Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Axovant's Promised Upside, Gilead's Whistleblower Trouble, PTCT Adcomm Negative

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Axovant

Today I will cover two articles presenting contrasting pictures of Axovant (AXON):

Bad News - But Not The Unexpected Kind by Derek Lowe;

Axovant Sciences: Multiple Catalysts Coming In The Near Term by Jonathan Faison.

I had considered Axovant (AXON) a dead story, like Dr. Derek Lowe appears to be saying, but Jonathan Faison’s article is troubling because even after this spectacular loss for many investors, the article tries to beat a dead horse to walk again. Faison says that although intepirdine failed its MINDSET trial in Alzheimer’s, it still has a chance of success in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies, or LBD.

On what basis is this claim made? I saw no medical arguments in the article in question. This is a phase 2b trial, so I expected to find a phase 1 or 2a trial somewhere for LBD. But I failed to find one - see here. The article just says there’s a catalyst - these upcoming LBD results - but offers no prediction for the results. Based on its failures in Alzheimer’s, I see no reason to be optimistic.

Axovant has another trick up its sleeves - “Axovant also is sponsoring Phase 2 trials looking at whether the drug nelotanserin can safely and effectively treat LBD hallucinations and REM sleep disorders.” What is Nelotanserin? This is another failed drug, developed by Arena Pharmaceuticals but studies halted in 2009 for insomnia after it failed to show efficacy. This drug has been “repurposed” by AXON for treating LBD, and it is a claimed inverse agonist of the 5-HT2A receptor.

In my research to find the failed study from 2009, I found strange things. I searched using a date parameter in Google for 2009-2010, and found a website that lists these specific studies. Obviously, I expected the study listing to be from the 2010 study - but now these links are only for the current Axovant study. I could make little sense of this, except that this is high level marketing work.

The author does make an interesting comment - “However, one man's trash is often another's treasure,” he says. This could apply equally well to the intepirdine molecule; it was trashed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), but then it was bought by a hedge fund manager named Vivek Ramaswamy for $5 million, and for whom it really became a billion dollar treasure. The sad part of the story is that in the process many thousands of retail investors lost money. But who cares about retail investors, right?

The company has about $300 million in cash, about $100mn in various liabilities, and a little less than $50mn of operating expenses. That gives a $150mn value for the company since we assign its pipeline assets zero value. That means, with a market cap around $700 million right now, the company and its investors are in a dangerous position. This isn’t a company on which further risks should be taken by long term investors.

As for the other article, Derek Lowe is a respected medicinal chemist and blogger whose opinion is highly regarded. He says, “Why, you have to wonder, would anyone hold Axovant's stock in anticipation of their 5-HT6 results after two similar efforts have both failed?”

Dr. Lowe is actually wrong (I am joking, of course). Today there are not two but three similar efforts that failed for intepirdine, and at least one more for this other drug, neo-something.

Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Barclays PLC raises target from $57 to $60 with overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company also raises target from $57 to $64 with outperform rating. FDA approved its FreeStyle Libre Style glucose monitoring device, a device that does not need diabetic patients to prick their fingers.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR): Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates hold with target of $18. See our recent coverage on ACOR where we write about its setback and opportunity.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): Bank of America Corporation raises target from $36 to $46. ASND recently priced its public offering. The stock also ascended over 25% last Friday on competitor Versartis’ trial failure.

BeiGene (BGNE): Maxim Group reiterates buy raising target from $77 to $120. At $97.43, the stock is trading near high of its 52 week range of 26.43 to 102. The company has a collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene’s BGB-A317, an investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor.

bluebird bio (BLUE): Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates sell at a target of $39. The stock last traded at $141.15, near its 52 week high of $142.40. The company announced that Celgene has exercised its option to exclusively license bb21217, BLUE's investigational chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA). We covered the stock earlier this month - Is bluebird bio overvalued?

Endo International PLC (ENDP): Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with sell rating at $7 target. The stock is plagued with issues.

MediWound (MDWD): Cowen and Company initiate coverage with outperform rating and target of $9. Jefferies Group reiterates buy with target of $10. MediWound recently announced public offering priced at $5.

More ratings below:

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Amgen (AMGN) Mizuho Raises Target Buy -> Buy $183.00 -> $198.00 Azurrx Biopharm (AZRX) HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $8.00 Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Scotiabank Lowers Target Outperform $32.00 -> $31.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold $1.50 Impax Laboratories (IPXL) Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Initiates Neutral $20.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Initiates Neutral -> Neutral $165.00 K2M Group Holdings (KTWO) Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $28.00 Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy Medtronic PLC (MDT) Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $96.00 Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Initiates Buy -> Buy $55.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Initiates Neutral -> Neutral $18.00 NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy $20.00 NuVasive (NUVA) Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Buy $90.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (OMED) Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $5.00 Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Japan (OTCPK:OPHLY) Citigroup Upgrades Neutral -> Buy Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) CL King Downgrades Buy -> Neutral $6.80 Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Initiates Neutral -> Neutral $41.00 Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $79.00 Ra Pharmctl (RARX) Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $25.00 Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) JMP Securities Upgrades Market Perform -> Outperform Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Neutral -> Overweight



Insider Sales (excluding options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded (AKAO) Achaogen Inc Pres, COO -$57,180 GC -$18,325 (CALA) Calithera Biosciences, Inc. 10% -$9,008,100 (NVRO) Nevro Corp Dir -$457,500 (SELB) Selecta Biosciences Inc Dir -$1,328,079 (OTCQX:TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. Secretary, Treasurer -$61,976



Insider Purchases (excluding options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded (AMPE) Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dir +$6,270 (CERC) Cerecor Inc. Dir, 10% +$11,105 (FOLD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc COB, CEO +$20,032

Stocks in the news: Analysis

As we expected, the FDA Advisory Committee has rejected PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) ataluren drug candidate’s NDA in its present form, voting 10-1 that the drug needs further study to be evaluated properly. The drug targets Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and while its MoA is slightly different from Sarepta’s (SRPT) EXONDYS 51 drug, overall they both try doing the same thing. This is not the first time PTCT has presented its data to the FDA, but this time it filed for a special “forced” review that we discussed in an earlier scoop. However, that strategy has not worked out.

Gilead (GILD), which has run up 35% since mid-June, slumped 5% yesterday on higher than usual volume. The company announced that its COO Kevin Young would retire. But we expect some more downward motion today - presenting a buy opportunity, possibly - because of a Forbes report of a revival of a whistleblower lawsuit against Gilead that had been dismissed by a federal district court in 2015, saying the complaint had failed to state a claim that violated the False Claims Act. The lawsuit is here. It says:

This case involves allegations under the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729–33, that Defendant-Appellee Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) made false statements about its compliance with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations regarding certain HIV drugs, resulting in the receipt of billions of dollars from the government. Relators Jeff and Sherilyn Campie (relators), two former Gilead employees, allege that these noncompliant drugs were not eligible to receive payment or reimbursement and, therefore, any claims presented to the government for payment were false under the False Claims Act. Relators further allege that Gilead violated the False Claims Act when it fired relator Jeff Campie, who discovered and ultimately reported the violations. See 31 U.S.C. § 3730(H). The district court dismissed relators’ claims under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(B)(6). It did so before the Supreme Court decided Universal Health Servs., Inc. v. United States (Escobar), ___ U.S. ___, 136 S. Ct. 1989 (2016). We reverse.

The drugs in question, among the most prescribed HIV medications in the world, are Emtriva, Truvada and Atripla. The main claim is that Gilead used an unapproved drug manufacturer in China to manufacture these drugs and reduce costs. This company was later approved, but for about 2 years, Gilead bought Emtricitabine from this company. It was also discovered that there were contaminations and other issues at this company’s facilities. Just this July, Celgene settled a whistleblower lawsuit for $280mn, which lawsuit rose from “claims by a former company saleswoman that Celgene defrauded federal and state Medicare programs out of billions by luring doctors into prescribing the cancer drugs for unapproved uses.” That amount was pocket change for Celgene, whose 2-week Revlimid sale itself amounts to that much.

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Verzenio (abemaciclib), in combination with AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Faslodex (fulvestrant), got the FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced/metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after endocrine therapy. The approval also includes Verzenio as monotherapy in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients who have been previously treated with endocrine therapy and chemo after metastasis. Abemaciclib is a cell cycle inhibitor that is designed to block the growth of cancer cells by inhibiting the enzymes CDK4 and CDK6. The National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health estimates approximately 252,710 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and 40,610 will die of the disease. Approximately 72 percent of patients with breast cancer have tumors that are HR-positive and HER2-negative. Shares are up by 1% following the news.

Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) VENTANA PD-L1 Assay, a companion diagnostic test for cancer med Tecentriq (atezolizumab), got the CE Mark registration for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and urothelial carcinoma. This test was previously cleared in the U.S. for the same use. With nearly 1.7 million deaths worldwide each year, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths. Metastatic urothelial carcinoma is associated with a poor prognosis and limited treatment options.

Novartis (NVS) announced that they will work with the researchers from the University of California, Berkeley to develop new technologies to discover next-generation therapeutics aimed at disease targets in cancer and other illnesses that have been considered "undruggable" with small molecule compounds. Researchers will explore the use of covalent chemoproteomics technology to reduce the time needed to create the degraders from years to months. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) lead candidate ZYN002 showed positive results from an open-label exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial, FAB-C, assessing lead candidate ZYN002 (cannabidiol [CBD] gel) in pediatric and adolescent patients with Fragile X syndrome (FXS), an inherited autism-like disorder. The 20-subject study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant 46% improvement from baseline at week 12 in a scale called ADAMS (p<0.0001). Participants treated with ZYN002 also showed clinically meaningful improvements key behavioral characteristics such as temper tantrums, social avoidance, repetitive movements and hyperactivity. The company is also studying ZYN002 for Epilepsy and Osteoarthritis, and Zynerba is hopeful that ZYN002 will approved for multiple indication.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent (dupilumab) got the European Commission’s approval for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Dupilumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody, works by binding to (inhibiting) interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), two cytokines that play key roles in the pathogenesis of AD. Earlier in a Phase 3 CAFÉ study assessing Dupixent (dupilumab) in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who are inadequately controlled with or are intolerant to cyclosporine A (NYSE:CSA) showed a significant treatment benefit. The data are being presented at the EADV Congress in Geneva.

Recro Pharma (REPH) got its meloxicam NDA accepted for review by the FDA. Intravenous (IV) meloxicam 30 mg is seeking approval for the management of moderate-to-severe pain. It is an anti-inflammatory and analgesic agent called a COX-2 inhibitor. It has been marketed since the 1990s in an oral formulation by Boehringer Ingelheim. Recro acquired the rights to the intravenous/intramuscular formulation from Alkermes in April 2015.

Earnings/Secondary Calendar

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share

Earnings Reports

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) reported its fourth quarter net loss per share at $0.30, up from a loss of $0.09 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its quarterly revenue stood at $12.29 million, down 12.6 percent. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, SunLink reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.95 million, compared to a loss of $11.9 million for the comparable period of the prior fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) announced that its second quarter income rose to $170.7 million, or $0.16 per share, from $14.8 million, or $0.01 per share, a year earlier. Its total revenue fell to $7.68 billion from $8.03 billion. The latest quarter includes a $325 million termination fee due to Walgreens scrapping its deal to buy Rite Aid outright in June after failing to win antitrust approval.

