Ensco Lenders Ready To Extend Credit Line Into 2022

I expect that the merger will be approved and that the stock of the combined company will be more sensitive to changes in the oil price.

Ensco (ESV) has just announced that it has received commitments from lenders to extend the maturity date of its revolving credit facility by two years to September 30, 2022 from September 30, 2020 on an unsecured basis, which would provide additional liquidity and financial flexibility following the pending merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW). If the deal is a success, Ensco will have $1.2 billion from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2002 at its disposal.

This is certainly positive news for Ensco, which will have to repay Atwood's debt immediately after the merger is complete. At this time, there is not much doubt that the merger will go through. As I'm writing this, the spread between the implied price of Atwood in case the merger goes through and the actual market price is almost non-existent.

The outlook for the offshore drilling industry has improved since Ensco announced its decision to merge with Atwood Oceanics. Brent oil (BNO) prices have increased from $52 to $57, although they had to go through a major correction that ended in June. New contracts started to emerge, and Ensco itself for the beneficiary of this trend. Nevertheless, the acquisition of Atwood Oceanics still looks like a rather risky bet as it comes with the necessity to repay Atwood's debt and is generously priced if we take into account Atwood's backlog and financial outlook.

This year, Ensco is the worst-performing stock among the so-called "survival candidates" and the skepticism around the merger is the biggest catalyst for this. As I outlined in my earlier article on Ensco, I expect that the company's stock will be able to gain some ground after the merger is complete. Given the potential extension of the credit facility, it is highly likely that Ensco will use the credit line to repay Atwood's debt right after the merger is done.

The combined company's stock performance will be more closely tied to oil prices than Ensco's stock on a standalone basis. The reason for this is that Atwood's purchase is effectively an aggressive bet on higher oil prices, which will pay off if the industry's recovery is robust.

To Ensco's management team credit, they have done everything to convince the market that the merger is the right thing to do - secured contracts, achieved a credit line commitment and issued numerous presentations and press releases outlining the benefits of the deal. This behavior came at a stark contrast with Transocean's (RIG) re-merger with Transocean Partners, a much easier deal that failed to go through from the first attempt due to poor communications from Transocean's management.

Shareholders of both Ensco and Atwood Oceanics will vote on the deal on October 5. Borr Drilling has recently purchased a 9.7% stake in Atwood but I do not think that it will hurt the vote and I expect Borr to reveal its true interest a bit later. I expect that shareholders of both Ensco and Atwood will vote 'for' the merger. Anyone willing to take position in the combined company before the vote is conducted should choose purchasing Ensco shares as Atwood faces significant downside if Ensco shareholders do not approve the merger.

