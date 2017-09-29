Tax Cut Plans Propel Homebuilders And REITs Higher

Outside of housing, inflation has been almost nonexistent in 2017. Core PCE surprised to the downside. Excluding shelter inflation, core PCI is rising less than 1%.

The performance of the largest homebuilders has continued to bifurcate from the national trends. Homebuilders have reported strong recent results despite disappointing new home sales data and housing starts.

Tax reform was the central focus of discussion on the week. While it is far too early to access outcomes for REITs and homebuilders, we believe REITs will fare well.

REITs climbed higher on the week, led by strength in the single-family housing and data center sectors. Homebuilders surged 4% on news of tax reform and strong quarterly results.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 0.6%, breaking a two-week stretch of losses. The S&P 500 climbed to a record closing high, bolstered by plans for corporate tax reform. Single family rental, data center, and mall REITs outperformed while student housing plunged nearly 6%. The 10-year yield climbed back above 2.3% after flirting with a one-handle earlier this month.

Homebuilders (XHB) rose 4% despite disappointed new home sale data after strong earnings from KB Homes (KBH). Mortgage REITs (REM) declined 1.2%, pressured by a 6bps rise in the 10-year treasury yield. International real estate (VNQI) declined 1.6%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 0.5% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 2.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year.

Notable Developments on this Week

Tax reform was the focus of discussion this week, but until more details are released, it is nearly impossible to access the impact on the real estate markets. We predict that the impact on REITs will be minimal or even slightly favorable. Last year, we published, "REITs Picked Winners in 2016: The Implications of The Trump Victory." We pointed out that NAREIT, the lobbying/trade group for the REIT industry, had an impressive level of success in the 2016 cycle, higher than any previous cycle we analyzed. NAREIT supported the winning candidate in roughly 90% of Senate races and 95% of House of Representatives contests. While these election results are not entirely predictive of legislative outcomes, it is reasonable to assume that the REIT industry has a strong voice at the table during tax discussions.

Student Housing REITs reported disappointing updates to their final leasing performance, sending shares of American Campus (ACC) and EDR (EDR) down sharply. EDR reported occupancy down 120bps from last year with revenue growth of 1.8%, below the bottom range of the guidance. ACC reported occupancy down 60bps from last year and revenue growth at the lower-end of the guidance range. As we've discussed, while the overall sector appears well-positioned for outperformance amid squeezed state education budgets, execution continues to be an issue for these REITs.

The bankruptcy of Toys 'R' Us also continues to be a central focus this week. Last week, we discussed the inaccuracy of the 'retail apocalypse' narrative that has become a favorite talking point of the financial media. While some segments of retail are seeing margin pressure from e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), most categories are seeing relatively strong YoY sales growth.

Real Estate Economic Data

Home Prices Continue To Rise, Threaten Affordability

National home prices rose 5.8% YoY in July, the 63rd consecutive month of home price appreciation. National home prices are now 5% above the peak-levels reached in July 2006 but remain 12% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

Since the start of 2012, national home prices have risen nearly 40% compared to a 13% rise in median income. While much attention has been paid to rising rents, the cost of renting has risen a more modest 19% during this time.

We continue to express concerns that homeownership is becoming increasingly unaffordable, in part a result of high construction costs, tight zoning regulations, high property taxes, and the relatively restricted supply of single family homes for sale. In our 'Buy vs. Rent' index, we continue view renting as the more affordable option for the average household.

New Home Sales Suffer From Unaffordability

Sales of newly built homes disappointed to the downside in August, falling 3.4% MoM and down 1.2% from last August. On a rolling 12-month basis, however, new home sales are still 9% higher. We are beginning to see signs of unaffordability affecting the markets: new home sales are slowing while new home inventory is rising.

The median price for a newly-built home topped $300k for the first time ever in August. It now takes more than 5 full years of median household income to purchase the median new home.

We continue to discuss home price affordability (or lack thereof) and how we believe that rental demand will continue to surprise to the upside as potential homebuyers remain in the rental markets for longer than expected. If labor markets continue to be as strong, demand for multifamily units may be able to keep pace with this elevated supply growth and rental growth could remain firm or even re-accelerate after this wave of new supply gets absorbed. Rising construction costs, the high cost of land ownership through property taxes, restrictive zoning regulations, and buyer unaffordability are all reasons why housing construction has lagged behind household formation over the past decade. Of course, the wounds of the previous housing bubble are still fresh, as well.

Inflation: Without Housing Inflation, We Are On The Edge of Deflation

CPI and PCE inflation continues to trend down as the economy continues to exhibit very little upward pricing pressure despite being in eight years of an expansion. Core PCE came in at just 1.3% YoY, near the lowest rate since late 2015. Overall, while low inflation has transfixed central banks, it is good news for the economy and should allow the expansion to continue for several more years. As we've pointed out in recent weeks, we do expect modest upward pressure on inflation in coming months, largely a result of rising rental rates from hurricane-displaced households and a temporary increase in energy prices.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 explained most of the modest spike in inflation seen in 2015. Right now, shelter inflation is one of the few components keeping inflation in positive territory. Core CPI ex-shelter is higher by just 0.5%, near the lowest rate in 13 years.

Combined with a long-term trend of lower energy prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more long-term downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Third Quarter Winners and Losers

As September turns to October, the third-quarter wraps up. While 3Q17 earnings season doesn't begin for a couple weeks, we look at the stock performance during the quarter. Net lease, industrial, data centers, cell towers, and storage REITs were the winners, all gaining more than 3%. Malls, student housing, and healthcare were the losers, all falling more than 4%. Homebuilders rose more than 7% during this time, even as housing data significantly disappointed to the downside.

The best-performing REITs of the quarter included Spirit Realty (SRC), Store Capital (STOR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Coresite (COR), and Prologis (PLD).

The worst-performing names included HCP (HCP), GGP (GGP), Sabra Health (SBRA), Ventas (VTR), and Welltower (HCN).

For further analysis on each sector, be sure to check out our REIT Rankings quarterly updates: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers.

Bottom Line

REITs climbed higher on the week, led by strength in the single-family housing and data center sectors. Homebuilders surged 4% on news of tax reform and strong quarterly results. Tax reform was the central focus of discussion on the week. While it is far too early to access outcomes for REITs and homebuilders, we believe REITs will fare well.

Home prices continue to rise faster the average household incomes. The Case-Shiller index showed a 5.8% YoY rise in prices. Home prices are now 5% above peak-levels. The performance of the largest homebuilders has continued to bifurcate from the national trends. Homebuilders have reported strong results despite disappointing new home sales and housing starts. Outside of housing, inflation has been almost nonexistent in 2017. Core PCE surprised to the downside. Excluding shelter inflation, core PCI is rising less than 1%.

Last week, we published our construction update: "Grab a Hard Hat! Labor Shortage Holding Back Construction" where we discussed how construction activity has cooled over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the strength in prior years. The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating. Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply. The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

