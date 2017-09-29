VWESX Is An Ideal Investment For Fed Doves

Investment grade bond funds are the most attractive segment for those who believe the yield curve accurately reflects the Fed's expectations.

My most recent article, “Investment-Grade Bonds Stand Out In A Challenging Asset Class” identified high-quality corporate bonds as this best segment within the fixed income asset class. This conclusion was based on a three-factor model that considered the risk-free rate, liquidity premium and credit risk premium. This article will compare funds focused on investment-grade bonds as well as the alternative of investing in certificates of deposits (CDs) issued by banks, which was a topic of discussion within my article.

Fund Selection

If you agree that the case for investment grade bonds is compelling, the next step is selecting the appropriate security or securities. Most retail investment accounts either do not allow investors to buy bonds directly or offer only a modest selection of securities. Instead, their clients must use mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to gain exposure to this asset class. Even if retail investors could buy individual bonds, it would still be better to use mutual funds and ETFs due to the diversification they provide.

Below is the criteria used to select mutual funds and ETFs for more thorough analysis.

Average credit quality of ‘BBB’ or better

Morningstar overall rating of 4 or 5 stars

No load

Total return better than category average for both three and five year periods

Total assets of at least $1 billion

Applying this criterion identifies the following mutual funds:

MFS Corporate Bond Fund MUTF: ( MBDIX

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bd Idx Adm MUTF: ( VLTCX

Vanguard Long-Term Investment-Grade Inv MUTF: ( VWESX

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ( CLY

Selecting one fund for investment will involve more subjective judgment than the process used to identify a list of viable funds. The composition of the fund's assets is important because the credit risk premium for junk bonds is extremely low as noted in the article that identified investment grade securities as a relatively attractive segment of the bond market. It is appropriate to compare expense ratio. Historical performance is obviously important. Finally, exposure to interest rate risk should be examined because rates are likely to increase which negatively impacts the value of bonds.

Credit Risk

VWESX clearly has the most conservative credit risk profile. It has no exposure to non-investment grade securities and a significantly greater portion of securities rated at least ‘A’ than the other funds. Although securities rated ‘BBB’ are still unlikely to file for bankruptcy within the next ten years, they still expose investors to two risks. First, a downgrade would likely cause a sharp decline in price because it would push the security into junk bond territory.

Credit Rating Distribution

Source: Morningstar

Credit risk premium compression is the second potential risk for investors in the lower realm of investment grade. The chart below shows that the credit risk premium for ‘Aaa’ securities has been much more stable than the credit risk premium for ‘Baa’ securities. The credit risk premium in this chart reflects the difference between the yield on securities within a rating category and the yield on five-year Treasuries. All else equal, an increase in the credit risk premium will cause the bond’s yield to increase and its price to decline.

Credit Risk Premium by Rating Category

Source: Morningstar

An increase in the credit risk premium for securities rated ‘BBB’ is definitely possible. This premium is well below its long-term average, which means investors are receiving less compensation than usual for taking this risk. While the U.S. economy has generally recovered from the Great Recession, there is heightened geopolitical risk and certain sectors, such as energy, retail apparel and healthcare, face challenging landscapes.

Fees and Expenses

VLTCX has a modest expense advantage. MBDIX has a moderate expense disadvantage over the other funds under consideration. All of the funds' expense ratios are below Morningstar's average for corporate bond mutual funds of 0.78%.

Net Expense Ratio (%) VLTCX 0.07 CLY 0.20 VWESX 0.22 MBDIX 0.56

Source: Morningstar

Fund Performance

Return (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year MBDIX 5.58 2.75 4.21 3.71 VWESX 8.46 1.88 6.51 5.33 VLTCX 9.28 3.65 6.06 5.03 CLY 9.08 2.67 5.65 4.14 Morningstar Corporate Bond 4.76 3.11 3.75 3.64

Source Morningstar

MBDIX's performance compares unfavorably to the other funds selected by the screen. This disparity reflects its shorter duration, which will be covered in the interest rate section. Performance among the other three funds varies by an evaluation period. VWESX has the best long-term track record, but it has been a bit of a laggard recently. VWESX’s recent underperformance relative to CLY and VLTCX likely reflects the decline in the credit risk premium for ‘Baa” securities, which represent a smaller portion of VWESX’s portfolio. Bottom line is VWESX’s prospective performance should be more stable than CLY and VLTCX because it has less exposure to fringe investment grade bonds.

All the funds generally outperformed Morningstar’s index for corporate bonds with the exception of one noteworthy period. By comparing the year-to-date return to the return for the past year, an investor can infer that all the funds and Morningstar’s corporate bond index reported a negative total return for the final quarter of 2016. The index performed the best with a total loss of less than 1%. VWESX, VLCTX and CLY suffered negative total returns of at least 3%. These losses likely occurred because the yield on the five-year Treasury increased from 1.14% on Sept. 30, 2016, to 1.93% at the end of 2016.

Interest Rate Risk

The Performance section illustrates the importance of interest rate risk. The table below shows that MBDIX has the lowest exposure to interest rate risk, and the other funds have about the same. In an absolute sense, Morningstar describes all of the funds’ interest risk as extensive. The table estimates the impact of a 25 basis point (BP) increase in yield based solely on the bond’s effective duration. The yield could definitely increase more than 25 bps in a year, but it is difficult to estimate the effect of larger shifts in interest rates using just duration because factors like convexity and embedded options will impact the change in price.

Effective Duration Impact on Price of 0.25% Increase in Yield MBDIX 7.3 -1.8% VWESX 13.8 -3.4% VLCTX 14.2 -3.6% CLY 13.4 -3.5%

Source: Morningstar

Exposure to interest rate risk is not necessarily bad even when everyone expects the Federal Reserve (The Fed) to raise interest rates. It is critical to recognize that a 25 bp rate hike by The Fed will not translate into a 25 bp increase in the yield on Treasury notes and bonds. The yield on longer-term securities reflects investors’ expectations for future interest rates. Therefore, The Fed’s actions will only impact yields on longer-term bonds if the action or commentary is unexpected and facilitates a change in the market’s forecast for interest rates.

An investor’s view on interest rates for long-term securities seems like the best variable for determining the right investment in the fixed income securities without credit risk. VWESX makes sense for investors who believe either The Fed will raise rates slower than expected or the impact on long-term bonds will be muted. VWESX’s holdings represent much less exposure to credit risk than CLY or VLCTX, and it has generated a higher total return than those funds over the past five years.

An Alternative to Bond Funds

Although MBDIX has a shorter duration than the other funds, it still has moderate exposure to interest rate risks. Purchasing a certificate of deposit (CD) or opening a bank account would be a better option than MBDIX for an investor anticipating a rapid rise in interest rates. Longer-term CDs offer yields consistent with MBDIX’s current yield. Based on the yield curve for CDs (below), a savings account is the best short-term option for an investor who believes The Fed will raise rates at least 0.50% in the next year. In addition to offering a relatively attractive yield, this account offers the opportunity to capitalize on an increase in interest rates and more flexibility than a short-term CD. Savings account holders can generally pay up to six bills per month or transfer money into a checking account to address unexpected expenses.

Yield Curve for CDs

Conclusion

One of my recent articles concluded that investment grade bonds were the most attractive segment within the fixed income securities asset class. Funds focusing on this segment will generally offer investors a yield that reflects a premium for taking a modest amount of credit risk. After considering portfolio credit quality, historical performance, expenses, and Morningstar ratings, VWESX seems like the most attractive fund focused on investment-grade corporate bonds. However, investors who expect The Fed to raise interest rates quickly should consider a high yield savings account or CDs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LHYAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

