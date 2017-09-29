Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Momentum Building For Heron Therapeutics?

All the notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Heron Therapeutics are below.

Very little movement of note within the main biotech indices this week as the sector wraps up the very quiet month of September.

Not much movement within the main biotech indices this week as what has been a quiet month of September comes to a close. The sector remains locked in a tight trading range and there has been no major M&A activity of note this month as deal levels continue to be at multi-year lows across the industry. Trial results continue to move small cap concerns in major ways like a few we outline below

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), whose stock has been crushed since mid-August after a mid-stage trial assessing its lead product candidate ZYN002 (cannabidiol, or CBD, gel) for the treatment of knee pain due to osteoarthritis failed to achieve its primary endpoint, gave its shareholders some good news on Thursday. The same compound delivering more than solid results in a mid-stage trial for the treatment of a rare disease called Fragile X Syndrome. This is why I always want to see multiple "shots on goal" before investing in a Tier 4 biotech concern.

Abbvie (ABBV) signed an agreement with Amgen (AMGN) that will keep Humira, the biggest selling drug in the world, from facing any competition in the United States until 2023. Amgen will be able to roll out its biosimilar earlier in Europe, but will pay AbbVie royalties on the revenues. Big victory for AbbVie as Humira makes up the majority of its overall sales and now might be able to breach the $20 billion annual sales level before facing any meaningful competition.

Zogenix (ZGNX) has more than doubled in early trading today. The company announced positive trial results in a key Phase III trial that met all primary and secondary endpoints in patients with a rare and severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome which the company has garnered a Fast Track-designated indication. GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), a potential competitor in this space, is down some 10% in early trading

No stock has seen more action than Dexcom (DXCM) over the past 24 hours. I am counting no less than a dozen analyst firms that have either reiterated ratings or issued new ratings on the firm over that time frame. I am counting three Holds and 9 Buys, although most of the buy ratings have downward revised price targets. The stock has been hit hard by approval of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) FreeStyle Libre Flash glucose monitoring device as a replacement for blood glucose monitoring for adults with diabetes.

Abiomed (ABMD) seeing its first analyst action in September today. Jefferies ($208 price target) and SunTrust Robinson ($195 price target) both reissue Buy ratings this morning. Last week the company received FDA premarket approval for its Impella RP heart pump for "providing temporary right ventricular support for up to 14 days in patients with a minimum body surface area (at least 1.5 m2) who develop right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, heart attack, heart transplant or open-heart surgery."

Analysts are also warming to Prothena (PRTA). After no activity for four months, Oppenheimer reissued their Buy rating and $70 price target last week. Yesterday it was Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating their own Buy rating and $79 price target. Today RBC Capital is out with their own Buy rating saying the recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity.

It has been over six months since I did anything more than a cursory look at Heron Therapeutics (HRTX). The shares are up over 15% since that article, but the entire biotech sector is up a similar amount since then as well. However, analysts seem to be lining up behind the stock this week so it appears to be an appropriate time to revisit this name in our Spotlight feature to close out the trading week.

Company Overview

Heron is a small, San Diego-based biopharma concern that is focused on developing novel, patient-focused solutions that apply their innovative science and technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents. The shares currently trade right around $16.00 a share and the stock sports a ~$850 million market capitalization.

Product Portfolio/Pipeline:

The company one approved product on the market in Sustol. From the company's website Sustol is "indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. Sales for Sustol took a big jump in the second quarter to $8.5 million from just $3.6 million in the first quarter. The company guided that it now expects Sustol sales to be in the $25 million to $30 million range for FY 2017. The product was approved late in the summer of 2016.

Next up is CINVANTI which has a PDUFA date of Nov. 12. Again from the company's website "proprietary formulation of aprepitant that has the potential to be the firstpolysorbate 80-free, intravenous formulation of this widely used pharmaceutical agent. Aprepitant (and its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the most widely used neurokinin-1 (NK1) receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV)."

The company has also met with the FDA to agree on the design of a key Phase 3 study for HTX-011. The program includes "two pivotal Phase 3 efficacy studies in bunionectomy and hernia repair and an approximately 200-patient Phase 3 safety and pharmacokinetics study to meet the target patient numbers established by the FDA and to provide further evidence of the broad utility of HTX-011 across multiple surgical models."

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended the second quarter with just under $110 million in cash and another ~$18 million in receivables on the balance. Management has stated this is adequate to fund the company through Phase 3 results for HTX-011, which should complete late in the first half of 2018. The company is planning to file the NDA soon thereafter, should results be positive as expected.

Analyst commentary has been very positive of late. Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $26 price target on HRTX on Sept. 17. This week the following analyst firms have either assigned or initiated Buy ratings on the stock; Cantor Fitzgerald ($31 price target), Mizuho Securities ($28 price target) and Northland Securities ($40 price target).

Verdict

I continue to think Heron has upside here. Sustol is showing a good sales trajectory in the early stages of its rollout. CINVANTI is likely to be approved some six weeks from now and HTX-011 might complete the approved trifecta in the back half of 2018.

I would not be surprised if the stock ran up a bit into CINVANTI's approval in November and have added a few shares to my core stake this week. I might initiate out of the money covered calls against part of the position if we do get a nice rally in coming weeks. Although I remain long term bullish on HRTX, I would not be surprised if the company announces a secondary offering to raise some additional funding soon after CINVANTI's approval.

