Abercrombie & Fitch Vs. The Shorts

The hedge fund shorts seem to be out of fresh ideas, and the death to malls playbook is looking long in the tooth.

Strength in its Hollister brand, including +5% comps and a very coherent and upbeat conference call, are the "green shoots."

Note: I decided to share this article from my Market Adventures collection. It was originally published on Sept. 22. My reasoning is twofold: 1) I write about more than GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), and 2) I'm student of market when it comes to trying to understand short squeezes.

This morning, I finally finished reading Abercrombie & Fitch's (ANF) Q2 2017 conference call. My attempt to read 24 pages in solitude was much like a failed attempt to read a book that has been sitting on your coffee table for months, but every time you got through a few pages, there is some interruption that forces you to put it back down. So I finally was able to read all 24 pages (woo-hoo!) in silence and now I want to share my thoughts and findings.

Although I have no direct investment interest in ANF at $14 and I am not recommending shares here, this is a very good learning moment. Shares have leapt from $9 on Aug. 22, traded as high as $14.42 on Sept. 18, and have been steady at the $14 level. Catching a move from $9 to $14 is a 55.6% gainer. Think GNC Holdings if my thesis plays out.

As an aside, as a turnaround investor who pays very close attention to stocks with high short interest, and as someone who would love catching a ride on Elon Musk's Hyperloop (i.e., riding a successful turnaround that is is accelerated by a short squeeze), ANF has been on my radar -- albeit on the back burner. As you can see from GuruFocus, ANF has been a favorite shorts for the hedgies. The 12-month short interest high-water mark was 20.6 million shares as of March 15, 2017, with a big dip to 14.33 million shares as of June 30, only to balloon out again to 18.31 million as of Aug. 31, 2017.

In fact, if you want to see what a full court press looks like, note the negative ANF stock price action during the first two weeks of July 2017. Note how net short interest jumped by nearly 5 million shares in that two-week span and how ANF's stock dropped by 28.5%.

Enough about short interest -- let's take a look at why ANF shares have rebounded 55.6%. The P&L is still pretty bad, so this isn't the reason.

A&F same-store sales still look terrible, but Hollister's comps are vectoring in the right direction. Investors overlooked ANF's persistent comp weakness, despite lapping a weak Q2 2016, and instead are focused on Hollister's improvement. These positive second derivatives developments are very important and a great way to make money as an investor.

Hollister is larger in terms of units (542 vs. 349).

Hollister's sales are larger (57% vs. 43%).

ANF's full-year guidance also implies that second-half comps will be nearly 2% in order to meet the approximately flat number for 2017.

So, besides the nice improvement at Hollister, the conference call was very positive and high energy. I am not sure if I necessarily buy it per se, but management was very well prepared and offered a coherent narrative. Below are some screenshots from the Q2 2017 conference call.

Here's the discussion surrounding adapting to the highly promotional environment, perpetual learning, 9 million members, and a full launch on Alibaba's (BABA) Tmall:

24% of ANF's sales are direct to consumer (DTC) or online/mobile. Fanciful words like "omni" were mentioned on 12 occasions throughout the call:

The company has perhaps a unique approach to marketing, with a retro 16-bit video game designed for mobile and accessible through Snapchat (I know some readers will like this):

Regarding the balance sheet, it has net cash of $154 million. But we need to consider the operating leases, which are off balance sheet (I'll discuss them later):

The company is closing 60 stores through natural lease expiration. Notably, 50% of the leases are up for renewal through the end of 2018, so there's some flexibility there (a big positive):

Highlights from the analyst Q&A

Here's a nice narrative about the improved in-store presentation, assortment, mix, etc.:

Keep in mind that ANF has closed 400 stores since 2010, so their stores in Tier C and lower Tier B have already closed. They have downsized the overall footprint and square footage of their new store formats:

Takeaway

Overall, ANF's management team presented a nice narrative and provided lots of granular information that they are taking a 360-degree approach to the turnaround (by playing both offense and defense). They are continuing to invest, iterate, and learn. The flexibility on the operating leases, net cash balance, and improving comps at Hollister are positives.

In terms of valuation, 68 million shares x $14 equals $952 million less net cash of $154 million, so that's an enterprise value of $800 million. However, thinking about the operating leases is tricky. The $1.5 billion in operating leases is probably overstated due to accounting rules, and management consistently states their preference for waiting for natural lease expiration.

Perhaps the shorts that are betting against ANF are super bearish on the future of malls, and are holding on to this off-balance-sheet debt as their best argument. That said, the rent expense flows through the financial statements. ANF still lost money in Q1 and Q2 on an income statement basis.

My long-winded point is that when a stock is priced for terrible results and it delivers decent news, a high amount of short interest can lead to this nice 56% (and possibly more) pop.

Let's embark on a Market Adventure…

