Zimmer Biomet: A Leading Medtech Player Facing Short-Term Issues

Zimmer (ZBH) is a US medical devices company focusing on orthopedic implants. Before delving into the company specificities, we are going to have a look to the orthopedic market.

The orthopedic market: Size, Growth and Profitability

According to a report published by BIS Research, the global orthopedic market is estimated at over $40B in 2016. OrthoWorld, a provider of strategic intelligence focusing on the global orthopedic market, estimates the market at $46B. Finally, Zimmer Biomet estimates the global market size at $44B. As often in the pharmaceutical industry, the US is the biggest market, accounting for half of the total market.

BIS Research forecasts that the global orthopedic market will grow at a constant average growth rate of 6% between 2016 and 2023 to reach $61B. Zimmer Biomet, in this respect, is more cautious, expecting global markets to grow at a lower rate of 3.7% (The group targets 4%+ topline growth, implicitly assuming market share gain).

The main growth drivers are 1) the aging population, 2) the development of orthopedic diseases such as arthritis or osteoporosis and 3) new technological advancements.

1) Aging population

Elderly are the main beneficiaries of orthopedics devices because joints wear out over time and prevalence rate of orthopedics diseases is higher for older people. To a lesser extent, when they fall, they are more prone to fractures. Demographics will act as a tailwind for the sector: the explosion of the birth rate between 1946 and 1964 (Baby boom period) will feed the number of people aged over 65 for the next decades.

2) Development of orthopedic disease

Let’s start with an explanation of the most common orthopedic diseases:

Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bones become less dense (sharp reduction in bone tissues). As a result, bones are more likely to fracture. In the United States, more than 53 million people either already have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass. The main risk factors for developing osteoporosis are: genes, lack of physical activity, alcohol overconsumption, side effects of others treatments. Once the condition has been detected, medication, combined with exercise and diet might be the solution to increase the bones’ density in order to avoid fractures. However if fractures occur, surgical options might be used. Indeed, spinal compression fractures might be treated with minimally invasive surgical procedures requiring only local anesthesia: kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty. These methods consist of injecting bone cement into the vertebrae in order to consolidate the bones. Others fractures can be treated with a general cast but some of them (more complex fractures) may require surgery.

Osteoarthritis is a chronic degenerative joint disease damaging the cartilage between the joints leading to pain, swelling and difficulties moving the joints. Increasing age, obesity, previous joint injury, overuse of the joint due to performing a repetitive tasks or excess weight, genes and weak thigh muscles are the most common risk factors. Initial treatments are exercises, analgesics, topical creams, and in the last resort, surgery. Only in the US, almost 30 million people live with osteoarthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease in which the body releases enzymes that attack joints. Consequences are the same than for osteoarthritis: pain, swelling and reducing mobility and flexibility. Moreover, there are also further symptoms linked to Rheumatoid arthritis such as fatigue, fever, weight loss, subcutaneous nodules… The specific cause of rheumatoid arthritis is not known yet but researchers have noticed that genetics, pollution, gender (female) are important risk factors. Rheumatoid arthritis can be slowed-down with a combination of drugs and a healthy lifestyle. It may require joint-replacement surgery if joints have deteriorated significantly. Over 1.3 million Americans are affected by this condition.

The spread of orthopedic diseases is underpinned by some risk factors typical of our age. Indeed, unhealthy lifestyle (lack of physical activity and a sedentary lifestyle), obesity and the increasing age are favorable to the development of these conditions. We discussed already about the ageing of the population. Obesity has also evolved very quickly because our lifestyle is increasingly less healthy: too much junk foods and sodas, higher stress levels at work, not enough sport… All of these factors (often compounded) will unfortunately lead to the development of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and orthopedics conditions. Novo Nordisk provides an interesting (and terrible) chart showing the evolution of obesity in the US and its correlation with the development of diabetes.

3) New technological advancements

Innovation is a key driver of growth for several reasons. First of all, an improvement in the diagnostic rate of orthopedic diseases could increase the patient pool because more patients will be diagnosed. Then, innovation for orthopedic devices can improve the surgery outcomes and/or reduce the cost. If it happens, more patients will be ready to use surgery and payers will reduce the restrictions, increasing total volumes. Finally, new technologies might offer the opportunity to find new treatments & devices for unmet needs. However, innovation could become a risk for orthopedic companies since the development of innovative drugs that could cure or slow down orthopedics diseases could negatively impact volumes due to a reduction in the need for surgery.

The main competitors to Zimmer Biomet are DePuy Synthes (a J&J company) (JNJ), Stryker (SYK), Smith & Nephew (SNN) and Medtronic (MDT). Smaller competitors are Nuvasive (NUVA), DJO Global (Not listed), Integra Lifestyle (IART), Globus Medical (GMED) and Wright Medical (WMGI). Companies focusing only in the dental implants markets are Nobel Biocare (OTCPK:NBHGF), Straumann (OTCPK:SAUHF) and DENTSPLY (XRAY).

Market shares are distributed as follows:

Market shares have been more or less stable over the last few years with the exception of Zimmer which has gained market share with the Biomet’s acquisition. Over the last few quarters, Stryker has gained market shares because of the successful launch of the Mako platform, when Zimmer has lost some because of supply issues.

The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), a measure of market concentration, shows that the industry is competitive. Indeed, the US department of justice considers a HHI Index of less than 1500 as a competitive industry. Our estimate of the HHI is at best 1033 which means that the industry is highly competitive (For information, we use only two companies in the category “companies with revenue below $99M” whereas the number of company is more elevated).

Despite being a competitive industry, companies do not act irrationally. Indeed, companies gain market share because of innovative products and premium services not because they cut prices aggressively. However, pricing power is weak due to the consolidation of payers but innovation still allows getting attractive pricing.

The profitability of the industry, measured by the ROIC (Return on Invested Capital), does not show any signs of deterioration as demonstrated by our composite indicator. This composite is the aggregation of the individual ROICs for the following companies: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Johnson& Johnson, Straumann, Nuvasive, Integra Lifescience, Wright Medical and Nobel Biocare.

To sum up, the orthopedic industry is a competitive market whose main differentiators are innovation & technology, pricing and reputation & customer services. Existing players have been acting rationally, competing on innovation and client satisfaction rather starting a destructive price war. Although this rationality has allowed the industry to maintain a good level of profitability, the recent wave of payers’ consolidation has reduced the bargaining power of orthopedic companies and might support further pricing pressure over time. Despite of that, global sales are expected to grow mid-single digit, driven by an aging population, higher incidence of orthopedic disease and new technologies.

Company overview

Zimmer Biomet is an orthopedic company which designs, manufactures and markets implants. The group run its operations in more than 25 countries (thanks to a third-party distribution network, products are available in more than 100 countries) and employs around 18,000 people. Zimmer Biomet is the leader for hip and knee implants and is among the top 5 producers in other categories. Sales are distributed as follows:

The company has completed the acquisition of Biomet in June 2015 for $ 14B. From a strategic point of view, the deal is rational because the combination of the two companies creates the second largest orthopedic company. Zimmer’s hips and knees businesses have strengthened while the company profile has diversified into faster growing product categories such as sports medicine, extremities and trauma. The deal offers the opportunity to leverage and optimize the R&D resources while realizing cross-selling and cost synergies (target $ 350M by mid-2018; already $ 225M realized in 2016). After that, the company has continued to pursue smaller deals (listed below) in order to keep enhancing the core portfolio, diversifying its offering and gaining access to new platforms.

These deals are strategic because they reinforce the value proposition of Zimmer’s portfolio. Indeed, the acquisition of Medtech SA gives access to a robotic platform, named ROSA, which is already approved by the FDA for spine and brain surgery. This platform technology will be leveraged in order to be used in new anatomical areas such as knees and hips. CD diagnostics brought a product portfolio of immunoassays and biomarkers which are used to detect joint infections. All these solutions and products should improve patient outcomes (reducing the risk of infections, faster recovery, less invasive procedures) and reduce the costs for the healthcare system.

Relative valuations

P/E ratio shows that Zimmer is trading at a significant discount to peers. However, earnings can be easily manipulated or subject to accounting noises, especially during company integration period. In order to overcome this potential problem, we also look at P/S sales ratio (sales are way more difficult to manipulate). The result is the same; Zimmer Biomet is trading at a discount.

However, a discount might be deserved for the following reasons: lower ROIC (return on invested capital), lower EPS growth, higher earnings volatility and lower payout ratio. We have developed 4 composite indicators in order to compare the different variables among the different players.

The ROIC indicator use the average ROIC over the last 5 years as well as the latest full-year ROIC. Based on this measure, Zimmer ranks 9th, meaning that its ROIC is much lower than peers. The growth indicator is computed with historical growth rate in EPS and sales over the last 5 years as well as the consensus expectations in terms of EPS and revenue growth for the next 3 years. This indicator ranks Zimmer in the middle of the pack but the growth indicator is flawed because of the Biomet acquisition. If we use only forward looking data, Zimmer has one of the lowest growth rates. The risk indicator is based on sales, EPS and ROIC volatility over the last 5 years as well as the stock beta. On this measure, Zimmer looks riskier than peers. Finally, the payout indicator is based on the average of payout ratio over the last 3 years and the latest full-year payout ratio. On this measure, Zimmer is ranked first but the low level of earnings following the acquisition is probably the reason.

All these observations make sense. Indeed, the hips and knees businesses are slower growth businesses than others lines of businesses (trauma, spine, extremities) and less profitable due to stronger competition; therefore the larger exposure of Zimmer to these businesses partially explains the lower ROIC and growth rate. The recent supply issues experienced by Zimmer also contribute to the explanation of the unimpressive growth profile. Moreover, for any given level of growth, Zimmer needs to reinvest a larger part of its cash flow than its competitors because of its lower ROIC. As a consequence, Zimmer has probably less cash available for their shareholder (which is the opposite of what suggests the payout indicator). Finally, the company is highly geared, suggesting that any extra cash will be used to repay debt as opposed to increasing its dividend. In conclusion, Zimmer has lower valuation multiples than peers which are deserved due to lower earnings growth, lower profitability and higher risk profile. A rerating will not come unless the company fixes its operational problems and improves its ROIC.

Can Zimmer overcome its problems?

During its Q3/16 earnings release, the company has mentioned supply issues in its main manufacturing factory, based in Warsaw. As a consequence, revenues were weaker than expected and guidance was cut. The management gave the following explanations:

"Due to temporary disruption in product supply in certain knee, hip, upper extremity, and Sports Medicine product lines related to several factors including implementation of operational process enhancements have resulted in various shipment delays and manufacturing forecasting constraints related to continued integration of the supply chain" "Our current supply chain not being fully integrated did hamper our ability to respond effectively to this shifting product mix"

Even though the company had not been able to forecast demand and the change in product mix, they were quite optimistic about resolving the problems.

“And while not anticipated, we understand the root causes. We understand the fixes that are necessary and we’re highly confident in our ability to implement those changes.”

At the beginning of 2017, the company was still confident that supply issues would be resolved in the first half of 2017 even though they acknowledge that Q1 sales would be affected and that the second quarter could be impacted as well. Indeed, they deployed new planning and production tools and improved the manufacturing process in order to ensure its ability to forecast demand and to be able to manufacture accordingly.

“We expect to make substantial progress in remediating supply constraints during the first half of this year as we prioritize production for key cross-sell brands, clear our back orders and restore safety stocks. As part of our effort to implement certain regulatory compliance enhancements, we are making operational process improvements in one of our major production facilities."

However, the company has cut its 2017 guidance one more time during its Q2 2017 earnings results because they were not able to restore the full production capacity and they had to invest further to get the manufacturing process back on track. The company expects now a range of [$7.80B-$7.87B] in revenue which implies a constant currency growth rate of [1.8%-2.7%] versus [3.2%-4.2%] previously. EPS was also reduced from [$8.50-$8.60] (on an adjusted basis) to [$8.20-$8.30] because of lower revenue and extra costs at the Zimmer Warsaw factory.

The CEO, David Dvorak, has stepped down giving the role of interim CEO to the current CFO, Dan Florin. It seems that a large part of supply issues have already been addressed as demonstrated by the increasing output production, therefore we may assume that finding a new CEO is not crucial to solve these problems. However, finding the right candidate could boost the share price at the announcement and could create shareholders value if the right strategy is implemented.

"During the second quarter, we increased production output from our Warsaw North Campus manufacturing facility, and continued to drive efforts to achieve best-in-class quality systems. Our sales growth fell short of our expectations, due in part to production delays of certain key brands and slower-than-expected sales recapture from previously affected customers in the United States. These factors have informed our updated outlook for the full year," said Daniel P. Florin, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "Looking forward, we remain focused on fully restoring product supply to enhance our commercial execution, while continuing to closely engage with our customers and take advantage of the opportunities in front of us”

Therefore, Zimmer will not be able to recapture market share and gain new clients, at least, before 2018. Moreover, recapturing market shares might be more challenging than initially expected because reputation & customer services are a very important characteristic in the industry. Indeed, surgeons cannot afford not having the inventory to face all possible situations. Once they have replaced one provider for a significant period of time, it is easier for them to manage their inventory with the same supplier, therefore more difficult for Zimmer to regain market share.

We consider that these challenges are short-term in nature and can be resolved. However, they will require further investments and time. The manufacturing issue lasts for almost one year, the management has taken several measures and made the required investments and the production has finally started to increase, suggesting that the current supply issue is coming to an end. However, we also think that regaining market shares will be difficult and it will require additional marketing spending and price concessions; therefore margins and growth could remain lower than expected.

What would Zimmer be worth if challenges are overcome?

Zimmer’s ROIC has decreased from the end of 2014, which corresponds to the acquisition date of Biomet. Since then, the company has not been able to run its business optimally.

As a result, the stock is currently trading with the largest discount versus its peers since the end of 2018. If we assume that the stock will rerate to its historical average (after fixing the operational issues), it would imply a double digit return (20% and 35% based respectively on the P/E and P/S metrics).

The previous table shows that the upside is even more important if we consider that Zimmer may rerate to peer’s median valuation (e.g: Zimmer P/E ratio is 12,5X whereas peers’ median is at 18,7X which implies a potential of 50%).

Relative valuations are easy to use but are based on implicit assumptions which are difficult to understand, that’s why we are going to use a DCF in order to have an approximation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Here are the main assumptions of my DCF:

Sales growth will accelerate from 2% in 2017 to 4% in 2019 and beyond, which is on line with Zimmer’s management expectation and lower than the market growth of 6% (per BIS research estimate).

EBIT margin is the most challenging to estimate because we have to adjust reported EBIT for extraordinary items. The company provides a very detailed reconciliation between GAAP operating profit and adjusted operating profit. However, we do not consider the same adjustments that the company does. For example, we do agree that expenses related to the Biomet acquisition should be added back, but we do not agree with the adjustment for litigation expenses. Why? The reason is simple: litigation charges are booked every year, thus they are not extraordinary and we do not imagine a business like this not facing any kind of litigations. Consulting and professional fees are another example. After retreating all the items, we obtain the margins provided below. They are higher than GAAP margins but below company’s adjusted margins. We forecast increasing margins due to the realized synergies coming from the Biomet acquisition.

Finally, we compute three different terminal values: one based on the reinvestment rate (method developed by professor Damodaran), one based on the perpetual growth method, and the last one based on an EV/EBITDA exit multiple. The average of the three method results in a $143 intrinsic value, offering 23% upside from current price ($116).

Conclusion

Zimmer Biomet has disappointed investors over several quarters because of its supply issues. Indeed, the production was not sufficient to meet the demand of its customers. As a result, inventories have decreased to a level which was too low to run the day to day business. Even though the company quickly acknowledged that they were facing some problems and initiated corrective measures, they were not able to restore their production to normal levels. However, it seems that the supply issues are coming to an end, as demonstrated by the increasing production in the Warsaw facility. The company will soon be able to focus on regaining market share, winning new customers and realizing revenues synergies. Market share gain will be probably difficult and will come at the cost of higher marketing spending, but the group should be able to return over time to a healthy topline growth. In the meantime, there is still the risk that the manufacturing issues are not fixed before the next earnings call and that the choice of the new CEO may disappoint investors. These events could create a buying opportunity. In terms of valuation, our DCF suggests 23% upside as highlighted by a $143 target price.