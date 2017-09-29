ShotSpotter Is The Police Officer's New Best Friend

Background

There has been significant new technology in recent years to help police departments fight crime. In 1968, the 911 telephone number was created to report crimes. The National Crime Information Center was created by the FBI around the same time to centralize crime information. Technology to recognize a person’s DNA started in 1986. Police departments started using computers in the 1970s though only for routine tasks until much later.

In the 1990s, the Taser was introduced to apprehend a suspect in a confrontational situation. Taser the company, now known as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) grew rapidly and today has a market cap of $1.2 billion. It has since expanded into software and sensors and continues to grow rapidly. Buying ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) today is a chance to buy into another breakthrough law enforcement product ahead of the curve. Both serve the same market, primarily law enforcement. ShotSpotter’s technology to detect and precisely locate gunshots is the latest tool for police departments and is seeing rapid adoption after a slow beginning.

Like Axon early on, ShotSpotter is essentially a one-product company. It creates systems that detect gunshots. It can pinpoint the exact location of the gunshot and type of weapon used. The company does this by placing noise sensors throughout the area served. It takes three or more sensors to pinpoint the location. A report of the time and location of the gunshots is immediately analyzed by the company and sent to the local police usually within a minute. Results were spotty initially as the police departments buying the service did their own analysis of the data that came in. ShotSpotter fixed this by creating its own central command for all customers manned 24/7. ShotSpotter charges about $65,000-85,000 per square mile covered per year. Almost all revenues are under contracts and are recurring. Its customer retention rate was 116% in 2015 and 127% in 2016. ShotSpotter uses this metric instead of churn and it indicates revenues from existing customers increased by 27% in 2017. Being over 100% means it is actually picking up more business from existing customers than it is losing. It went to the subscription revenue model in 2011.

On June 7, 2017, the company issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial IPO priced at $11.00.

This company is starting to garner attention. On September 21, 2017, Time Magazine published a very good article.

Barriers to Entry

The company has no direct competitors and there are several barriers to entry. The first is a portfolio of 31 patents. The process is operationally challenging with multiple sensors, time differentials, the need to train staff to read the reports and quickly report to the local police, and to understand how local weather conditions affect the reports. ShotSpotter also has the first mover advantage and has reached a critical mass where most police departments are now aware of the service. A new competitor would have a significant learning curve and upfront costs before their offering compares to ShotSpotter.

Competitive Advantage

There are no independent studies yet that prove ShotSpotter reduces crime, though there is plenty of anecdotal evidence. According to Time Magazine:

"ShotSpotter does publish year-end summaries, which offer a partial glimpse. Among the claims: gunfire incidents decrease 34.7% within the first two years of departments' using the system.”

ShotSpotter’s service shows police where a higher level of gunshots is so they can put more police in the area. Some published reports suggest at least 80% of gunshots in cities are unreported. The ShotSpotter system allows police to respond to more incidents and respond more quickly than when they are called in.

Operating Results

While the company floundered initially, growth has been rapid in recent years as shown below:

Source: Author from the S-1 filing and last 10-Q.

The large loss in the first half of 2017 was primarily due to a $3.73 million non-cash non-recurring remeasurement of a preferred stock warrant. With the recent IPO, most of the interest expense and all of the warrants have gone away.

Financial results are accelerating. While revenues were up 31.5% in 2016, they were up 49.0% in the first half of 2017. In the second quarter of 2017, they were up 50.2% from the prior year quarter and 27.9% from the previous or linked quarter. EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 was $568,000 assuming depreciation was the same as the first quarter.

As of June 30, 2017, the company had 75 municipal customers with coverage areas of approximately 480 square miles in 90 cities across the United States, including four of the ten largest cities. On September 19, 2017, it announced it had acquired seven new cities including Cincinnati, Louisville and Jacksonville, Florida. Also, three existing cities including New York City and Chicago were expanding their service; New York from 24 to 60 square miles.

Going Forward

Management has recently guided to be cash flow positive by late 2017 and GAAP profitable by late 2018. In fact, it is already EBITDA positive. After the second quarter, management guided for revenues of $21.5 to $22.5 million in 2017. This indicates that there will be no growth from the second quarter to the third and fourth quarters. However, the new business announcement on September 19, 2017, has already made that out of date and conservative.

It is very important to note that the company has high fixed costs which juice earnings as revenues increase. For example, in the first half of 2017, 58 cents of every dollar of new revenue (over the prior year period) dropped right to operating income. Operating income is likely to be similar to net income for the foreseeable future. This is because interest expense will soon to be gone, and there will be no taxes due for years due to $75 million of Federal and $54 million of State NOLs. There are several reasons for the high earnings percentage to every dollar of new revenue. First of all, the cost of the 24/7 command center has been paid. This center can handle significant new growth with little additions to staffing or equipment. Also, the cost of equipment in the field is mostly fixed. It is being depreciated over five years but should have a significantly longer average life. Research and development has also been flat over the past year along with sales and marketing. The company will be adding sales staff to start international sales so that line item should start increasing. The gross margin was 54% in the most recent quarter, up from 38% one year earlier. Management expects to get this number to 65% or greater eventually.

Following the IPO, the company had $35 million of cash on June 30, 2017, and $13.1 million of interest bearing debt. Management expects to repay all interest bearing debt shortly, which will eliminate interest expense. Business is moderately seasonal with the second and fourth quarters having more revenues added.

Valuation

The following is an estimate of cash flow going forward:

Source: Author using the assumptions below.

(1) Assumes revenues increase 10% in the second half of 2017 from the second quarter, 30% in 2018, 25% in 2019, and 20% in 2020 and 2021.

(2) Assumes the gross margin goes from 58% in the second half of 2017 in a straight line to 65% in 2020.

(3) Assumes sales & marketing expense increases at 75% the rate revenues increase.

(4) Assumes R&D increases 10% a year, midway between the rate in 2016 and 2017 to date.

(5) Assumes G&A expense increases at 80% the rate revenues increase.

(6) Assumes depreciation increases at 90% the rate revenues increase.

The growth estimate assumes little business outside the U.S. It is highly likely that will change, particularly in high crime areas such as in South America, Africa and parts of Asia.

A company with a growth rate of 20% often trades at a P/E of 30x or more. With ShotSpotter not currently paying any income taxes, 20-35x might be a reasonable multiple. At a P/E of 25x, the market cap would $272.6 million. The company has more than sufficient cash to fund operations through 2021 so I am assuming only 10% more shares for management incentives. My price target in 2021 is projected at $26.01 based on 10% more shares than now and the $272.6 million market cap estimate. Using a 12% discount rate to account for the new business model indicates a present value of $16.52. The growth projections are conservative as ShotSpotter has no competition, is currently growing faster than my projections, and assumes little international sales. It also assumes SG&A will grow almost as fast as sales, which has not been the case and appears conservative.

Catalysts

1. As noted above, currently over half of new revenues are dropping to the bottom line. Some additional spending is expected in sales and marketing, but the percentage of revenues dropping to earnings should remain large going forward.

2. This market is mostly untapped and there is a huge runway to pick up new revenues. The majority of U.S. cities currently do not have this service or are just tapping their toe in the water. With one exception, the entire foreign market is untapped. The last SA article on ShotSpotter by Timur Mirzaev estimated an addressable market of over $10 billion per year. Management has given a $1.4 billion figure. I believe both are high, but even if it is only $500 million, ShotSpotter has only penetrated 4% of the market.

3. Institutional investors were only 20% of shareholders on June 30, 2017, very low for an exchange traded stock over $5.00. This number should increase as more become aware of ShotSpotter.

4. Violent crime rates have been increasing recently in inner cities creating more demand. Also, the emergence of groups like Black Lives Matter show that residents of those neighborhoods are pushing police harder to reduce crime.

Strengths

1. No competition

2. Significant barriers to entry

3. Growth is accelerating

4. Strong balance sheet after the IPO

5. Infrastructure is in place to grow rapidly without major new investment

Concerns

There is no independent study yet showing the effectiveness of ShotSpotter in reducing crime. It clearly does other things such as decrease response time, indicate higher problem areas, and reports more incidents. According to Time Magazine “ShotSpotter does publish year-end summaries, which offer a partial glimpse. Among the claims: gunfire incidents decrease 34.7% within the first two years of departments using the system.”

There are some privacy concerns with all the listening devices. However, most cities have many outdoor cameras now which are a bigger privacy issue.

The company is not yet profitable. However, with the recent growth rate, the pending repayment of all interest bearing debt, and amount of revenues falling to the bottom line, it should be profitable soon.

There are lockups from the IPO which expire in December, six months after the IPO.

Conclusion

I see two reasons for the current low stock price. First of all, ShotSpotter is facing the post IPO blues. It was initially priced at $11 and moved up to the $14 level until mid-July when it drifted down to the current $11-12 level. This is despite a strong earnings report on August 9th. This has been common with IPOs recently, strong initial trading followed by a selloff. A second reason is the flat revenue guidance for the current quarter and fourth quarter of 2017. However, the recent new business announcement makes significant revenue growth likely in the fourth quarter.

Things should change as ShotSpotter establishes itself with institutional investors. It has as much potential as Axon. In fact, it has a better business model, in that most revenues are recurring and there is less litigation risk. ShotSpotter closed yesterday at $11.84. I recommend purchasing ShotSpotter stock with a one year target of $18.50. This is a three-year discount at 12% from my 2021 estimated price of $26.01.