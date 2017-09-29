Well, It Happened - 10 Yr. Rates Backed Up But Nothing Has Changed

Markets remain overvalued and thus the Treasury market continues to represent the investment of choice for investors seeking capital preservation and growth through the end of the cycle.

Well, it happened, the day everyone on Wall Street has been dreaming. On Wednesday, rates on the 10 year backed up significantly, causing the 10-Year Treasury to hit a high yield of 2.31%, as investors panicked and fled Treasury bonds, worried that increased levels of economic growth would be ahead of us. Further follow through on Thursday resulted in the bond bears being sure the great backup in rates was real. There is no shortage of emails, phone calls, and communications from bond bears that my day of reckoning had come. It is amazing how quickly bond bears declare victory when nothing has changed. Their desire to be correct, or rather to prove bond bulls wrong, overshadows reality. Once again Charles Mackay's classic was put on display, the madness of crowds had sold off the U.S. Treasury on the prospect of tax reform and the supposed higher economic growth that would come with it, without even considering the realities we still face.

Nothing Has Changed

The long term secular bull market in U.S. Treasury Bonds remains intact.

Zero coupon bonds can fluctuate, at times, considerably. It is one of the many reasons that I recommend owning the actual bond, rather than bond funds. Far too many investors are scared out of the market as rates back up, sometimes aggressively, and in the process lock in losses they did not have to take. Having the security of a real bond that can be held to maturity, and is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, helps investors stay the course.

This is especially true when there has been no change in the case for long term zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds. Currently, the Atlanta Fed is looking for 2.1% GDP growth for the third quarter, wage growth remains sluggish, velocity on M2 remains at levels not seen since 1949, and the Fed still does not understand why inflation is so low. The answer quite simply is lack of demand.

Zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds are trading lower right now on the prospect of tax reform, which according to the latest chatter from Washington has little chance of passing. The reality remains that this latest pullback only takes us back to the levels we saw a month ago. The long term trend remains in place, and thus I am a buyer of long term Treasury bonds here.

The Fed continues to talk about what they would like to see instead of what is. I have written consistently about the mirage that is the low unemployment rate. A recent piece from the L.A. Times reinforces this fact:

"Inflation has been running persistently below the Fed's 2% target, puzzling economists and causing policymakers to be hesitant in raising rates. Yellen said that she still expected inflation to move up to the Fed's desired goal in coming months, but she noted that the labor market, which historically has been closely linked to inflation, may not be as tight as the low unemployment rate suggests."

Now we learn that the core PCE for August rose just 0.1%. The slow move towards deflation continues. Investors continue to wrap themselves in the cloak of invincibility, as they reassure each other somehow they will be immune from market losses that may result from an environment in which earnings may be reduced.

Markets Remain Overvalued

I have always enjoyed Dr. John Hussmans' work, but none may be better than his latest piece, a warning that will no doubt be dismissed by speculators. Dr. Hussman best channeled the mindset of the speculator in this mania in the opening paragraph to his latest commentary, which I urge all investors to read closely:

So the mindset, I think, goes something like this. Yes, market valuations are elevated, but, you know, low interest rates justify higher valuations. Besides, there's really no alternative to stocks because you'll get what, 1% annually in cash? Look at how the market has done in recent years. There's no comparison. Value investors who thought stocks were overpriced in recent years have been wrong, wrong, and wrong again, and even if they're eventually right, being early is just the same as being wrong. The best bet is just to invest in a passive index fund for the long-term, and ignore the swings. There's really no alternative.

No alternative is the constant mantra of the bulls, and yet long term zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds have represented a strong alternative to overvalued, over bullish markets that represent little value for investors. He continues offering a stern warning to investors, which will likely go unheeded:

if one is going to invest one's financial future in the stock market here, it's worth making at least a cursory study of 5, 10 or even 20-year growth rates in population, labor force, productivity, S&P 500 revenues, earnings, real GDP, nominal GDP, and virtually every other measure of fundamentals. That exercise will quickly inform investors not only that the growth rate of fundamentals has persistently slowed from post-war norms in recent decades, but also that the underlying drivers of growth (primarily labor force demographics and productivity growth) are now running at rates that are likely to produce real GDP growth on the order of just 1% annually over the coming decade

As he continues he goes over the many measures I have discussed before, the overvalued market according to the CAPE ratio; the poor economic data; and the prospect for lower GDP growth long into the future, due to changes in the labor force; etc. However, towards the end of his commentary, he makes a point that investors routinely fail to consider, driven instead by the greed induced euphoria that characterizes this part of a market cycle:

As for the notion of being "too early" ...recall that the 2000-2002 decline wiped out the entire total return of the S&P 500, in excess of Treasury bill returns, all the way back to May 1996. Recall that the 2007-2009 decline wiped out the entire total return of the S&P 500, in excess of Treasury bill returns, all the way back to June 1995.Think about that carefully. By the end of the most recent complete market cycle in March 2009, safe, lowly cash had outperformed the S&P 500 for nearly 14 years, despite two intervening market bubbles... I doubt that value-conscious investors will lament having been "too early" by the time this cycle is completed.

Yes, investors are playing a game of musical chairs, hoping that they can cash out just before the market tumbles. But the reality that too many investors simply do not understand is that you cannot time the market, and playing with fire eventually results in burns. This current market is extremely overvalued, and while headlines about tax reform, or other catalysts may drive the mania higher in the short run, the completion of this market cycle will turn bulls back into calves, as investors watch 50% or more of their life savings vanish into thin air. I don't think that is what investors want.

Conclusion

In such an environment I continue to believe that long term zero coupon U.S. Treasury bonds remain the investment of choice for discerning investors who are interested in protecting and growing their wealth through the end of this market cycle. There is no use taking risks you do not have to take.

My next piece will be a more lengthy end of quarter commentary concerning the Fed, the economy, and where Treasury yields and equities are likely to go from here.

