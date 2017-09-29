PQ Group A No-Go, Despite IPO Discount

PQ Group (PQG) has gone public as investors reacted with caution heading into the offering -- and rightfully so, in my eyes. The company claims to be well positioned to benefit from more stringent environmental regulations, but actual growth is not that impressive. Add to that a very leveraged balance sheet, even after taking half a billion in IPO proceeds into account, and I remain cautious even as pro-forma earnings multiple appears reasonable. For that reason, I'm not a buyer yet, even after the IPO has taken place at a 20% discount from the planned offering price.

The Business

PQ Holdings provides catalysts, specialty materials, and chemical products. These solutions are benefiting the environment and are used in consumer products for environmental and personal safety reasons. The carbon-free nature and inorganic products mean that the business should be well positioned to benefit from the increased focus on sustainable operations by businesses, governments and consumers across the globe.

The company is a global business, operating with over 70 manufacturing facilities which cater over 4,000 consumers. Roughly 60% of the sales are from North America, a fifth comes from Europe and the remainder comes from the rest of the world. Diversification in its end markets is very good, as the company provides fuel and emission controls, consumer products, highway safety, packaged and engineered plastics, and industrial process chemicals in roughly equal percentages. In terms of actual products being made, this includes pollutants used in diesel engines and silica-based abrasives improving toothpaste, among many other applications.

The Offering

PQ Group sold 29 million shares for $17.50 per share, far below the preliminary offering range of $21-$23 per share. The company sees gross proceeds of $507 million from the offering, which are very much needed to tackle its debt load. Following the IPO, PQ has 128.5 million shares outstanding, which values equity at $2.2 billion at $17.50 per share.

Following its past ownership, in the hands of CCMP and INEOS Investment Partnership, PQ has taken on a lot of debt in recent years, in part used to buy Eco. The company posted pro-forma sales of $1.40 billion in 2016, comprised out of $458 million in revenues from environmental catalysts and services, and $947 million in performance materials & chemicals business. The company also owns a 50% stake in the joint venture for Zeolite Catalysts, generating $131 million in sales. The company is very profitable, if you buy into the adjusted EBITDA metrics, which totaled $421 million in 2016. Margins have come in at 31% in 2016, having improved from levels in the high twenties in the last couple of years.

Despite the solid long-term prospects, revenues reported by PQ were down by 1% on a pro-forma basis in 2016, as reported operating earnings were down $10 million to $146 million. The company posted a $59 million loss, mainly as a result of a very steep $188 million interest bill. The latter is the result of a net debt load of $2.62 billion ahead of the IPO, as proceeds of the IPO reduce the net debt load to roughly $2.15 billion. With adjusted EBITDA of $421 million in 2016, leverage still stands at 5.1 times EBITDA, even after taking the IPO proceeds into account.

The good news is that pro-forma sales have grown by 1.7% in the first half of this year to $722 million, reversing the modest declines of last year. Gross profits came in at 26.3% of sales, down a full point compared to the first half of 2016. The company has aggressively cut operating expenses as well as other operating expenses (restructuring costs), allowing operating margins to jump by 2 points to 12.9%, despite gross margin pressure.

If we apply margins of 13% on $1.45 billion in revenues, operating earnings hit $188 million. Accounting for $30 million gains in affiliated companies, and the retirement of half a billion of expensive debt at roughly 10% per annum, interest costs might drop to $140 million a year. To date, these interest expenses have eaten up almost all of the operating earnings, resulting in dismal results on the bottom line.

The $2.2 billion equity valuation, and similar net debt load makes that the valuation is not necessarily appealing at 10 times EBITDA of $421 million. The company reported a $18 million improvement in EBITDA in the first half of this year, indicating that the number could jump to $450 million this year, still translating into a multiple of nearly 10 times. Of course, every turn in the multiple has a huge impact on the valuation of the firm, and certainly in the valuation of the equity given the leverage employed.

If we add back restructuring efforts, operating margins come in around 15% of sales. With $1.45 billion in sales, that yields an operating profit number of $217 million. After applying $140 million in interest expenses, as half a billion in IPO proceeds will be used to retire expensive debt which carries a yield at roughly 10%, pre-tax earnings amount to $77 million as earnings from affiliates boost this number to $100 million. After applying a 30% tax rate, that yields earnings of $70 million, equivalent to $0.55 per share.

The good news is that the company has $383 million in net operating losses for tax purposes, which means that the effective tax rate will likely be very low, resulting in cash flows of nearly $0.80 per share. That translates into a much more reasonable multiple in the low twenties.

Final Thoughts

PQ Group does not look that appealing to me, even after the discount in the IPO. The 20% discount compared to the preliminary offering price only represents a 10% cut in the enterprise valuation as the company is highly leveraged.

With earnings power of $0.55 per share, multiples still come in at 30 times earnings, even after the discount. The good news is that cash flows approach $0.80 per share, reducing the multiple quite a bit. There are other options down the road as well to improve its earnings power, including refinancing options.

The company pays an effective interest rate of roughly 6.5% after accounting for the post-IPO reduction in leverage. Every 1% reduction in the financing rate could cut interest expenses by $20-$25 million, which after taxes could add $0.10-$0.15 per share to earnings. Given the tax assets that the company still has, cash flows could easily come in at $1 per share, which allows the company to reduce leverage while equity trades at market multiples.

Despite these potential earnings improvements, I'm not that compelled as leverage remains very high, and I'm not that impressed with growth as the business claims to be perfectly positioned from regulatory trends and changing consumer preferences. If that is the case, the company should outgrow the economy, something that has not happened in 2016 and the first half of this year.

The positioning is a big plus, but I'm not impressed by the actual results, and the high leverage of the business, as the pro-forma valuation could be somewhat reasonable. For these reasons, I'm not a buyer yet despite the 20% discount in the IPO process, as hurricane-related outages will hurt the Q3 results as well. I will keep a close eye on the business in the coming quarters, but for now I remain cautious and have a neutral stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.