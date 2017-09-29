Can Kroger Survive The Grocery Wars?

What does Kroger have going for it that could justify a long-term investment?

Is it justified? Is the United States' number two grocer deserving of being written off?

Kroger's (KR) valuation has been hammered down over the past several quarters. The retail segment is undoubtedly going through a period of turmoil: prices are being slashed, freebies and benefits are being piled on, and any retailer that cannot sustain such losses and expenses will have trouble making it through. But there are two burning questions that must be answered before we write off Kroger the way the market has been doing:

Will the second largest grocer in the United States be able to survive the great grocery war and cement its position?

What strengths does Kroger have that could justify a buy at this low point?

It's important that investors understand the dynamics underlying what's happening on the surface, and I believe Kroger does have what it takes to overcome the belligerent market sentiment of late.

Let's look at these advantages one by one, starting with the grocery market landscape.

Market Size

With more than 350 million people to feed every day, the US grocery market is the largest in the world, estimated to be worth $800 billion. According to Business Insider, Wal-Mart (WMT) holds 21.4% of the market, followed by Kroger with 10.2%. As you can see from the graph below, there are plenty of players in the market. Given the size of the market, the breadth of the country and the sheer number of products involved, this is not a market where one or two players will be able to establish a monopoly or duopoly and push everyone else out of the way.

Source: Business Insider

A good analogy would be the athletic footwear retail market in the United States. Far from being an "-opoly" of any kind, it is highly fragmented despite the fact that there are clear market leaders.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Moreover, this is in a market that's only a fraction of what the US grocery market represents. It's a tiny $17.5 billion market compared to the mammoth grocery segment. But the pattern of market share distribution is strikingly similar.

As such, it will take years of sales erosion before Kroger can be pushed out of the way. For a company that's grown its comparable store sales for 13 years before taking a turn for the worse, it would be highly premature to say that Kroger is out of the game.

Surviving Disruptive Forces

In every industry, there are market leaders out front and outliers bringing up the rear. Kroger is in the former group with its 10% share of market, and is less prone to disruption than most other grocery retailers.

How is that justified?

One way in which they have ensured this is to buy regional brands and retain the branding, while bringing them to Kroger locations around the country. This has been one of Kroger's core growth strategies over the years, and has served them well, as testified to by their 13-year comps growth run.

But what is Kroger doing about the disruption from online grocery retail?

On that front, Kroger's ClickList and Express Lane services are on the rise, both in terms of number of stores offering them and the number of customers signing up for the services. These are essentially sales channels where the customer orders online, chooses a date and time, and then has the items loaded into their vehicle by Kroger staff at the appointed time.

"We operate more than 813 ClickList and Express Lane locations offering the convenience of online ordering and curbside pickup. By the end of the year we will offer the service at more than 1,000 locations. Customers continue to respond exceptionally well to ClickList. We know that in the future more customers will want the option of home delivery, so we are also testing various home delivery models with companies like Uber and Shipt in more than 154 stores." - Q2-2017 Investor Call Prepared Remarks

As of Q2 2017, Kroger's digital sales were up 126% year-over-year, and the company has over 25 million digital customer accounts. It will take time to gain traction, but Kroger seems to have found the right omni-channel mix for its sales strategy.

Physical Store Presence

Source: US Grocery Shopper Trends 2017

Physical store presence is a critical part of the grocery equation. From the consumer's viewpoint, shoppers are less likely to buy perishables online, as you can see from the data above. Even Millennials, who are the driving force behind e-commerce growth, avoid buying perishables online. According to the US Grocery Shopper Trends 2017 report, Millennials are less likely to buy fresh meats, seafood and fresh produce online, and that's understandable because most of us would prefer to see those products before we buy them.

However, even more important than having a large selection of perishable goods is having a large physical store presence, and the supply chains to keep replenishing the inventory. Kroger's footprint of 2,796 stores spread across just 35 states does give them enough strength to survive in an ultra-competitive market.

With strong penetration in two-thirds of the United States, Kroger will now look to strengthen its online operations and delivery systems, and focus on these markets where they already have a strong presence.

Source: Kroger 2016 FactBook

Investment Case

Kroger's comps consistently grew for 13 long years before turning negative. The company has the experience to operate in this tough market, which is how they got to the number two position in a space where competition abounds.

Granted, there is no doubt that a growing Wal-Mart and a hungry Amazon (AMZN) are not going to give an inch of space to any other player in the market. It is equally certain that profitability will vanish for most other retailers, at least for the short to medium term. The competition is going to kill a lot of smaller retailers who don't have the cash flow or money to invest against deep-pocketed competitors who will be ready to keep pouring money in search of customers, while being ready to take losses if necessary. Some will have to close and some will be bought, while bigger vendors like Wal-Mart, Amazon and Kroger will continue to grow by eating market share from smaller retailers.

To write off Kroger and expect the company to vanish into thin air is plain wrong, but the market has drawn its line in the sand, wiping out nearly half of Kroger's valuation in less than two years.

If you're ready for the long haul, then Kroger offers a favorable risk vs. reward balance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.