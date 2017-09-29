Equifax: In Need Of An Activist?

The Equifax (EFX) CEO is gone -- which was one catalyst an activist could work toward -- and he took $90 million with him. The credit reporting agency had cybersecurity breach that impacted over 140 million Americans. However, an activist investor could help guide EFX through the crisis and help with finding a new CEO. The company was lackluster with its response to the credit breach. Its stock has certainly paid the price, with shares down 24% in the last month.

But has all this created a buying opportunity -- for investors and activists alike? There have been cybersecurity breaches in the past that have created buying opportunities, such as Target (TGT). And this could finally be a much-needed catalyst to get EFX to focus on revamping its business model. But it's unlikely that EFX will do this on its own.

Still, with shares trading at 22.5x earnings, can it really attract activist investors as a value opportunity? That's right in line with top peer Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY).

On one end, the company has a reputable name and a business model that's scalable and non-capital intensive -- providing for some attractive returns on capital. Equifax operates an oligopoly on the credit reporting market with TransUnion and Experian, which is also an industry with high barriers to entry. Its business won't disappear overnight, but management remains "questionable" as many executives were selling stocks and options before the hack was disclosed. Plus, the head of cybersecurity at Equifax has no experience in cybersecurity and is said to have a degree in music.

There's a real need to shake up management

Now, that's fixable and could be an activist thesis. ValueAct Capital was an activist investor in Equifax 10 years ago, but today, most of Equifax's major shareholders are large passive funds. Collectively, T. Rowe Price, Blackrock, and Vanguard own nearly 30% of the company. No activist investor has a starter position in Equifax.

There will be a financial impact from lawsuits and increased costs related to new systems, etc. This is one of the worst credit breaches in history, so the cost could climb quickly. Still, all this will be a one-time cost that shouldn't materially impact the company in the long-term. Still, I fear that EFX will likely end up trading sideways for a few years until the overhang is forgotten. The company isn't "cheap" and is still trading in line with historical averages. The 20x EV/EBITDA it trades at is right in line with where it was heading into 2017. The 20x multiple is also right in line with Experian, as is the 13.6x price-to-free cash flow multiple Equifax trades at.

I also think that many are "fed" up with credit scoring, and this only further adds to the fact that we need disruption in this area of the market. This, along with the credit breach, could give customers the push they need to abandon Equifax. In the end, despite management's mishandling of the credit breach and large fall, activist investors likely won't be lured into the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.