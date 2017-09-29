Oats In October

Despite lower production expected into 2020, the demand supply equation in 2017/2018 is expected similar to that of last year.

The global oats market is dominated by the top 10 producing countries Russia, Canada, Poland, Finland, Australia, United States, Spain, United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany, which accounts for 51% of the global output. The United States accounts for more than half of the market demand, but with rising demand in Europe, due to perceived health benefits. Russia the largest producer, doesn't export, while Canada and Finland are the main exporters with a combined share of 70%. Canada and the United States are the two major trading partners, but the area cultivated in Canada is expected to decline by 10.9%, and in the United States by 5%, due to low returns.

According to forecasts by IGC, demand is likely to remain robust, both for human consumption, cosmetics and animal feed. Despite falling supply anticipated from 2019-2020, the demand supply equation in 2017/18 is likely to be similar to that of 2016/17, but with slightly higher ending stocks. With short term price weakening expected, another fall to the lower side of the long term trading range, should support a further 2016 style bullish bounce.

Seasonal Oats



Monthly

Trading has just fallen outside of oats 2016-17 rising trend pattern, (which broke outside of the 2014 down trend) but is holding a 2016 technical buying support level. The chart shows a tendency for higher lows on the very longer term, but we shouldn’t be surprised if this isn’t reflected shorter term too. Unlike some other soft commodities, grain traders historically meet in the middle of the contracts chart at a significant price off the lows (arrows below). Commercials have turned up with increasing long positions recently, while managed money is slightly weaker.

Weekly

Magnified on a weekly level, the potential selling resistance created by the highs of early 2017 becomes apparent, and could create a head and shoulders top pattern. The producer and managed money positions are similar to that of mid winter 2014, which resulted in several months of weakness.

Daily

On a daily level, oats is still rising, but heading for an area of congestion and potential selling resistance. Contract positions have yet to duplicate the May lows.

Investing In Oats

Although electronic trading is available investing in grains can involve the open outcry CBOT market. A contract is 5000 bushels with various deliverable grades; before getting involved, a highly recommended detailed explanation is available from Investopedia.

Futures Market For Oats

Ticker Symbol Open Outcry: O (CBOT)

Electronic: ZO (eCBOT)

Alternatively, as easier way of investing in grains is an ETN, like RJA

Mixed Grain ETF/ETN

As described by etf.com

RJA is an ETN whose consumption-weighted portfolio cuts our benchmark's weights to corn and soybeans, and expands its coverage to include agricultural feedstocks and livestock. This, combined with pumped-up exposure to cotton, makes RJA a unique take on the market. Like our benchmark, it holds front-month futures contracts, so you get as close to spot as is possible in the markets it covers. Trading activity is fairly robust for an ETN in this segment, with decent volume and generally reasonable spreads (though they can widen quite a bit at times). It comes at a middle-of-the-road cost for this segment. All in all, RJA offers unique exposure to the segment in a convenient ETN format that avoids K-1 distributions, at a decent price, and is relatively easy to trade. For all those reasons, it belongs on our Opportunities List.



While the chart for oats itself could be weaker this month, RJA has an appealing chart for a long position in mixed grains. Technically the signals are bearish, but, as confirmed by Investing.com, recent candlesticks are bullish.

Looking Forward

Commodities often trade in head and shoulder chart patterns, there's potential for this developing, illustrated in the weekly COT chart, with the left shoulder formed from trading in the spring, and potentially the right still bullish, but approaching the selling resistance of a similar price level. Additional selling resistance is also at $280.00, which oats has to breach for a bullish leg.

A break down from a confirmed right shoulder offers a potential buying support level which appears at a bullish $230.00 on the daily chart, or a lower $220.00 on the weekly one.

