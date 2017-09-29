NEA: Distribution Cut Shrugged Off

Update on the fund and a deep look at Distribution Quality and Leverage.

The fund currently yields a 5% income only distribution and is trading at a discount of 8.25% to its Net Asset Value.

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers. Income Idea rates are increasing 10/1/2017, here is a preview of some of the additional areas we look at.

About 3 months ago I wrote an update on one of the cornerstones of investment grade, quality municipal bond closed end funds, the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Income Fund (NEA) in the article, "Nuveen Quality Muni Inc. Fund: Quality Still Shines?"

Even though I wanted to wait at least a full quarter to write an update, due to the fund's expected recent distribution cut and having written the article prior to launching Income Idea, I wanted to take some time and complete the analysis, particularly now that the fund may be an attractive long term holding.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at the first quick look of the fund in the article ""Ho Ho Ho Mary Brexit, CEFs on Sale, " and a more complete discussion in "Nuveen Quality Muni Inc. Fund: Quality Still Shines?"

What's New?

Since our last update we have had a Fed meeting where the committee hinted at a coming rate hike and signaled that they will start unwinding their massive balance sheet in October. We have discussed this in detail in our previous Macro Thursday article, "9/21/17 - Rate Hikes? - (Macro Thursdays)."

While short term rates increased fractionally, long term rates actually continued to decline signalizing a continued flattening of the yield curve. (precursor to a recession).

Earlier this week however, Janet Yellen mentioned that some of the Fed's expectations may have been wrong and that no rate hike plans are set in stone. Combined with the BAD housing numbers released yesterday, I believe there are still plenty of opportunities for long term rates and munis in particular to shine.

The other aspect of course is the proposed "tax breaks" by the Trump administration. As it turns out however, it seems like some of the affluent are actually getting a tax HIKE! I believe this may only make munis even more attractive. Perhaps that is President Trump's plan for infrastructure? Raise taxes on wealthy, make them want to buy more munis to finance infrastructure projects? That's a win! We will continue to discuss this later on in the article and likely in our next Macro Thursday article.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article (7/21/2017), NEA yielded an income only distribution of 5.37% and was trading at a discount of 8.17% to its Net Asset Value. Today NEA yields 5% and is trading at a discount of 8.25%.

The reason for the slightly lower yield at a slightly higher discount is that Nuveen has recently announced a distribution cut for the fund, from $.0620 per share to $.058. This is a cut of about 6%. This cut was not un-expected for an "income only" fund and we will discuss this further in the next section.

Distribution Quality (*Income Idea)

The fund currently distributes a $.058 per share income only monthly distribution. The distribution has been fairly steady over the last year however there was an increase last October and a decrease for this October as we just discussed.



Source: CEF Connect

Looking back through to since inception, we can see the distribution has been fairly steady with occasional periods of both distribution increases and decreases. Considering that rates on most fixed income securities have been coming down over the last 10 years, it is a surprise that the distribution is this resilient.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking back over the last 10 years, the fund has not paid any return of capital and it has all come from earned income.

Source: CEF Connect

This coincides with the fund's distribution policy.

Source: NEA Semi-Annual Report 4/30/2017

Looking at the most recently available earnings information we can see the fund has averaged $.0588 in earnings. With a $.058 distribution the fund is now fully covered.

Source: Nuveen Fund Distributions Spreadsheet 8/31/2017

This matches up with the data from CEF Connect.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund does have an over-distribution of about $.0276 per share. This was a reason for the adjustment to the distribution.

Now that the distribution is fully covered, I am looking for the UNII to decrease and turn positive in the future.

Why do we need look at the distribution and the underlying portfolio? Reinvestment risk.

To keep it real simple, let's think CDs. If you bought a 10 year CD in 2007 paying 6% you would quite happy, for 10 years. You would be receiving your 6% cash stream. But now it matures. You get your money and interest back.

After the happy feeling of getting your money back wears off, you realize you still need 6% income but today's CD rates are nowhere near that. Today CD rates are less than half of that.

That is re-investment risk 101 and why the fund's income has come down over the years a tad.

This is why we also need to be looking at the maturity breakdown of the fund's holdings.

Source: CEF Connect

As seen in the data above, while a good chunk of the fund is 10 years out from maturity, we have about 15% of the fund's holdings which will come due and mature in the next 4 years. That money will need to be reinvested. If interest rates stay as low as they are, the fund will either have to continue to reduce the dividend OR take on higher leverage which leads us to the next section.

For the distribution quality however, now that we have had a cut and the current distribution is 100% covered I am content with the fund.

Leverage (*Income Idea)

The Nuveen AMT Free Quality Income Fund ((NYSE:NEA)) is a BIG fund. In fact, it is the largest national muni bond CEF based on market capitalization at over $3.2 billion. The $3.2 billion gets us over $6 billion in investment exposure once we have applied leverage.

The fund currently has over $2 billion in leverage, the majority of which comes from preferred shares.

Unlike most taxable fixed income and equity income funds, the bulk of the municipal bond closed end funds issue preferred shares for leverage, rather than a traditional lending facility through private investors or a syndicate of banks.

The reason for this is that as they are preferred shares, WITH pass through taxation, the "dividend" on the preferred shares, as it is derived from tax free municipal bonds may also be tax free.

NEA derives its leverage from a few sources.

First, the fund has short term preferred stock.

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares The Funds have issued and have outstanding Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred (“VMTP”) Shares, with a $100,000 liquidation preference per share. VMTP Shares are issued via private placement and are not publicly available.

Source: NEA Semi Annual Report

The fund currently has $773 million in VMTP shares.

On these shares, the fund pays a variable dividend rate based on a spread to an index.

VMTP Shares are short term or short/intermediate-term instruments that pay a variable dividend rate tied to a short-term index, plus an additional fixed “spread” amount established at the time of issuance. The fair value of VMTP Shares is expected to be approximately their liquidation preference so long as the fixed “spread” on the VMTP Shares remains roughly in line with the “spread” being demanded by investors on instruments having similar terms in the current market environment. In present market conditions, the Funds’ Adviser has determined that fair value of VMTP Shares is approximately their liquidation preference, but their fair value could vary if market conditions change materially.

Source: NEA Semi Annual Report

While the fund does not disclose it in the report, I believe the index that is being referred to is the SIFMA index which we discussed in previous muni articles.

The next form of leverage comes through longer dated preferred stock.

The Funds have issued and have outstanding Variable Rate Demand Preferred (“VRDP”) Shares, with a $100,000 liquidation preference per share. VRDP Shares are issued via private placement and are not publicly available.

Source: NEA Semi Annual Report

These longer dated preferreds are more or less your traditional "auction rate securities" which were caught in a tough place during the last financial crisis.

The reason why is this. Unlike the short term preferreds or other lines of credits used by CEFs which are based off of LIBOR, the interest rate on the preferreds here is set by an auction process.

Source: NEA Semi Annual Report

As of the last update at the end of April, the fund's expense was annualized at about .85% on the outstanding preferreds. FAR lower than what we find on LIBOR based lending.

While it is completely okay to be a concerned with having auction rate security exposure, there are now some safeguards in place with clarity for all sides.

VRDP Shares include a liquidity feature that allows VRDP shareholders to have their shares purchased by a liquidity provider with whom each Fund has contracted in the event that VRDP Shares are not able to be successfully remarketed. Each Fund is required to redeem any VRDP Shares that are still owned by the liquidity provider after six months of continuous, unsuccessful remarketing. Each Fund pays an annual remarketing fee of 0.10% on the aggregate principal amount of all VRDP Shares outstanding. Each Fund’s VRDP Shares have successfully remarketed since issuance.

Source: NEA Semi Annual Report

For investors, if the auction rate market seizes up, the banks, and typically we are discussing Wall St. wirehouses such as UBS, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley would be required to buy the shares for their books. After 6 months of continuous failure to create a market, the fund would be required to redeem the shares.

During the run up to the 2008 GFC, even though I have not personally recommended clients to buy auction rate securities, I do recall that typically, the preferred shares offered by CEFs, and muni CEFs in particular fared far better. The ones that were completely seized up were student loan Auction Rate Securities. In either case, since then, funds have further diversified their leverage sources and I believe we would be in a better position looking ahead.

For now, this lower cost of leverage is helping the fund continue to provide a higher a distribution rate for CEF investors, especially compared to funds whose source of lending is based on LIBOR.

Lastly, the fund has a small uncommitted line of credit on which $12 million was drawn as of the last update.

Source: NEA Semi Annual Report

Furthermore, there is also a large line of credit available for all Nuveen funds to share as well. This would be helpful in case we have another credit freeze and the auction rate leverage is called and the fund does not want to delever.

Do keep in mind, the fund's effective leverage is higher than the regulatory average as the fund currently owns some Tender Option Bonds ("TOBs").

A Tender Option Bond (TOB) is the common phrase for a security issued by a special purpose trust (a Tender Option Bond Trust) into which bonds are deposited, and which then issues two types of securities. One of the securities—the floating rate security—is typically sold to a money market fund that is only permitted to buy investments of high quality and short maturity. The other security—the inverse floating rate security —is retained by the Nuveen fund. Only some bonds will qualify or make business sense for this structure, generally bonds that satisfy money market fund investment requirements, i.e., SEC Rule 2a-7.

Using inverse floaters effectively enables a fund to borrow (from money market funds) and then use the money to purchase additional long-term, fixed-rate bonds for the fund’s portfolio. The expectation is that the purchased long-term bonds will yield more than the borrowing rate paid on short-term floating rate securities issued by the trust.

Source: Nuveen

Nuveen has a TERRIFIC article describing these types of bunds which you can download here.

Performance Update

Even though it has only been a few months, why not?

Since our last article on 7/21/2017, the fund has achieved a total return of 1.01%. The price per share increased .14% while the NAV increased .07%.

Source: YCharts

So, even with the distribution cut in September AND the apparent impeding Fed rate hikes AND the balance sheet unwinding, the NAV declined about 1%.

Looking at the year to date numbers we can see the fund has achieved a total return of 8.08%. The price per share increased 3.75% while the NAV increased 4.57%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has actually gotten better from the start of the year.

Source: YCharts

Lastly, over the last year the fund is about flat on a total return basis, accounting for the rate hikes in Q4.

Source: YCharts

Once again we see the discount to NAV has opened up and has been more volatile than the underlying portfolio.

Bottom Line

A distribution cut can be a thorn in the side of many closed end funds. In a lower rate environment I believe investors need to be both open to the sources of the distribution and its sustainability. The reality is, with reinvestment risk as we discussed above, funds will have a hard time finding high cash flow securities at the same level of risk. This will mean either higher leverage, higher risk, or a lower distribution.

So far, NEA has shrugged off the expected distribution cut which I believe was much needed for the long term. The distribution is now fully covered.

The risk of course is that the cost of leverage may increase in the future. If it does however, I believe this fund will be better protected due to its lower cost of borrowing compared to other CEFs.

What we have not discussed but what I believe will be a net positive for munis is the upcoming proposed tax cuts.

As per some sources, the proposed tax cuts would also eliminate the Federal deduction of paid state and local taxes. While the overall highest tax brackets would decrease, those living in "blue states" such as California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois would lose a valuable deduction and depending on income, may actually pay more!

Furthermore, it has been stated that the limit on mortgage interest deduction would be lowered, once again affecting those living in the expensive states.

Those munis then would become even more valuable on an after tax basis.

Combined with the not as low as we thought top tax bracket, the value of munis on an after tax equivalent yield is still extremely attractive.

NEA, as the cornerstone of the quality, investment grade municipal closed end funds, with its 5%, tax free distribution and an 8.25% discount to NAV deserves a look for any closed end fund income investor, especially those in higher tax brackets and taxable investment accounts.

Please Note: For Income Idea readers I go on for a few more pages in the two sections "What I Think" and "Implementation Ideas." While I cannot generally publish it in an article please let me know, and I can send it to you.

I hope you enjoyed this article and it was helpful in your due diligence sure. I also hope you now have a good understanding of the type of research we do beyond what you see in the regular articles.



I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre. Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.