, gives us hope about the future of the company.

Now, we only need to know whether the price at which TFI International is trading is attractive or not in order to be considered a good investment opportunity. Being rather cautious and given the company's history, we estimate an annual revenue CAGR of 10% for the next three to four years. I think the company can do so without further problems -- remember that its historical revenue CAGR is 11.8%. Besides, in 2017, even with zero organic growth, it is expected that the company will reach $4.7 billion revenue (+15.9%) with last year's acquisition. Therefore, I think that an annual 10% for the coming years is a rather conservative estimation.

Regarding the FCF margin, I expect management to continue with its cost control policy to maintain 2016's margin of 6.9%. Besides, in order to reach that growth rate, I think the company will stop repurchasing shares and it will make small capital increases (let's say at the same rate as in 2009-15). It will also maintain its current debt/EBITDA levels and it will use a large share of its FCF to finance acquisitions.

TFI International is trading at a discounted price vs. its peers. For example, if we compared it to XPO Logistics (one of its similar-sized, most direct competitors), the latter is trading at 49.1x times its EV/FCF in 2016 compared to TFI International's 16x times its EV/FCF in 2016. In addition, TFI has been historically quoted at an average of 15x times EV/FCF. Therefore, I believe that something around 16x times EV/FCF would be a reasonable price for a company that is not heavily indebted and grows at 11.8% per annum.

If we extrapolate this multiple into the future, we see that the company is trading -- with a current price of $30.82 per share -- at 13.9x times its EV/FCF for 2017, at 12.7x times its EV/FCF for 2019, and at 12.2x times its EV/FC for 2020. If we consider that, sooner or later, the market will recognize the company's historical multiples, I estimate that investor returns (along with a dividend yield around 2.5%) will reach 10% per annum. Again, these estimates are pretty conservative.

Note: Poor annual returns in the last three years can be explained by the stock trading at multiples that were too high. 2014 - 19x times EV/FCF, 2015 - 20x times EV/FCF.

Even in the face of a zero-growth catastrophic scenario, if management was unable to find new investment opportunities and did not need to increase its debt, the company would be able to use 80% of the FCF to repay said debt and the other 20% to maintain its dividend. That way, its EV would go down from the current $4.5 billion to $3.7 billion in 2020. Faced with any of those scenarios, TFI International's current price offers a good margin of security. One example of this is the large share repurchase plan the company carried out during the last year and a half.

Why Is This Company Undervalued?

Some of the most relevant reasons might be:

The fact that it's a small-/medium-cap company trading in Canada with little analyst coverage.

Overcapacity in the logistics sector due to lagging manufacturing activity in North America.

Possible increase in interest rates, which puts pressure on the company's debt.

The last two are the ones that cause the most concern to investors. I think that TFI International would be able to cope with higher interest rates, as 3.3x times debt/EBITDA is a pretty reasonable level.

As for uncertainty surrounding the sector, the company has proven that it could make it through one of the toughest crises in the last few years. Not only that: It could also generate value for its shareholders during that period. Therefore, TFI International would be ready for any negative situation that could arise despite being at the peak of the business cycle.

The company is in a huge sector in which last year USD 672 billion in revenue was generated just in the U.S., compared to the less than USD 1.8 billion generated by TFI in the same year and country. I am confident that the company will find more investment opportunities to maintain its growth rate.

Conclusion

This is a well-run company that has been able to obtain value from previous acquisitions, and I am sure it will continue to do so in the future. Although its upside potential and safety margin are not huge, it could be part of a growth portfolio as long as its relative weight is not too high.

I would consider taking a position in the company if the stock underwent any short-term correction and the fundamentals didn't change. The company would then offer a higher discount in its price and even more attractive upside potential.

