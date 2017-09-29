Amazon Is A Cash Machine - Or Is It?

Introduction

Amazon (AMZN) is widely touted as the death of retail. Jeff Bezos is a genius, a visionary, and he’s coming for all these corporate dinosaurs. Those boardrooms full of old men in their out of style suits better sleep with one eye open. Even more impressive, he’s doing so while creating a business that is simply gushing with cash.



Jeff Bezos, in fact, is so brilliant, that he bought a low margin brick and mortar grocery store and proceeded to lower its prices. Well, the prices of 15 products. Pundits heralded this move as brilliant. And, why not? What’s wrong with buying a business that is:



1) so overpriced that it is called WholePaycheck.

2) suffering from low margins even though its prices are much higher than that of its competitor (3Q17 2.8% profit margin).

3) struggling to meaningfully grow its revenue (2% growth in 2016 versus 2015).



Well, before Bezos bought said company, the market wasn’t pleased with the business at all as is evidenced by the chart below.







Source YH Finance charts



But who cares? It’s Bezos that bought it so he must have a vision. After all, Bezos managed to grow its company from an online bookstore to a feared e-commerce behemoth that is just dripping of cash while taking over the retail world. For what it’s worth, I’d wager a bet that Bezos’ vision has something to do with not making any profits. I digress.



I’d like to focus on this free cash flow myth. Those who only focus on the operating cash flow minus capex formula will be led to believe that Amazon generates billions in free cash flow. I don’t consider Bezos a visionary at all. He is, however, smart enough to explore the creative freedoms of accounting. You see, on first glance, Amazon’s free cash flow is in the billions. Take, for example, the $10.7 billion in operating cash flow generated in the fourth quarter of 2016. Absolutely astonishing, and after we subtract “capex,” we’re left with $8.6 billion in free cash flow generated in a mere quarter. If one actually studies this operating cash flow statement we can see that $7.2 billion of that $10.7 billion consists of accounts payables.



For those who don’t know, accounts payables are added back since they are not a cash expense at that point. In other words, this OCF was generated by not paying the bills. Of course, eventually, accounts payables must be paid and that is why we see a $6.9 billion accounts payable expense in the subsequent quarter. Operating cash flow turns $1.6 billion negative and free cash flow comes in at minus $3.5 billion.



Of course, it gets better. The capex number I’ve been using doesn’t necessarily equate to actual capex. In fact, it appears grossly understated.





If we go to double check the free cash flow formula by, for example, looking at the balance sheet, we’ll be confused. How can Amazon generate so much free cash flow and all the while net cash has been steadily decreasing? In the period 2012 - 2016, the company generated $21.4 billion in free cash flow. In that same period, the company added $14.5 billion in cash to the balance sheet. So, we appear to be missing a few pennies. This is not uncommon as this cash might have been spent on numerous things such as deleveraging, buying back stock or acquisitions.



Before I explore whether that is the case, I’d like to explain that simply demonstrating the change in cash is not enough. In finance, there is something called net cash which is basically a company’s true cash position after subtracting liabilities. Below is a graph showing net cash according to the formula total cash – accrued liabilities – non-current liabilities – capital leases – long-term debt.

Source: Company data and author's excel sheet

Amazon’s net cash position has actually decreased by $9.3 billion. Amazon also has not made a meaningful acquisition in this period. The total value of acquisition in the 2012 - 2016 period was $2.9 billion.



So where do we find these billions and why does this not show up in the cash flow statement? The majority can be traced back to the lease items some of which are buried in “other long-term liabilities”. Here’s how Amazon defines these leases:



“We have entered into non-cancellable operating, capital, and finance leases for equipment and office, fulfillment, sortation, delivery, data center, and renewable energy facilities.”



These appear to me to be items that could very well fall under capex. By leasing, for example, a data center instead of purchasing it, capex is reduced. So when analysts ready the operating cash flow minus capex formula, these typical expenses escape these analysts.



Another benefit is that the payments made on the lease also will not reduce the company’s free cash flow as these payments must be recorded in the cash from financing section. It is the section that records all in and outflows related to financing through forms of debt or equity.

So what is the point of this? Isn’t it just a smart business decision? Well, from a business standpoint, it doesn’t actually increase your cash position as we can see from the net change in cash graph. The use of leases is useful when one does not want to decrease its cash balance by a relatively substantial sum. However, with Amazon, it appears to be a common practice. I don’t know whether the practice is in place to boost free cash flow but it definitely appears as such to me.



In Summary





Amazon is no cash machine as we can see by normalizing leases and treating them as capex. Even if we don’t use this approach, it is evident that Amazon’s net cash balance has been steadily decreasing. This decrease is not caused by buying back stock, deleveraging or significant acquisitions. In other words, the business model is simply not generating any excess free cash.



Let me be clear that I'm not suggesting the company and its executives are violating the law. I'm simply pointing out the use of creative, but legal, accounting methods that create a too favorable picture of the company’s cash generation ability.



I'm also not suggesting this creativity is misleading as the information is out there for everyone to read and asses. Those who do will come to the same conclusion provided a basic understanding of financial statements is present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.