Cooper Tire And Rubber A Compelling Value Play

By Tim Cairns with Jacob Urban

Cooper Tire and Rubber (NYSE: CTB) fits the criteria for a value investor as the market is severely undervaluing the company. Looking at comparable companies, like Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:GT), Toyo Tires & Rubber co. (OTC:TYRRY) and Apollo Tyres Limited (OTC:AYRQY), Cooper is trading at the lowest multiple for EV/Rev., EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT, and P/E. Just look at the chart below:

For a company that has been increasing operating profit at a CAGR of 10% since 2009 and net income at 22% with an average ROE of ~30%, this sort of valuation is unwarranted. Doing a simple comparable analysis on the above metrics suggests Cooper should be trading in the $50s, rather than its current levels with the share price under $40 at the time of this article. Market participants have punished Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for showing lackluster revenue growth, ignoring the strong margin growth. Such pressures result from investors choosing to view Cooper through a revenue lens rather than a margin lens; such a myopic view creates significant upside for investors willing to wait for revenue growth to come, which will be amplified by years of improved margins.

Cooper's management team demonstrated their impressive strategic execution abilities over the past few years. The company has been in the middle of a strategic transformation over the past 3 years where the main focus until now has been reducing costs and stabilizing margins in a highly volatile raw material industry. Management's success can be seen all over the income statement, with CAGR, since 2013, of 4% in gross profit, 7% in operating profit and 22% in net income. In earnings calls and the company's recent presentation at the JP Morgan Auto Conference it is clear that these initiatives have proven successful, with the opening of plants in Mexico, Serbia and China along with OP Margin in management's range of 8-10% and guidance for OP Margin in FY 2017 being on the high end of that range.

China, where CAGR is expected to be 7% between 2015-2020, now appears to be an opportunity where Cooper can expand its market share, by focusing on OE (Original Equipment) tires instead of replacement like Cooper does in the U.S. Both these strategies create for long term opportunities for Cooper.

The advantages of these strategies start with focusing on replacement tires in the U.S., which allows Cooper to avoid dealing with automakers who demand dirt cheap prices and correspondingly razor thin margins. Secondly, in China the pull-through rate for tires is 70-80%, compared to 30-40% in the U.S. This means when it comes time to replace tires, people in China are 70-80% more likely to ask for and buy the same tire brand. This will lead to the company gaining sales in the replacement market as well as the OE market in China.

With an improved cost base, strong financial position (LT Debt at $296 Million with $302 Million in Cash as of June 30th 2017), focus on high growth markets like China and Latin America, Cooper has positioned itself to capture growth opportunities and reach its strategic long term goals of almost doubling top line revenue ($5-$6 billion in the long term) and stabilized OP margin over 10%. A strong proven management team, along with positive future growth prospects, and multiples much lower than its peers combine to make Cooper a strong value play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tim Cairns, the primary analyst for this article, is LONG CTB. Jacob Urban, the other analyst on this report, is not long CTB.