Weibo's Biggest Threat: Toutiao

Toutiao, whose Chinese name is “Today’s Headline”, is a news aggregator empowered by AI algorism. This app is able to populate personalized news based on users’ past reading habits. The company has grown explosively since its founding in 2012, supported by several well-regarded investors such as Sequoia Capital, DST, and General Atlantic. Benefited from the shift from PC to Mobile, Toutiao has overtaken many traditional web portals to become the largest news aggregator in China, with more than 120 million daily active users (DAU). The company quadrupled its revenue to $869 million in 2016, mainly through in-app advertisements.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) invested $100m in Toutiao in 2014; nevertheless, Weibo has sold its Toutiao position since then because of the intensifying competition between these two platforms. Earlier this month, the conflict between Weibo and Toutiao escalated after Weibo alleged Toutiao for illegally stealing content from its platform. Toutiao fought back by forbidding its users to log on its platform using their Weibo accounts.

Why Toutiao is Weibo’s biggest competitor

Toutiao competes directly with Weibo on user time. Early in 2017, Toutiao launched a Weibo-like feature, and hundreds of celebrities and opinion leaders have been invited to its platform. The company planned to spend $150 million to compensate content providers in 2017. Live-streaming and short-form videos are the two biggest contributors to Weibo’ exceptional performance, and Toutiao has made several notable acquisitions in the short-form video industry over the past two years, such as Flipagram and App Vshow. As Toutiao has gradually eclipsed Weibo through both DAU and valuation, I expect that these two companies will continue to compete head to head going forward.

(Source: Pitchbook)

How is Toutiao different from Weibo

The fundamental difference between Weibo and Toutiao’s business model is “pull” vs. “push”. Weibo’s users are able to select the information they are going to receive based on the people/celebrities they follow. On the contrary, Toutiao will push information to their users based on what algorism thinks users would like to see. While Weibo still has a “social” aspect that Toutiao does not currently possess, these two platforms are going to compete to be the news portal for users to obtain information.

Weibo’s new feature

Competition is not always a bad thing. Weibo recently launched a new Toutiao-like feature – the “Hot” session, thus allowing Weibo to push the most interesting twits/news/videos to its users, and I think this is definitely worth the attention. I believe that such new feature is going to help Weibo increase user stickiness and boost the amount of time per user spends on the platform.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Toutiao is going to be a bigger threat for Weibo than Wechat. I recommend all the Weibo investors to closely monitor the growth of Toutiao. However, I believe that the new feature of Weibo is an interesting catalyst that many investors may have ignored. The longer time users spend on Weibo’s platform, the more advertising revenue Weibo will be able to generate.