Intercept Runs Into Trouble; Other NASH Developers, Like Galectin, Gain Value

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) has had a very challenging year as recruitment and safety issues keep plaguing the company. Sales have been robust for ICPT’s lead drug Ocaliva, but the safety issues could impair sales growth in this coming quarter. Ocaliva is facing serious safety issues with a death due to acute renal and liver failure reported in the July earnings release, a warning by the CMO on September 12, and topped off by a warning letter from the FDA on September 21. The stock has been in a steep dive that seems unrelenting, but this trouble could represent a huge boost for NASH leader Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), which is on target to announce pivotal Phase II NASH results in early December. GALT has one of the best safety profiles among all the NASH drug candidates and is in a position for conditional registration should GR-MD-02 show efficacy. The strong safety profile for GR-MD-02 means that any statistically significant efficacy data out of the December trial would cement GALT as the undisputed leader in NASH and put ICPT and other companies developing similar drugs in a scramble to find a viable strategy forward.

Background on Primary Biliary Cholangitis

ICPT’s lead candidate Ocaliva won approval in May 2016 for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy and in adults unable to tolerate UDCA. Conditional approval was given from the European Commission in December 2016 for the same indications. Then in May 2017 conditional approval was granted by Health Canada. The company’s strategy of increasing its market share was working quite well and revenue growth was good, but the cloud of safety issues is really going to weigh on the revenue growth as doctors think twice about prescribing a drug that needs such strict compliance. ICPT’s Chief Medical Officer, David Shapiro MD, commented in reference to the recommended dosing regimen and patient monitoring that healthcare providers should "exercise a low threshold for drug discontinuation or interruption based on [...] evidence of toxicities." What is happening in the PBC community is that doctors are realizing that using the recommended dosing is not generating the desired outcomes so they are pushing more frequent doses and trying to balance treatment with the side effects. ICPT issued this warning to healthcare providers in the hopes that they can prevent any possible deaths which would have a negative impact on sales. Unfortunately for ICPT, it seems the medical community has figured out Ocaliva has marginal benefit at the recommended dosage and that another drug with a safer profile or combination therapy is needed. It almost seems inevitable that physicians will push too far in the hopes of saving their patients. For those afflicted with PBC using this therapy, compliance is extremely important. The issue is that the PBC patient population is miniscule compared to the NASH/fibrosis population. So the real prize is a treatment for NASH with fibrosis/cirrhosis.

Safety Profile of Ocaliva

In the minds of doctors treating patients for PBC is the balance of the risks versus the benefits. The safety profile of Ocaliva is not too appealing, as you will see here.

Severe Pruritus

The pruritus side effect is characterized by severe itching all over your body to the extent that it interferes with daily life and leaves you unable to sleep. The POISE trial indicates that the median time to onset of severe pruritus was 11, 158 and 75 days for patients in the Ocaliva 10 mg, Ocaliva titration and placebo arms, respectively. The titration arm means they do a dose escalation from 5 mg to 10 mg after 6 months. The delay in onset of this arm suggests that dose escalation might be an important factor in future regimens. To control the itching the Company has suggested a reduction or temporary stoppage of the Ocalvia dosing as well as the use of antihistamines and bile acid resins.

Reduction in HDLC

Patients with PBC in general have high total cholesterol levels. The “good” cholesterol HDL’s which counterbalance against the risk of heart attacks and strokes, experienced a 19% reduction over a 12 month period at the highest dosage of Ocaliva. The reduction in HDLC is dose dependent so it was about half as much in the titration arm. Patients and doctors must weigh the potential risks against the benefits of continuing treatment.

Drug Interaction



Bile acid binding resins such as cholestyramine, colestipol or colesevelam absorb and reduce bile acid absorption and may reduce the absorption, systemic exposure and efficacy of Ocaliva. If taking bile acid binding resins the protocol is to take Ocaliva at least 4 hours before or 4 hours after taking a bile acid binding resin to mitigate drug interaction. This is another reason why patient compliance is so important.

Recruitment Issues

The news of a death in the NASH study had a dampening effect in regard to physician’s sentiment. This in turn can affect patient sentiment, which should become evident when ICPT does its next update. Factoring in this downturn in sentiment with the marginal efficacy data in NASH it is going to become harder to recruit patients who were already weighing the itching side effects in exchange for prolonged liver viability. With the latest warning news, recruits now have to add the possibility of death making the clinical trial look very unappealing to participate in. Keep in mind that the other side effects like decreased HDLC levels, and possible drug interactions aren’t even being factored into their thinking. Most decision making stopped at risk of death and then the remainder didn’t want to have severe pruritus (Itching), the most prevalent side effect. The phase III NASH trial REGENERATE was paired down from 2000 patients to an interim group of 750. This reduction effects more than just the power of the study and may dilute it to the point whereby the company is unable to show any efficacy. However a more likely outcome is that GR-MD-02 shows a small amount of efficacy and the patients flock to this new potential treatment that little to no risk in terms of side effects. Clearly with the FDA warning letter the pendulum has swung toward the side of safety and GALT is in position with respect to FDA approval.

Divergence in Marketplace

In the pharma space the players can go up as a whole as competitors rush to find a company with solution to a particular malady but then it becomes a zero sum game once the market identifies a leader or leaders. In 2014 after ICPT announced news from its FLINT trial it shot up from around $70/share to about $497. During this same period other market participants, like GALT, went higher from about $8/share to $19, Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) went from $18/share to $42, Cognatus (CNAT) went from $6.25 to $15.50 and Allergan (AGN) went from $177 to $226. The entire market benefited from ICPT’s news. Now fast forward 3.5 years later to June-July when ICPT was trading comfortably at around $125/share, only to close at $61.59 on Friday, losing over 50% of its market cap. Since the beginning of September GALT is up 10%, CNAT is down 4% AGN is down 10% and GNFTF is up 8%.

What investors should have learned from highly competitive mature markets like the rivalry between Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is that it tends to eventually become a zero sum game. This case study reveals on a weekly chart how MRK increased on news announced on August 8, 2016, that the FDA expanded approval of Keytruda to Head and Neck Cancer while BMY lost market cap on the news. At the time this was viewed as a pivotal turn in their battle for dominance in the immunotherapy market. Investors should expect a similar move into NASH players expected to fill the void. Since NASH has no approved drugs and is still emerging as a market the impact might not be as dramatic but if ICPT stays down this current divergence should move the rest of the NASH players higher.

Source: Tradingview.com

Which means if there is a loser then who is going to be the winner? The odds on favorite is GALT with pivotal trial results less than 3 months away and no safety issues, which are a common cause of Phase II and Phase III failures. For GALT even mildly positive results could result in a registration. Typically, the FDA will look favorably on a new drug for an unmet medical need even if it does now have spectacular efficacy if there are no safety issues (first do no harm).

Risks

While GALT’s drug GR-MD-02 only bears a minute safety risk, the management team has left the company overexposed in the event it fails to reach its endpoints. Management chose not to raise any significant money this year to conduct preclinical trials on other indications. In fact, the scant money they did raise was through a poorly executed At The Market (ATM) offering, which was openly telegraphed to the market. Management also failed to drum up a skin partner even though it had exceptional results in atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis. It’s unclear at this point if these are signs of a confident management team that truly believes the results will be good, or a board that failed to control the CEO and mitigate the risks of a poor trial result. If this pivotal announcement fails to demonstrate efficacy there is a real risk of dilution however this might be greatly offset by GALT’s strategic investors who have backstopped the company 2 times before and appear to be committed to seeing this through again.

Investment Summary

GALT will have the undisputed lead in NASH/fibrosis therapy if the pivotal trial shows any efficacy at all in December. Investors need to re-calibrate the market because ICPT’s trouble didn’t reduce the market size at all. There are still 2.0 million people out there with NASH cirrhosis that will eventually need treatment. Investors in ICPT that still believe in the market would be well served by hedging their bets in one or more of these other NASH candidates. Since GALT is the next one to announce trial results it seems to be the most logical choice.

Update: Since I wrote this article the scenario seems to be playing out; GALT moved up from $1.90 to a high of $2.35.

