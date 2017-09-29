General Mills At $50 - Some Thoughts

The company will likely overcome the majority of the current headwinds in the long-term, but I don't see an opportunity for capital gains.

The packaged-food industry is generally not a particularly exciting one, and the recent headwinds in the sector didn't help make it more attractive to the eyes of investors looking for some action. Anyway, I am in the group of analysts/investors who appreciate low volatility stocks if they offer the prospects of decent returns with a low level of risk. That's why I thought it was worth giving a look at General Mills (GIS) after the huge decline in the last 15 months.

The Minnesota-based company, just like the rest of the industry, has had to face a series of challenges on many fronts, including increasing competition from cheap private-labels and smaller niche operators, negative trends in cereals consumption and an overall inflationary environment. Companies like General Mills were not able to face the challenges effectively and started to experience market share losses that have led revenue to fall in a market that was still growing at moderate rates. In order to assess the attractiveness of GIS at the current levels, I think it's necessary to give a look at the recent performance first.

As the issues the company is facing were already clear to the market, Wall Street didn't have so high expectations for General Mills, expecting almost a 3% decline in revenue and a $0.02 contraction in EPS. Nonetheless, Q1 fell short of expectations, with a $20 million miss on revenue and a $0.05 miss on EPS. A 4% organic sales decline came together with margin contraction at all levels. Above all, it's necessary to notice that adj. operating margin fell 210 bps to 17.1%. In absolute terms, a 17% operating margin is not bad at all for a packaged food retailer, but the fears of a margin contraction coupled with further market share loss have fueled a negative sentiment for several quarters.

In any case, the last 15 months of steady and sharp decline have surely de-risked GIS stock significantly, although it's necessary to understand whether the decline has led the stock to a valuation that is attractive enough to justify a long.

Decent Competitive Strengths

The retail industry in the developed markets has experienced a sustained move towards consolidation, leaving brands to do business with a lower number of customers. Besides this phenomenon, we know that competition from private-label products has intensified for years, further improving the retailers' bargaining power against "brands."

In this context, many investors are afraid that the moat of companies such as General Mills may be eroding. It's evident that the situation is not as favorable as it was in the past but I think fears on this front may be overblown.

There are reasons to believe that General Mill's competitive advantage can last for many years if not decades, due to a combination of strong brands and high market share/large scale. In the United States, the region where the consolidation of the retail channel is more evident, General Mills can count on a 30% market share in packaged foods, which rises to 70% in some segments such as refrigerated baked foods. I think the current market share is definitely big enough to offset most of the pressure coming from the retail space. Retailers would never be willing to risk the foot traffic declines triggered by reduced supplies of branded products in order to boost their private-label products. With a myriad of products spun across many segments, producers like General Mills are necessary to sustain healthy levels of foot traffic.

Risks and Threats - Still Worth a Close Look

I have mentioned that companies like General Mills are necessary to sustain foot traffic for retailers, due to the strong brand power and familiarity with consumers. In any case, there are some negative trends that may reduce the company's market share.

The first risk, although modest, is that the market share gains from private labels at the expense of branded products producers such as General Mills may be more subtle and steady, rather than quick and visible. Customers have been getting increasingly accustomed to the cheaper private-label versions and the trend may continue to erode the brands' market share. Retailers have all the interest in expanding their market share due to the higher marginality of their private label products and it's reasonable to expect further pushed on that front.

Another negative trend, which is not subtle but actually visible and strong, is the increasing market share of cheaper discount stores at the expense of traditional supermarkets. This trend, which is visible in both Europe and North America, is further exacerbated by the huge growth plans of companies such as Aldi and Lidl (plus many other regional players), which are aggressively expanding their footprint and gaining market share. The problem is that these companies rely on low assortments and tend to prefer cheaper convenience products rather than the more expensive branded ones.

It's also worth mentioning that some product categories are not as strong as in the past anymore, such as cereals and yogurt. The latter, in particular, has recently posted a 22% YoY decline despite the "easy comparison" with Q1 2017 (-15% YoY). On the other hand, cereal consumption has been in decline for years, while items like frozen waffles, yogurt, sausage, and other breakfast favorites have seen sales rise.

Last but not least, commodity prices have been quite volatile recently, being a significant headwind on the costs front. Should the current trend in inflation continue, we can't be sure that customers will be willing to absorb higher product prices.

Prospects and Opportunities

It's likely that general Mills can easily face some of the recent headwinds without particular long-term pain and I am sure that the company's scale, distribution network and good financial resources can let the company exploit emerging trends such as in the organic and healthy foods segments. With almost 1.9 Billion in cash flows generated in a year, the company has some financial resources to take advantage of small investing opportunities, although the relatively high leverage on the balance sheet doesn't offer much growth optionality.

I have no doubts that General Mills will be here 10, 20 or even 30 years from now. The company has been around for more than 160 years and it's not the first time that it faces temporary headwinds. The ability to report margins in the mid-teens, despite a declining revenue and several competitive pressures, shows the company's competitive strengths are still sound.

The main doubts I have are related to the current valuation and the prospects of producing decent capital gains. I am not sure that at 19x TTM earnings the stock is actually priced to take into account the risks of a slower-than-expected recovery. Starting from the TTM EPS of $2.79 and a price of $52, and using a reverse discounted earnings model, the implied perpetuity growth rate in the stock price is currently between 3.50% and 4.40% (using discount rates between 9% and 10%). These growth expectations are significantly higher than the implied EPS CAGR of the last 5, 7 or 10 years, and higher than the expected global economic growth rate. Considering the challenges and the recent trends, I don't think we could see organic growth at that level anytime soon. Even assuming a stabilization in the business and a 2% perpetual reduction in shares outstanding (last 5-year average) we don't get to that number.

In the long term, considering the high market share, the strong competitive position, the untapped potential in emerging markets and the exposure to a basically ever-growing industry (although competitive), it's reasonable to assume that General Mills will find its way to growth again. Anyway, I don't think the stock is currently mispriced, as the current price still implies expectations of growth that may not materialize in the medium-term. On the other side, income-oriented investors may find value in GIS at this level, thanks to the relatively safe 3.7% dividend that is likely destined to grow over the years. For investors looking for capital gains, I don't think GIS gives an attractive opportunity, and I would consider a long only at a substantially lower price.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available and, only for a little more than one month, I am going to offer a special price of $30/month or $240/year. On Nov. 1, the price will rise to $35/month and $280/year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.