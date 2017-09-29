Barrick Gold Corp's (ABX) Management Presents at Denver Gold Forum 2017 (Transcript)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)

Denver Gold Forum 2017

September 25, 2017 10:20 AM ET

Executives

Kelvin Dushnisky - President

Analysts

Richard Hatch - RBC

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Can you hear me? Yes, good. Well, it’s September. There is chill in the air and the gold -- my gold friends are gathering in Colorado, so it's got to be the Denver Gold Forum. Welcome everybody. Thank you for attending. We have a real great line up this morning in the first half of the morning. We've got Barrick speaking just now, the biggest gold producer in the sector, and that’s followed by three up and coming Australian producers, Northern Star, OceanaGold and Evolution Mining, and we then have Peru’s largest gold producer Buenaventura and they have this amazing track record of replacing the growing reserves for 60 years which is something in this industry today I think everybody would find quite attractive.

Anyway, perhaps we can get going with Kelvin, if you are around. Kelvin Dushnisky is President of Barrick Gold and Barrick is the world’s -- the largest gold producer. It’s a market favorite for its liquidity. And Kelvin, do you want to come and speak? I think you are right on time. Welcome.

Kelvin Dushnisky

I wasn’t hiding, waiting for you to something nice about me John. I'd be waiting a long time I know. Well first of all good morning everybody. Thank you very much for being here. John, thank you for the introduction. And thank you to the Denver Gold Forum in particular; we are grateful for you accommodating our schedule. We were originally to speak tomorrow morning but only will be here for the day so we are grateful that you were able to give us a little flexibility.

Before we begin, I need to point out the fact that I will be making forward-looking statements during the course of my remarks. Last year I spoke about our focus on optimizing our operations and on our high-quality assets in the Americas, our core assets in the Americas. This continues to be our focus.

Our core mines make up about 70% of our production at a very low longstanding cost of between $650 and $700 an ounce and they also represent about 45% of our reserves.

Now speaking of our reserve base, the largest among our peer group 86 million ounces and that’s more than 1.3 grams per ton represents strong grade and I will touch more on this little later during the presentation. We also have an excellent exploration and development pipeline and I will spend time talking about that as well.

Like we did last year and actually last year and the year before that, at the start of the year we outlined a number of key priorities and we stayed focused and we’re committed to stay focused on them, and I would like to walk through with you how we are progressing.

Our first priority is to maximize free cash flow. Over the first half of the year the operations generated about $950 million of operating cash flow and more than $200 million of free cash flow.

We continue to set challenging goals for ourselves including the target of being free cash flow breakeven, at $1000 gold price, we achieved this objective last year and for 2017 we aren't there yet, but we're making progress. Importantly, we're driving the production of quality ounces over quality and we continue to focused on improving our cost structure to drive higher returns.

In terms of our full year guidance, we continue to expect gold production to be between 5.3 million and 5.6 million ounces and all in sustaining cost between $720 and $770 an ounce. And for the copper portfolio we'll produce between 400 and 450 million pounds between $2.10 and $2.40 a pound.

As we've indicated on our second quarter call, we expect gold production for the second half of the year to be weighted more heavily towards the fourth quarter and based on sales mix and our current expectations for the timing of capital expenditures we expect cost to be higher in Q3 than in Q4.

So back to our priorities. We're maintaining strong discipline as we invest capital back into the business creating new partnerships, and joint ventures as a core element of this approach.

And our commitment to partnerships is well illustrated by the most recent strategic agreement we entered into this year with Shandong Gold Group. In June we completed the sale of 50% of our Veladero mine to Shandong for $960 million. And I'm pleased to report that the integration with Shandong is going exceptionally well. I visited Veladero at San Juan about three weeks ago, spent time on the ground with senior leadership in Shandong as well as with the senior prudential regulatory authorities, local community representatives and I have to say the integration is going as well or maybe even better than we expected.

As the second part of our agreement with Shandong, we formed a working group to explore the potential for Shandong to participate in the possible restart of construction at Pascua Lama and I'll talk more about that in a second. As a first step, we agreed to evaluate investment opportunities together along the 140 kilometer El Indio belt. The land that’s [straddled] Chile and Argentina which we own and is home to a number of mines and well-known deposits.

So, let me take a minute and just comment on Pascua Lama. We're completing a Phase 3 feasibility study to evaluate the construction of an underground mine which start on the Lama site of the project in Argentina and then potentially extend across the border underground to access the Pascua deposit in Chile. We'll do this using block caving, an underground mining approach. And depending on the results of the evaluation this could lead to a restart of Pascua Lama which is already at a relatively advanced stage of construction.

You could see from the photo in fact, this shows the Lama site of the deposit in Argentina. You are seeing the processing facility in such that we were partially constructed and you could see again they're relatively well advanced, what this doesn't show is the tailings and common which is about 95% complete. The reason most of this was done in the Argentine side is topography. But, the existing infrastructure notwithstanding will only proceed if we have a high degree of confidence that the project will meet our investment criteria. No projects before their time or unless we are sure they can be built on time and on budget.

The R&D agreement with Shandong we've entered into a number of other partners and joint ventures since we spoke last year. We completed the sale of 25% to Cerro Casale to Gold Corp. And we now have 50-50 JV partnership with Gold Corp. with the managing of project. Gold Corp's agreed to funding commitments to evaluate options for the potential development of Cerro Casale and we are looking forward to seeing new approaches they might bring to the project.

We also entered into exploration partnerships with Alicanto Minerals, their Arakaka Project Indiana and more recently with the Osisko Mining on their Kan deposit in Northern Quebec and with ATAC Resources at the Orion Project in Yukon Territories. We are excited about all of those. In fact, as an aside, I had a chance to meet with the Premier of the Yukon Territory two weeks ago. He expressed his enthusiasm for having Barrick as a possible investor in the territory and I would say in turn we are impressed with what they are doing to try and attract investment to the Yukon.

In addition to the greenfield opportunities in the pipeline I touched on Pascua-Lama and Cerro Casale, of course we also had Alturas in Chile which may extend across into Argentina and Donlin Gold where we have partnership with NovaGold 50-50 on the Donlin Project in Alaska which is moving to the permanent base.

In addition to that we have a number of near term projects that are existing operations that we are investing in. And a combined total capital cost of about $2 billion. If we perceive the result for them, the projects you see on the slide will together contribute more than 1 million ounces of production at a very low all-in sustaining cost something just little under $625 an ounce. They have potential to begin contributing production starting in 2020 and all of them today would exceed our 15% hurdle rate using a $1,200 gold price.

Turning back to reserves, as I touched earlier, with over 86 million ounces of proven and probable reserves, plus 105 million ounces in resources, we have a gold inventory of almost 200 million ounces of gold which provides great leverage to the price. We also have the ability to add reserves at all of our existing operations through increased spending on Minex which is typically the least expensive and most reliable way to add ounces. The reserve profile plus the opportunity to add to it provides us with the potential to maintain a profitable production base that belongs to the future.

We have made solid progress on strengthening our balance sheet over the last two years and debt reduction continues to be a priority for us. Our target is to reduce debt for a total debt from $7.9 billion at the start of this year to $6.5 billion by the end of 2017 and to $5 billion by the end of 2018. We repaid just under $500 million in the first half of this year and last week we retired another $731 million. So, achieving our 1.45 billion debt reduction target for the year is very well within reach.

In addition to a much stronger balance sheet, our liquidity also continues to improve. You can see we have less than $200 million of debt due before 2020 and we ended the second quarter with $2.9 billion of cash on the balance sheet and of course we have our fully undrawn $4 billion credit facility.

As you can see the majority of our debt due $5 billion of it is due past 2032 so we are in a good shape to weather gold prices volatility and we intend to stay that way.

Continuing with the priorities, our commitment to operational excellence and to maximizing the productivity of our operations that has not changed. We completed the unification of our Cortez and Goldstrike mines in Nevada. They are both now operating efficiently under one metal plan. And we are advancing the implementation of our digital transformation which started with our Cortez Mine in Nevada.

Our intention is to apply the improvements that we're generating from Cortez elsewhere in the portfolio and we've already tried to do that. On a sustainability front, I'm very pleased to announce that this year Barrick was named again to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 10th year in a row and to the North American Index for the 11th in a row. And this is a tribute to our people throughout the company doing good work particularly build on a ground and we're very proud of their efforts.

Now using a combination of existing technologies such as autonomous and semiautonomous remote underground equipment together with custom tailors' applications that we've developed such as improved short engine well controls and better predictive maintenance planning and execution. We're embedding digital technology in all phases of our operations in Nevada. We've budgeted about $40 million for that exercise this year and we expect to pay back within a year.

As a side note, we're very pleased that in June of this year, we're able to host an Investor and Analyst Tour to Nevada where people were able to see first-hand what we're doing from a digital context, seeing the unification of Cortez and Goldstrike and the feedback we have received have been very positive.

Our final objective focuses on talent. None of our priorities that we've outlined will be possible if you don’t know the right people in the right place. We want Barrick to be the destination for top people in this range across disciplines from a conventional geology, engineering, finance to now licensed operate areas and emerging areas like code writing where we're seeing a need for more and more talent.

The Barrick's Learning Academy has been a useful recruitment and retention tool that delivers streamlined learning experiences and frontline operators to our emerging leaders and senior leaders and it does it through a combination of online and in class teaching and it proved to be very effective.

Barrick's also partnered with Cisco's Networking Academy and we're providing IT education to advance kind of the digital skillset both for our own people and for the communities where we're operating and we started this work in Nevada, we're now expanding it into Argentina as the next step and the response has been resoundingly positive.

So, to wrap up, we set high but achievable targets. Our assets continue to demonstrate wider top-tier. Our debt reduction plan is on track, cost discipline has been embedded in the business and it's here to stay. We'll continue to focus on delivering free cash flow and I'll talk about all this with a high-quality reserve base and near term and a Greenfield project pipeline to sustain the business into the future.

That concludes presentation John. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much. And do we have any questions out there?

Kelvin, I have a question for you about sort of longer term sustainability of the business. I mean right now you're doing a good job of generating free cash flow and bringing down the debt on the balance sheet. But how do you weigh that against the fact that you're going to have to spend $2 billion to build new projects and at that point, you won't be generating any free cash flow or maybe not that much. How do you sort of give the message to investors that you have to be through this -- you have to invest in this business for the long-term rather than just for what you're going to give them in the short term?

Kelvin Dushnisky

Well thanks there Victor. I think couple of things I would say. First of all, I should have commented that for the four projects that we've identified the objective is to fund those projects through cash flow [assuming] a $12,000 gold price. And part of what we're seeing is that as we move through and we are giving guidance for this year, next year and the year after in terms of our capital, as we move through ‘18, ‘19 and beyond we’ll see a shift from sustaining capital coming down and projects spending increasing as you would expect. So, we are investing into the future, into those kind of high quality ounces moving into the next decade.

And I think that what we also want to reiterate though is that, that keeps us at that 4.5-million-ounce level as we go through and then beyond that there’s a potential for the greenfield projects possibly to come in but importantly we really are focused on driving margin and generating cash flow that way. If you think of it 2010 to 2013 we were producing more than 7 million ounces a year. 2014, we were at 6 million ounces a year, last year we produced 5.5 million ounces and we generated 1.5 billion in free cash flow which is all those other years combined, didn’t match up with last year. So, we are going to continue that focus. And we are reinvesting back in the business and if we take a long-term view

The other aspect that we’ll benefit from is the reason I keep talking about our reserve base is, we have the ability to Minex spending to add more high-quality ounces around the existing operations which is in reality we think back over the last two years it’s probably an area where we underspent. The reason being is every dollar is going toward debt reduction. And when you have the range of 90 million ounces in reserve, then they tend to be seeing a lot of Minex when you have to have the other -- our mandate was to drive down debt.

So, we feel we are in a very good shape on a going forward basis for those reasons.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have two questions. What's the risk if we take in your calculation of 15% return on capital?

Kelvin Dushnisky

We set 15% because we wanted to have a drive of 10% to 15% return on invested capital. 15% IRR, we wanted 10% to 15% ROIC over the cycle. Now we can’t reinvest in projects that wouldn’t have put us in that range now, but we set that target because we know over time if we continue to invest at that levels it will drive our ROIC up to that range.

Unidentified Analyst

That number is very rare in this business. Does that include exploratory expense and acquisition expense from day one or only expense for development of mine after you find something?

Kelvin Dushnisky

It would include that for anything that we are doing new. We can’t obviously back and look what’s in the portfolio. But for anything new, or for the projects that I outlined, they all meet the 15% hurdle rate at 1,200 for the investment on a go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And new, excluding the original exploratory expense.

Kelvin Dushnisky

Correct, a lot of these for example Cortez deep south, that’s an extension of the existing Cortez, orebody, so yes …

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to clarify that. Second, you talked about the hedging against volatility. Volatility has an upside too. Do you have any more hedges in place, so called hedges in place?

Kelvin Dushnisky

We don’t.

Unidentified Analyst

You don’t. They're gone?

Kelvin Dushnisky

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions?

Richard Hatch

I am Richard Hatch, RBC. I just wonder whether you can provide an update on the Acacia situation please.

Kelvin Dushnisky

You know the Acacia situation, discussions are ongoing between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania and beyond that there’s nothing much what I could say. But those discussions are ongoing. So hopefully it will be something to report in near term.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks Kevin. Can you give us an update on the NGO and other opposition at Pascua Lama?

Kelvin Dushnisky

I think a couple of things. I was in Chile and Argentina as I indicated earlier, to know they would start three weeks ago. And I had a chance to meet with both prudential in Argentina and Federal regulators then in Chile at the regional level and federally. And we talked about what kind of a rebranded, what a new Pascua Lama might look like being an underground mine as opposed to the original large scale open pit. And there is a lot appetite for that.

And so, I think that done properly and again, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. Pascua Lama has to meet all the economic hurdles and we need to make sure they can be built according to budget, on time and work as designed. But if that's the case I think there is real opportunity to rebrand Pascua Lama out as an underground mine and we'd listened and we've heard the concerns downstream water users and others and the new development scenario I think would go very long way, but it has to be done right and we need proper consultation and all of the various things that we will do with any new project we are starting elsewhere in the world. But I'm optimistic if the project works we can certainly get the buy in from the local communities.

Unidentified Analyst

That's perfect timing. Really appreciate it. Thank you so much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.