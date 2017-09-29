Asanko Gold Is Still A Sell

The company is still indenial about the many issues that plague the main Nkran pit. The fact that it is looking for shallow nearby ore is an indirect confirmation that it needs cheap feed for its mill, which cannot be found at Nkran.

The company announced acquiring a nearby "highly prospective" project with "high potential" from AngloGold Ashanti. Interestingly, the acquisition price was not announced as it was "non-material".

Asanko's Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Phil Bentley, has been quietly removed and the company has a new Qualified Person. No news release reported this.

Asanko Gold continues to underperform gold and the GDX. Net profit is close to zero and the company need to refinance $150m in 2018.

I covered Asanko Gold (AKG) previously in June and August in the articles 'Why Asanko Gold Is Crashing' and 'Asanko Gold Is Cratering And The Reasons Are Compelling'. As you can infer by the titles, I am not a big fan of Asanko as it is now. In this article we will however not cover all the reasons why Asanko lost 75% of its market cap over the last year. Although a recapitulation of the major issues plaguing the company is provided at the end of the article, this article is more a news commentary of what happened in the last two months.

The new acquisition

One of the many reasons to stay away from Asanko as an investment is that the company is constantly misleading its shareholders and the market with delay tactics and doctored news releases. A case in point is their latest news release. If you go to the last line you will find something very unusual: 'the acquisition costs of the Miradani Project [...] are not disclosed and are not material'.

Asanko Gold News Release September the 22th 2017.

Of course, this would essentially mean that AngloGold Ashanti (AU) is giving away highly prospective land to the competition for non material prices, which is highly doubtful.

To cross check the fact I visited the AngloGold website, where there is no trace whatsoever about this transaction to be found. To underline this, see below two screenshots taken from the Announcement and Projects pages from the AngloGold Ashanti website.

AngloGold Ashanti website (retrieved September 26th 2017).

What's more, the 'highly prospective' Mirandani project is not even listen as a project owned by AngloGold. The only logical conclusion one could take from this would be that, indeed, the price was not material, but that it is in no way a relevant project as AngloGold did not even publish a news release on it.

Naturally, this does not mean that Asanko cannot extract some value from its new acquisition or that buying it cannot benefit Asanko' shareholders. It does however indicate that this is probably not relevant to solving the predicament Asanko currently finds itself in. After all, the company has many other (and bigger) issues to tackle, with the first between them being the main Nkran pit at the Asanko mine.

Distraction tactics

As I stated in my previous articles, the main problem with Asanko is that it is low in cash and the main pit that they are mining, the Nkran pit, has been high graded and needs between $70m to $100m to be rehabilitated.

With this new acquisition, we thus get a valuable insight into the company's tactics; instead of solving their main problem, they buy up nearby projects hoping to find shallow oxide ore to feed their plant and gain time, thus solving nothing in the long term. Here is what Asanko' CEO Peter Breese had to say about it:

"The Miradani project is a very exciting exploration project with huge potential to increase our resource base and contribute to our future growth", says Peter Breese, President and CEO. "Located next to our current operation and within trucking distance, the Miradani project comes with the advantage of being on an existing mining lease, which means that we will be able to accelerate the development timeline from resource delineation to production."

Moreover, this tactic is not even guaranteed to work. Here what I had to say about the last satellite deposit that they started to mine, Akwasiso:

In the August 3th, 2017 news release, besides the revision of the 2017 annual guidance to 205-225,000 oz (down from the 230,000-240,000 oz announced in the May 31th, 2017 news release), deeper levels of artisanal workings at Akwasiso were assessed, resulting in less oxide ore tonnes and more fresh ore tonnes impacting the projected overall oxide tonnes to be processed in H2 2017.

Nothing guarantees that Asanko will find the necessary shallow oxide material at the newly acquired "highly prospective" Miradani project, nor that it will be economical or even sufficient to have a material impact. In reality, it will probably have a marginal impact starting H2 2018 at best.

Geologist responsible for the Nkran debacle quietly leaves the company

On September 22th 2017, the day before the previously discussed news release, another item came out: "Asanko Gold Operational Update".

Apart from the general optimism of the news release, what caught my eye was that the Qualified Person responsible for the accuracy of the statements made was not Phil Bentley as per usual but Benjamin Gelber P. Geo, Manager.

Qualified Person statement on the September 22th 2017 press release.

This was not announced in any press release meaning that the company was not "pleased" or "regrets the departure" of Mr. Bentley. A look at Mr. Bentley LinkedIn page confirms that he has in fact departed. He is managing at Asanko till September the 30th according to him.

Phil Bentley LinkedIn page (Retrieved September the 26th 2017).

In my opinion this is good news as management is starting to recognize that there was a human capital problem, besides the technical problems, directly related with the Nkran Pit. It is also a confirmation that problems exist and the company is trying to quietly let them slip away in the night.

Departing thoughts

Before we finish this update about Asanko, here is a quick summary of the problems plaguing the company and why I believe sensible investors should not invest until we see a real turn-around in operations.

1. Asanko currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), with the 2017 Zacks earnings estimates for Asanko Gold having gone down by 59% in the last 30 days and for 2018 have plunged 58%.

2. The company is underperforming massively compared to gold and compared to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a proxy for gold miners in general. See chart below. This is not due to rumors of underperformance, it is because of underperformance.

Asanko Gold, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and gold 1 year chart (Google Finance).

3. Asanko has $155m of financial debt on its books that needs to payback starting July 2018 in ten tranches. Payment can be deferred to 2019. Interest on this debt is calculated on a quarterly basis at a rate of LIBOR +6% and there is a 1% minimum LIBOR rate which creates an interest rate floor of 7%.

This long term debt will start to move over to the current liabilities at the speed of around $16m/qtr as from next quarter. Deferring repayment will cost around $10m a year. As the company is making barely any profit I am concerned about this one. Below the statements of financial position and statements of operations and income with my commentary.

Q2 2017 Statements of financial position and statements of operations and income (loss).

4. Muddy waters argued that Asanko has to spend $75 - 115m to do a wall pushback to open up future access because the mine is running out of space at the bottom of the pit. You can find the report here.

5. The collapsed sidewall issue that we have covered before is a separate matter that calls into question the geotech work at the mine. This point is now being addressed and hopefully Benjamin Gelber the new P.Geo will work better on this compared to Mr. Bentley. We don't know how many tonnes will be required to pull the wall down. Instead, Asanko is pretending that there is "no material" problem and simply ignoring the issue (publicly).

6. Asanko's satellite deposits are unlikely to yield significant cash flow due to assumed flawed geology (see above about Akwasiso). This was previously obscured due to the fact that in a December 2016 upgrade to their resources, AKG used a record gold price - $2,000/oz - to boost their estimated value.

Hence, the question for all investors about Asanko remains the same as stated back in June and August:

Can Asanko refinance the $160m long term debt due in 2018 + find $120m to build the next pits including Esaase + $90m to do the wall push back at Nkran + find an undefined amount of cash to push back the collapsed side of the pit + (new) find the CAPEX to develop the new property?

Conclusion

I reiterate my Sell recommendation on Asanko. There is no need to take risks with this company when there are many other opportunities out there for investors wanting exposure to gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not actively shorting this stock. I just advise not to invest in this stock and to sell it if you have any.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.