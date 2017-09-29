$700 Billion Defense Bill Requires Harris Corp. To Be In Your Portfolio

This week, the Senate passed a $700 billion defense policy bill that allows the Pentagon to modernize defense infrastructure and improve military operations. All eyes are on defense industry stocks as the Republican government and its track record of defense spending holds true yet again. I thought it necessary to look at one of the stalwarts of American defense equipment and analyse what prospects await Harris Corporation (HRS) in Q4 -- and, more importantly, in 2018.

Harris Corp. specializes in the aerospace and defense sector and is well known for producing quality electronic systems, wireless equipment, tactical radios, and night vision equipment as well as antennas for commercial, government and defense industry customers. In 2016, the company was named as one the top 100 federal contractors by Defense News.

Here's a fun fact that encapsulates Harris' abilities: The satellite pictures and data that showed Hurricane Irma to us all was thanks to a Harris satellite (GEOS-16) that the National Weather Service acquired.

Financial Outlook

The last five years of financial data show strong performance metrics for the company, with the 2016 net income growth of approximately 84.88% vs. last year with a 20.99% decline in sales revenue. Nevertheless, EBITDA has increased by about $1.40 billion. The financial performance of the company is strong and stable, and can primarily be attributed to the global demand of its products. Moreover, following balance sheet figures indicate the company presents a solid foundation for growth:

Indicator 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Property, Plant and Equipment $0.6532M $0.7281M $1.17B $0.924M $0.904M Total current assets $1.95B $1.99B $3.52B $2.62B $2.07B Total current liabilities ($1.3B) ($1.11B) ($2.28B) ($1.98B) ($1.93B)

It's important to gauge the company's performance vs. other companies in the same industry. A brief comparison between performance of Harris Corp. and industry peers is provided below:

Indicator Harris Corp L3 Technologies, Inc. Raytheon Co General Dynamics Corp P/E ratio 25.7 21.34 25.46 21.14 Price/Book 5.38 2.96 4.95 5.61 Dividend Yield (%) 1.73 1.58 1.73 1.64 3-year dividend growth rate (%) 8.73 8.65 9.82 11.59

The major industry peers for Harris Corporation are L3 Technologies (LLL), Raytheon (RTN), and General Dynamics (GD).

A rating of company performance based on the P/E ratio denotes that an average investment of $1 in Harris Corp. will be recouped in about 25.70 cycles -- an indication of a possibly long-term growth fund. The company's P/E ratio is still below the industry average of 33, suggesting that the stock in undervalued. Still, Harris Corp. has a high P/B ratio compared to its peers, denoting that the shares' market value is comparatively higher than book value per parcel. This indicates investor confidence in a potential growth-oriented stock.

Dividend yield has also been on the better side of the industry norm. Future expected dividend yield is likely to increase due to an expected improvement in financial results. Since the PEG ratio is less than 1, we are optimistic that Harris's stock is undervalued.

Line Performance and Comparison With Peers

Strong financial performance has been witnessed for the company in the last five years. In view of the five-year high and low range between $42 and $132, we have reason to believe the share price has yet to explore its highest growth potential. The price has been consistently increasing over time, and the trend is expected to continue.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Similarly, the past five days of share performance show a bullish sentiment with a weekly high and low range of approximately $7 (from $125 to $132).

Over the past 12 months, Harris Corp.'s share price has been booming mainly due to the evergreen nature of this industry. This is underlined by the graphical comparisons below that depict growth for Harris and its competitors over time. With projects in works, I strongly believe that Harris' competitors' share prices lie between $180 and $210, while Harris' price is in the $130-$140 range. It will take tremendous year-over-year growth for Harris to approach a similar share price level as its' competitors.

A one-year price comparison with Harris' competitors is presented below:

Company 12-month Price Fluctuation Harris Corp. L3 Technologies Raytheon General Dynamics

The group of names has a solid asset base, and future prospects of this stock look extremely promising. The concluding five-year average growth pace for the industry has been steady at about 3%. The market-based growth rates vary based on geography; understandably, China and India are experiencing faster growth compared to Japan and Russia. The U.S. electronic component market is also slower than the average industry growth rate, close to 2%.

What Can Harris Do for You?

Frankly, it can do a lot. The company has been on a roll recently, and I am not surprised by the steady uptick in its price point. The only question in my mind is whether it's too late to jump on board, or if there still is enough potential for investors to be interested in this stock. In my opinion, there is still a lot of juice left in this behemoth.

It remains to be seen whether the Pentagon gets its desired money because Democrats will not offer support unless domestic spending sees a similar boost in spending. However, Harris is still doing very well in terms of business development and continues to rake in contracts. Earlier this month, Harris was awarded the development contract for UK's F-35 Lightning II carriage and release system. Last month, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) selected Harris' advanced aircraft electronic warfare transmitter, while the U.S. General Services Administration also named Harris to be one of the 10 companies that were awarded the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solution contract.

Even if the GSA profits roll in over the next decade, they will form the cornerstone of future growth for this company. Furthermore, most of the sectors Harris is involved in are showing positive indicators, while the stock has positive sentiment surrounding it in every conversation. Ever since the Exelis takeover, Harris looks more focused. It continues to invest in products that it pioneers and reaps the profits. Even though revenue took a dip in 2017, profits grew due to exits from low-margin and non-core businesses.

Doubting industry growth has gone out the window with the Senate's announcement of the massive defense overhaul bill. It's only a matter of time before the dominos start to fall and Harris investors fill up the coffers. With ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the ridiculous lack of restraint shown by the U.S. and North Korea at the UN, the defense industry will continue to enjoy high demand. The recent events allow Harris and its peers to sell their products with a higher price tag.

Final Word

There is high growth potential for Harris Corp. due to the nature of the industry, favorable world economic outlook, and expanding markets. Based on past results, Harris is an excellent investment option, the share price is expected to grow more as the company continues to make strides in product and service offerings. Harris is a strong buy that promises growth over the next 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.