The Concern About Southwest Has Created A Value Buying Opportunity For Hawaiian Airlines

According to a recent Seeking Alpha article, an announcement is imminent that Southwest (NYSE:LUV) will be entering the Hawaiian market. Even though rumors of Southwest's entry have existed for years, Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) stock has still dropped significantly assuming the entry is coming shortly.

I do not expect the entry to occur for at least 12-18 months for two reasons.

Southwest decided to retire their 737-300s before the replacements arrive. A total of 69 airplanes are being retired early. At the beginning of the year, Southwest had 723 planes in the fleet. At the end of the year, Southwest will only have 703 planes in the fleet. By the end of next year, Southwest will have 746 planes in the fleet. Considering it will be late next year before they will have more planes in the fleet than they did at the beginning of this year, what planes are available to fly on new routes in the near future? To fly to Hawaii, Southwest needs a FAA ETOPS 180 certification. This certification gives Southwest approval to fly over water for 180 minutes. The certification process takes at least 24 months to complete. It has several requirements. The biggest one being that Southwest has to prove that they can maintain their airplanes at a higher standard. These two links to the Boeing website can walk you through the entire process.

Note that both the airline and the aircraft have to be certified. Southwest only has two models that the FAA has certified. They are the Boeing 737-800 and the Boeing 737 Max 8.

See these additional reports: Southwest plane order, News Releases/Statements

Because we do not know when the certification process started, we do not know when it will be complete. However, the Southwest CEO made comments at the 2017 annual meeting in the spring that suggested that flights to Hawaii in 2018 might be a little ambitious.

Is the Southwest Effect as strong as it used to be?

According to the other Seeking Alpha article, “The Southwest Effect” suggests that airfares normally drop by 25% once Southwest enters a new market. The data supporting this is from the 1990s and early to mid-2000s.

In the recent past, the airline industry has changed significantly. This change has had two drivers.

Industry consolidation- During the past 9 years, Delta has merged with Northwest, United has merged with Continental, American has merged with US Air, Alaska has merged with Virgin America, and Southwest has merged with AirTran. Low fare carriers- Alaska Airlines, Spirit Airlines, JetBlue, and Frontier Airlines have grown significantly.

Year Average Fare ($) From Previous Year (%) Cumulative from 1995 (%) 2005 383 -2.7 -17.9 2006 397 3.6 -15 2007 382 -3.7 -18.2 2008 392 2.6 -16.1 2009 352 -10.1 -24.5 2010 375 6.5 -19.6 2011 394 4.9 -15.6 2012 397 0.9 -14.9 2013 399 0.5 -14.5 2014 403 0.9 -13.7 2015 387 -3.9 -17 2016 354 -8.5 -24.1 2017 (through 1Q) 352 -0.6 -24.6

Table showing industry wide change in airfares since 2015 (Source: Annual U.S. Domestic Average Itinerary Fare in Current and Constant Dollars | Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Note from the table that these changes have driven airfares in the entire industry down by 13% since the end of 2014.

It appears that the industry has already been adjusting to the Southwest Effect. I suspect that any 25% decline in fares is already partially in effect.

If you specifically analyze the Hawaiian market, I suspect the Southwest Effect will not happen. Alaska Airlines has already introduced the low fare model to Hawaii. Alaska Airlines has 21.1% market share.

Airline Total Flights Market % Alaska 4094 21.1% Allegiant 51 0.3% American 3422 17.6% Delta 2822 14.5% Hawaiian 3560 18.3% United 4820 24.8% Virgin 638 3.3%

Number of Scheduled Flights from the US Mainland to Hawaii in the First Half of 2017 (Source: Visitor Statistics | Air Seats Capacity Outlook)

It is a hard argument to believe that airfares will drop significantly in Hawaii.

Hawaiian airlines has been preparing for the competition from Southwest since 2010

Hawaiian airlines has an incredible management team. Since Mark Dunkerley became the CEO in 2005, the market cap has grown from $180 million to $2 billion. In 2010, they set out on a strategy to differentiate themselves and be successful knowing that competition from the US mainland was going to increase. They decided to take 4 decisive actions. Currently, they are executing these.

Increase their international presence- In 2010, they had 1% market share in the Japan to Hawaii market and 20% of the rest of the international market to Hawaii. By the end of 2017, they will have roughly 24% of the market share in Japan and 30% of the market share in the rest of the international markets. Japan and other international markets will represent roughly 25% of their revenue this year versus only 10% in 2010 (Sources: Investor Day 2016, Hawaiian Holdings Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Transportation Conference) Add Premium Seating- They started adding limited Extra Comfort seating in 2014. They started expanding Extra Comfort seating and Lie Flat seating in the second quarter of 2016. This process will not be complete until sometime in 2018(HA Merrill Lynch 2017 Presentation). There are two benefits to this. i) It has allowed them to raise PRASM by 10% year over year from the 2nd quarter of 2016(2017 2nd Quarter Results Press Release). This will help to offset any potential decreases in fares for Economy Class. ii) Leisure travelers to Hawaii like to pay for a more comfortable flight experience on the longer flights from the mainland to Hawaii. The proof of this is in the numbers. Hawaiian airlines is receiving at least a 5% premium in PRASM as compared to any other airline in the markets that they are competing in from the US mainland(per HA Merrill Lynch 2017 Conference Presentation). Upgrade the fleet- In 2010, the fleet of airplanes included 717s and 767s. By the end of 2018, the last of the 767s will be phased out (2016 HA Investor Day Presentation). They are being replaced by A330s/A321neos/A330neos. The A330s are about 7% cheaper to operate than the 767s. The A330neos are about 15% cheaper to operate than the 767s. The A321neos are 20-25% cheaper to operate than the 767s. The A321neos are also 15% cheaper to operate than Southwest’s 737-800s. Enter new markets- One of the purposes for adding the A321neos to the fleet is to boost market share in existing cities, add new service to medium size markets in the US/Canada, and to free up A330s to enter new long haul large size markets. Hawaiian is still analyzing the opportunities, but they have stated that they could add additional or new routes from different Hawaiian cities to Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Sacramento, Phoenix, and San Diego(HA Merrill Lynch 2017 Conference Presentation). They could also add new routes to new markets such as Anchorage, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Austin, Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary, Nagoya, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City(per 2016 HA Investor Day Presentation).

A discussion about load factor

The doomsday scenario for Hawaiian Airlines proposed in another recent Seeking Alpha article is that their load factor is going to drop by at least 600 basis points because of the capacity that United is adding and the capacity that Southwest might be adding.

United is adding 11 flights daily flights to Hawaii starting on December 20.

The catch is that only 4 of the flights fly the same routes as Hawaiian Airlines. United will be flying competitive routes on Boeing 737-800s from San Francisco to Maui(2 flights daily), Los Angeles to Maui, and Los Angeles to Lihue. The seating capacity of the United Boeing 737-800 is 154 people.

The other Seeking Alpha article suggests that Southwest will initially operate 10 daily flights. Their Boeing 737-800s hold 175 people. All of the Southwest flights will probably compete with Hawaiian Airlines.

During the first half of 2017, an average of 22,490 airplane seats were available per day flying from the US mainland to Hawaii. If Southwest adds 1,750 seats and United adds 616 seats, the total increase in daily capacity to Hawaii is 10.5%.

A statement was made in the recent Seeking Alpha write-up that tourism to Hawaii is relatively inelastic. Since 1970, tourism has grown at a rate of 4% per year. Since 2011, the tourism rate has also grown at a rate of 4% per year. Assuming new tourists absorb 4% of the increased capacity, there are only 6.5% additional seats.

However, this assumes that the United and Southwest flights are 100% full. This also assumes that Southwest would not add new tourists(do you agree that a % of loyal Southwest flyers will take their first trips Hawaii?). If the United and Southwest flights are 84% full and Southwest adds 1% new tourists to Hawaii, the load factor change would be 4.5%.

Another factor that hasn’t been considered is the amenities that HA offers that Southwest does not. In each of the markets that HA competes in on the mainland, they get at least a 5% premium in passenger revenue per seat mile(per HA 2017 Merrill Lynch Conference Presentation). Between premium seating, award winning customer service, and full meal service, people are willing to pay a premium to fly on HA. The leisure traveler to Hawaii seems to value service over price so I will assume that they keep an additional 1% of the capacity. This means that the load factor change would be 3.5%.

I have to use % of revenue as a proxy for % of load factor impacted by this increase(inter-island, Asia, and other international flights are not affected). 3.5% additional seats will only impact 53% of HA’s business(HA Merrill Lynch 2017 Conference Presentation). As a result, the load factor change would be 1.9% for HA.

A 1.9% decrease in load factor, assuming that the revenue per passenger mile does not change, would mean a loss of $50 million in revenue using the projected revenue for 2017($2653 million).

This scenario hurts, but it is not a doomsday scenario. It would not mean a 50% reduction in earnings.

This scenario also assumes that Southwest enters the market at the beginning of 2018. If they enter the market at the beginning of 2019, 4% more new tourists will absorb this load factor reduction and Hawaiian Airlines will grow.

Current valuation vs. the industry and history

Some analysts(including the other Seeking Alpha author) like to use P/E ratio as the proper method to value a stock. When the debt level of a stock changes over the years, it is hard to compare historical P/E values with current P/E values. The percentage of debt as compared to the market cap has changed significantly over the past 10 years for HA.

I like to use EV/EBIT. This takes into account changing debt levels. The current EV/EBIT is 4.52(according to Gurufocus.com). If you subtract a one-time special event in the 4th quarter(they took the cost to write off their 767 airplanes early), the current EV/EBIT is 3.4.

The ten-year company average for EV/EBIT is 7.2(excluding 2011 because the company lost money that year).

Airline EV/EBIT HA 4.52 ALGT 8.49 SAVE 6.12 JBLU 5.58 ALK 7.61 UAL 6.1 AAL 10.24 LUV 6.77 DAL 3.23

Data from Gurufocus.com

The average EV/EBIT in the trailing 12 months for the US airline industry is 6.5.

The other recent Seeking Alpha article states that Hawaiian Airlines stock price could go down by as much as 50% because earnings will be cut in half. At an EV/EBIT of 3.4, it appears like the market has already priced in this scenario.

What will happen if operating income stays flat or only decreases slightly?

Projected earnings

Below are my forward projections on earnings

(in millions) 2015 2016 E2017 E2018 E2019 Load Factor 81.6 84.3 85.3% ytd 85.3% 83.4% ASM Change 3.8% 3.7% 3.5% 5% 5% PRASM Change -4.6% 2.1% 8.9% ytd 0% 0% Revenue 2317 2451 2653 2786 2871 Wages and Benefits 500 556 610 660 710 Fuel 418 344 381 391 391 Aircraft Rent 116 125 136 146 156 Maintenance 225 229 224 225 225 Aircraft/Passenger Services 117 127 136 145 154 Commissions 120 126 131 136 141 Depr and Amor 106 108 110 120 136 Other Rentals 95 108 111 115 119 Services 82 96 109 122 135 Special Items 0 109 143 0 0 Other 114 127 128 128 128 Operating Expenses 1893 2055 2219 2187 2295 Operating Income 424 396 434 599 576 EV/EBIT 5.97 7.24 3.91 2.84 2.95 past numbers from Gurufocus.com and HA Annual Reports)



Assumptions:

-Fuel prices per gallon stay consistent,

-Southwest enters in 2019

-2017 numbers based on actuals from first 2 quarters and management guidance for Q3 and Q4 (note significant special charges will be taken in the 3rd quarter of 2017)

-5% change in ASM based on the additional planes,

- depreciation increases per 25 year schedule on new planes

- fuel costs only grow by 2.5% in 2018. Due to more efficient planes, fuel costs do not grow in 2019 due to more efficient planes

-maintenance costs could decrease due to new airplanes, assuming that PRASM between 2018 and 2019 will net out to 0%)

Risks



This stock has a few risks that could significantly impact the numbers.

Other airlines add significant capacity unexpectedly

Fuel prices could rise significantly

Hawaiian Airlines needs to raise significant levels of debt to finance the A321neos and A330neos that they are acquiring- most or all of the cash needed to purchase these airplanes should be supported by free cash flow

Labor unrest - the flight attendants do not have a contract

Conclusion

Hawaiian airlines stock has been hammered this year because of news that United is adding flights to Hawaii and rumors that Southwest could be adding flights to Hawaii. I do not believe earnings are going to get hit nearly as hard as what is currently priced into the stock. The EV/EBIT in 2019 could be 2.95 at current prices. If you assume that their EV/EBIT should approximate the industry average, the stock price could increase by 120%. If the stocks in the airline industry start to return to more normal valuations, HA's price could go even higher.

I believe the risk/reward on this stock is very asymmetric at the moment.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.