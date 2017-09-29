United Technologies: Avoid This Large Cap Industrial Business Until The Tax Reform Is Passed Then Re-Evaluate

United Technologies slow growth can continue with more to come with increases in the defense budget and aerospace spending.

United Technologies has increased its dividend for seven of the last ten years with a present yield of 2.4% above average yield.

This article is about United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), one of the largest aerospace-industrial companies and why it's an avoid for now. UTX is an avoid until after the tax reform bill is passed that will increase earnings both foreign and in the United States. Normally UTX would not be a choice for the total return investor but has potential as the tax rates are decreased, and the defense budget is increased. Also, The Good Business Portfolio already has a large position in Boeing and General Electric both competitors of UTX in the aerospace segments. The portfolio does not believe in buying competing companies in the portfolio and picks the best company with the better products and track record.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. United Technologies is the thirteenth company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company 3M (MMM). Four others that have fair potential are, Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE) and now we review United Technologies (UTX), which is an avoid until the tax reform is passed. A comparison will then be made with Boeing (BA) and General Electric (GE). The other companies were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of United Technologies will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

United Technologies passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

United Technologies does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for at least seven years. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 2.4%. The dividend growth rate is good, about 6%/year and is, therefore, a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 32%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. UTX easily passes that. United Technologies is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $91.5 Billion. The size of United Technologies plus its cash flow of $2.1 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 10.0% does meet my requirement of 5.1% with low growth projected. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. UTX fails this guideline since the total return is 17.82%, less than the Dow's total return of 70.57% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $15,400 today. This poor total return makes United Technologies a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it has good dividend growth with the added plus of President Trump cutting corporate taxes. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. UTX's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $133.0, passing the guideline. UTX's price is presently 14% below the target. UTX is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 17, making UTX a fair buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady income. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no, not right now but will be considered later in the year if the tax cuts are passed. The dividend stream has a good yield and the growth of the dividend is good in a competitive business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes UTX interesting is the dividend growth and the possibility of the corporate tax rates.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. UTX's total return underperformed the Dow baseline in my 56.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 52.75% makes United Technologies a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, but it does have an above average yield for the income investor. United Technologies presently has a yield of 2.4%, which is above average for the income investor and does have a good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.74/quarter, or a 6% increase in June 2018.

DOW's 56.5 month total return baseline is 70.57%

Company Name 56.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage United Technologies 52.75% -17.82% 2.4%

When I scanned the five-year chart, United Technologies has a poor chart with a lot of volatility. The portfolio much prefers a company with a steady upslope like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as shown below

UTX data by YCharts

For the last quarter, on July 25, 2017, United Technologies reported earnings of $1.85 that beat expected by $0.07 and was higher compared to last year of $1.80. Total revenue was higher at $15.2 Billion more than a year ago by 2.8% year over year and beat expected by $40 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $1.69 compared to last year at $1.76 a decrease. The graphic below shows the summary of the second quarter earnings.

Source: United Technologies earnings call slides

Business Overview

United Technologies is one of the largest aerospace-industrial companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters:

United Technologies is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment is engaged in providing heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney segment provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations.

Overall United Technologies is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs a bit lower than the market long term. UTX likes a good economy, in 2013 UTX beat the DOW average total return by 9%. If you want an above average income stream in the defense business, then UTX may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 20, 2017, earnings call, Gregory J. Hayes (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

UTC reported another solid quarter. And with the strong first half behind us, we're now raising the lower end of our adjusted EPS range for the year by $0.15, to a new range of $6.45 to $6.60. Importantly, we're also raising our sales outlook in that we now expect 2017 sales of $58.5 billion to $59.5 billion. That's up from our previous expectation of about $57.5 billion to $59 billion. And we now see organic growth of 3% to 4% versus 2% to 4% on an improving macroeconomic environment. So we reported Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $1.85. That's an increase of 2% over the prior year. And sales in the quarter were $15.3 billion, and that included 3% of organic sales growth. That's consistent, of course, with our first quarter. Free cash flow was robust at 118% of net income, with all of the businesses generating strong cash performance while we continued to invest to support growth for the long term. Right now we're focused on executing on our strategic priorities, and we're pleased with the progress we've seen in the first half of 2017, and specifically our emphasis on creating innovative products and services, which is starting to generate solid organic sales growth. "

The graphic below shows the outlook that will drive UTX forward.

Source: United Technologies earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of United Technologies and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders.

Takeaways

United Technologies is an investment choice for the income investor with above average yield and growing dividend with a moderate PE. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider UTX as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio but will re-evaluate the company after the tax cuts are passed. After the tax cuts are passed the portfolio will compare UTX with GE and Boeing to see if it makes sense to add UTX to the portfolio. Right now the portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recent Portfolio Changes

The increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, "3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return".

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain out of the money and get to 10% of the price they were sold at, the position will be closed with a BTC order.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.4% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. DLR is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.4% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS, LB, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.