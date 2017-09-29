LNG, An Awakening Giant: Is There Money To Be Made?

Introduction

Natural gas has been a solution looking for a problem for decades now. Widely recognized as a superior (high energy density), and clean burning fuel, it also has had some principle drawbacks that limited its application as a motor fuel source.

It required expensive upgrades to conventional engines to burn.

It required compression to economically store.

For use a motor fuel it required that huge cryogenic plants be built to compress and chill it.

It required a massive investment in a non-existent distribution network.

Source: Shell Investor presentation

With all that going against it, it should come as no surprise that it was never seriously developed as a motor fuel in the past. At least here in the U.S. anyway. Interestingly enough (to me anyway), around the world there are almost 25mm cars powered by LNG or CNG (compressed natural gas). See below for an idea of our global neighbors who arrived at a different conclusion from ours when faced with the question on these two energy sources.

Source: Wikipedia

Natural gas had one other problem that kept it from being gradually developed over time in the U.S.A.; it had no champion. No one to sing its praises, as was being done for an alternate fuel. In fact through most of our country's history it was just flared to the atmosphere, as a nuisance while crude oil was being produced.

And, then things began to change. They always do, if you wait long enough for a catalyst. And at about the same time, a champion arrived in the form of a slightly built geologist named T. Boone Pickens from a place no one outside of Texas had ever heard of called Amarillo.

A little history

The catalyst that arrived in the 1970's was the realization that industrialization, and in particular the ubiquity of the personal motor car in this country, had had an intended side effect. Our air was dirty. Big cities were choking. and, it was found that breathing in Tetra-Ethyl Lead, an anti-knock additive was bad for you. I was there, I remember it. Something had to be done.

In the late 1980’s, a couple of big Ag-food conglomerates (privately held Cargill and Archer-Daniels Midland, ADM) began a campaign to convince Congress that the way to clean up the air and avoid gas lines in the future was to blend ethanol-derived from corn grown by them, with gasoline. Thus extending an increasingly scarce and increasingly expensive commodity, gasoline. The idea of adding amendments to gasoline for this purpose was codified in the Clean Air Act of 1992 which mandated chemical amendments to gasoline to reduce emissions. Although a chemical called MBTE was the refining industry's initial response to this requirement. About the same time, Boone Pickens, a Texas oilman was also stumping the halls of Congress trying to find support for a superior fuel, LNG that would do the same thing. And, getting largely a deaf ear. Pickens although well off, didn't have the lobbying resources that the two food giants did.

We all know how this contest turned out as when we pull up to the pump, we see a disclaimer regarding the amount of ethanol, usually 10% v/v that our purchase will contain. As this effectively dilutes the total energy density of this fuel, it is one of the dumber ideas ever foisted off on the American people by private industry and their government. In 2005 the Energy Policy Act and The Energy Independence and Security Acts of 2007 sealed the deal in favor of ethanol as it began to replace MBTE (a chemical that replaced lead in this role) as an anti-knock compound in gas. For years I thought people would eventually figure out this scam and the people involved would go to jail. I no longer think that. Cargill and ADM have gotten away with it. You can see from the graphic below that production of ethanol sky-rocketed after 2005.

The cruel irony is that it wasn’t nearly as effective at helping to clean the air, as converting to LNG would have been. In the table below you can see, that if Boone had had a little more lobbying money he might have driven home the point that if cleaning up the air was what Congress wanted to do, LNG would do it ever so much better than ethanol.

Source: Wikipedia

Anyone who thinks adding ethanol to gasoline has had any noticeable effect on air pollution, have a look below.

Google Maps view of downtown Los Angeles.

The bottom line here is that special interest groups kept America from taking a more practical road that would have broadened the use of America’s most abundant and cleanest burning natural fuel, gas. The over-arching thesis of this article is that perhaps the time to take a fresh look at this fuel source and the companies that will profit from its deployment, may be approaching. (A secondary thesis is that ethanol is much better suited as a genteel libation than as a fuel source.) See below for an example.

Source: George Dickel website.

Companies that have made a U.S. domestic commitment to this fuel source include Shell, (RDS.A, RDS.B), Cheniere Energy Inc, (NYSE: LNG), Clean Energy Fuels, (NAS: CLNE), Pilot-Flying J (privately held), Travel Centers of America, (NAS: TA), and Westport Fuels Systems (WPRT)

A little technical background. Why is natural gas a superior fuel?

The compressed forms of natural gas, LNG, and CNG are composed primarily of methane, a short-chain hydrocarbon that delivers tremendous energy density with fewer pollutants than alternative hydrocarbons, i.e., gasoline, diesel, and biofuels.

Once you overcome those little obstacles I mentioned at the beginning, LNG and its close cousin CNG start to make a lot of sense.

So who is doing what?

Shell



Shell made a strategic decision to move in the direction of LNG a few years ago. One example of this was their development of the Prelude prospect in Australia. You can read more about this massive project in the link attached. Another was the BG acquisition, done specifically to transform the company into the world’s leading producer of LNG.

Not content with that they are moving aggressively to start closing some of the gaps in the distribution system. Working with key partner Travel Centers of America, (NAS: TA) they are building out this network. The projected build out of their LNG fueling centers is shown on the next graphic. Its early days, but it’s hard to imagine this team not following through on this plan.

Those of who have read my articles know I think Shell is an outstanding investment currently, the stocks of which, (RDS.A), (RDS.B) have moved strongly toward the upper right corner of the chart recently, and is paying a stellar dividend-$3.76/share. Here's a link to an excellent article featuring a deep dive on Shell's financial outlook.

Cheneire Energy

Cheneire Energy is a company that was founded on the notion that LNG was the fuel of the future, hence its stock symbol (LNG). It has a couple of terminals already, and is building another in Corpus Christie, Texas. The driver is a forecast by Wood McKenzie for an 82% increase in global LNG demand over the next decade. Cheniere should profit if this demand is realized.

Source: FERC.Gov

Cheniere is currently trading a the low end of a range ($40-50.00/share established in 2015, still well off its highs in the $70's just few years ago. There is a lot of interest in this stock now and several good SA articles have appeared recently Here is one.

Travel Centers of America



TA is rolling out this LNG initiative in conjunction with Shell, and should profit thereby. That said, there are a lot of issues confronting this company that a judicious investor should wait to be resolved before taking a dip in the stock.

Source: Travel Centers of America website

Several good recent SA articles, PRO and CON are instructive on this company. Here is a fairly Pro article by Mathew Levy. Here is one decidedly less laudatory by Norman Roberts. Give them both a read. From my perspective, TA doesn't meet my criteria for investment; uncertainty and litigation are killers to me.

Clean Energy Fuels and Pilot Flying J (privately held)

CLNE has been at it longer than anyone else. A derivative of Boone Pickens early efforts to market the natural gas he was drilling and producing in his oil company, CLNE has partnered with Pilot Flying J travel centers to deploy the infrastructure needed to ramp up LNG sales. A lot of focus has been placed with contracting with municipal entities like DART, LA Metro, and others. The graphic below shows active locations where their products are available.

Source: Pilot Flying J website

CLNE stock is at the low end of a $2-4.00 range over the last couple of years, primarily due to low margins. Fuel is a low margin business typically where money is made on volume. CLNE doesn't appear to have the volume yet to support a higher multiple. It has also weathered the expiration of the VTEC alternative fuels credit. Opinions vary on this stock. My view is that as companies and consumers begin to adopt low carbon fuels, volumes and revenues will increase and this is a pretty good entry point for this stock.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)



The product of a 2016 merger between legacy Westport and legacy Fuel Systems, this company manufactures the engines that cars/light and heavy duty trucks will need to use LNG as a fuel. This company has multiple drivers for growth leveraging existing relationships with car companies that will be producing gas fueled engines for their cars. It also has a multi-year joint venture with Cummins to produce big displacement engines for industrial and municipal applications, refuse trucks, metro buses and the like.

Source: Westport Fuels Systems investor presentation

The stock has been on an uptrend this year, more than doubling from its lows. It also has popped strongly over the last few days. See chart below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I was unable to see any particular reason for this sharp move over the last couple of days, and no one has done a deep dive on this company recently. I will take that on as a mission as a follow on to this article.

The missing link

Cars. As you might guess from the table show where LNG vehicles are in use, completely excludes the U.S. I think that is a situation that can easily be rectified by auto manufacturers as most of them now produce CNG/LNG vehicles for foreign markets.

Most of these companies have dealership networks in this country, and it wouldn't surprise me to learn that their near-term plans include beginning to address the U.S. market with this type of vehicle.

Summary

I am bullish on the potential for LNG to make an impact on U.S. driving patterns. I don't think this is a 'far down the road' story at all. It's happening now. Most of the puzzle pieces are in place, or being developed.

Not widely promoted (I'd never heard of it until I went looking) are Department of Energy alternative fuels programs that apply to LNG. These are administered by each state so the benefits will vary accordingly. Here is a link to the DOE's Alternative Fuels Data Center for more information that may be available in your state.

Thanks for reading and commenting. Please click follow if you'd like to see more of my work when it appears on this site.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.