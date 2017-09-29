Better Healthcare Dividend Stock: Pfizer Or Novartis?

Pfizer and Novartis are two large pharmaceutical companies, with 3%+ dividend yields, and strong pipelines.

By Bob Ciura

Healthcare stocks are among the market’s strongest dividend stocks. Investors can find no shortage of 3%+ yields from the healthcare sector.

Pfizer (PFE) and Novartis (NVS) are similar stocks. They are both health care giants, with market capitalizations of $211 billion and $195 billion, respectively. And, they each pay solid dividend yields above 3%.

But, they also have some differences. Pfizer is based in the U.S., while Novartis is based in Europe. And, Pfizer has a longer dividend history. With the combination of more than 100 years in business and a 3%+ dividend yield, it meets Sure Dividend’s definition of a blue-chip stock. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

While Pfizer has a longer history of dividends, Novartis is no dividend slouch. This article will discuss which of these two Big Pharma giants is the better buy for income investors.

Business Overview

Pfizer and Novartis are both huge pharmaceutical companies. They perform research and design, and manufacture drugs for a variety of therapeutic areas, some of which have significant unmet need. Pfizer operates two reporting segments:

Innovative Health (59% of revenue)

Essential Health (41% of revenue)

The Innovative Health segment is Pfizer’s largest, and has some of its core products including Ibrance, Eliquis, and Xtandi.

Last year, Pfizer saw strong across both of its operating segment. Innovative Health and Essential Health both grew revenue by 11% in 2016. Pfizer’s targeted therapeutic areas are internal medicine and oncology, which grew revenue by 17% and 56% in 2016, respectively.

Pfizer is off to a good start to 2017.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 5% last quarter, thanks to Innovative Health, which grew revenue by 8% over the first half.

For its part, Novartis has three main businesses:

Innovative Medicines (67% of revenue)

Sandoz (21% of revenue)

Alcon (12% of revenue)

The Innovative Medicines segment includes the company’s oncology and pharmaceuticals businesses. Sandoz operates in biosimilars, while Alcon is a U.S. eye care business.

The best-performing therapeutic area for Novartis right now is oncology.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 12

Oncology sales helped fuel 7% volume growth in the Innovative Medicines segment last year. Growth in the first quarter was equally impressive, thanks to Promacta, Tafinlar + Mekinist, and Jakavi.

Novartis had a more challenging year than Pfizer. Earnings-per-share declined 2% for the year, to $4.75, due to a 2% sales decline. Falling sales were due to generic competition and price deflation. Performance remained weak to start 2017. First-half sales and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 1%.

Growth Prospects

Both companies have pursued growth through a mix of organic investment in research and development, and acquisitions.

As large, global pharmaceutical companies, R&D is crucial to both Pfizer and Novartis. They need to invest significant sums of capital on R&D, to innovate new products. This is especially true, since blockbuster drugs are at risk of losing patent protection.

Pfizer and Novartis both have impressive product pipelines, which will help fuel growth in the future. Pfizer believes it will achieve as many as 30 product approvals over the next five years, 15 of which have the potential to be blockbusters. Pfizer expects seven of the 15 to receive approval by 2020. It also has 14 biosimilar assets in development, 8 of which are mid-to-late stage.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 6

They have also made transformative deals over the past several years. In the past two years, Pfizer made two huge acquisitions—$17 billion for Hospira, and $14 billion for Medivation. Cost synergies from these acquisitions help boost earnings-per-share.

Pfizer expects 2017 to be another solid year. Revenue is expected in a range of $52 billion-$54 billion. At the midpoint, revenue is set to increase by less than 1%. Cost cuts are expected to generate adjusted earnings-per-share of $2.54-$2.60, which would represent 5.8%-8.3% growth from last year.

Novartis has a very strong pipeline of its own, which includes more than 90 new molecular entities, and 40 potential filings in the U.S. and Europe by 2020. Novartis has a long track record of strong R&D investments. According to the company, it is #1 in approvals in the U.S. and Europe over the past 10 years.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

Novartis will focus on four therapeutic areas for future growth. These will be oncology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and immunology.

Novartis’ extensive portfolio of growth products is performing well. These products collectively increased revenue by 20% last year. Growth products now account for 35% of total sales.

Still, 2017 is expected to be another difficult year. Novartis is being impacted by generic competition. As a result, the company expects flat sales for the year. Operating profit is expected in a range of a slight decline, to flat.

Dividend Analysis

Pfizer pays an annualized dividend payout of $1.28 per share, representing a dividend yield of 3.6%. It raised its dividend by 6.7% in 2017. Pfizer has increased its dividend each year since 2010. In two years, it will become a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Meanwhile, Novartis pays its dividends in Swiss francs. As a result, total dividends will fluctuate for U.S. investors, based on exchange rates. A strong U.S. dollar means investors receive less dividend income, than when the dollar is weak.

In 2016, Novartis paid dividends of CHF 2.75 per share. At prevailing exchange rates, the annual dividend payout is $2.83 per share in U.S. dollars. Based on the current share price of Novartis stock, the dividend yield is 3.3%.

Another consideration for investors is withholding tax on dividends received from international companies. Novartis is based in Switzerland, which currently has a withholding tax rate of 35%. Switzerland and the U.S. have a tax treaty that can reduce the withholding tax to 15%. Even so, withholding taxes can take a significant chunk out of dividend income.

Both dividend payouts appear sustainable. Pfizer’s dividend accounted for % of 2016 earnings, while Novartis distributed 60% of earnings last year. These are both manageable payout ratios.

Final Thoughts

Pfizer and Novartis are both high-quality companies, with profitable businesses, and strong pipelines.

Pfizer has a slightly higher current yield, and will likely raise its dividend at a higher rate, than Novartis. Plus, dividends from Novartis are subject to withholding taxes. And, Pfizer’s growth in recent periods has been stronger than Novartis.

As a result, while both stocks pay steady 3%+ dividend yields, Pfizer appears to be the better Big Pharma dividend stock right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.