Tesla: Earth To Musk

We elaborate, offer our system's current take on Tesla, and present two ways Tesla shareholders can limit their risk.

While Elon Musk was sharing pictures of his imagined moon base, Jim Chanos was telling Bloomberg TV what might bring Tesla shares back to earth.

Tesla Shares: To The Moon?

Jim Chanos Is Still Bearish On Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Facebook's (FB) Instagram to share an image of a moon base on Thursday, while famed short seller Jim Chanos shared more earthbound concerns about Tesla on Bloomberg TV. We recap Chanos's latest thoughts on Tesla here, offer our system's current take on the stock, and present a couple of ways Tesla longs can limit their risk in case Tesla shares don't head toward the moon over the next several months.

"A Poster Child For The Hopes... Of This Bull Market"

In his interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, Chanos argued that Tesla was "structurally unprofitable":

Three years ago, this company was supposed to be making money now. Now it’s supposed to be making money by 2020. And I’m guessing by 2019, we’ll hear about 2025.

Bloomberg's summary of the interview left out Chanos's quip suggesting that Elon Musk's posts about space travel might be meant to distract investors; instead, Bloomberg highlighted Chanos's comment about the competition Tesla faces from deep-pocketed automaker rivals, on electric cars as well as self-driving capability:

Chanos, who bet early on energy company Enron Corp.’s failure, said the electric-car maker run by Elon Musk is behind on autonomous driving technology and rushed the Model 3 to market to appease investors. SolarCity Corp., the solar installer Tesla acquired in a controversial deal last year, is about a $1 billion drain to shareholders annually, he said.

Bloomberg closed by quoting Chanos on how Tesla was uniquely a "hopes and dreams" stock:

This stock, probably more than almost any other, is a poster child for the hopes and dreams of this bull market

Unlike Chanos, the Portfolio Armor system that powers our Marketplace service isn't concerned with the long term but with the next six months. It's currently moderately bullish on Tesla over that time period, as we elaborate below.

Our System's Current Take On Tesla

In our GDX article last month, we mentioned how our system comes up with its potential return estimates. We'll recap it quickly here, for those who missed it, using Tesla as our example this time.

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on TSLA as of Thursday's close.

The Long Term Return shown there is the average six-month return for GM (GM) over the last 10 years - GM is our long-term proxy for Tesla, since Tesla hasn't been public 10 years. The Short Term Return is its performance over the last six months, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two, 11.45%. Since Portfolio Armor was able to find an optimal collar against a >9% drop for RGLD using 11.45% as a cap, 11.45% is Tesla's potential return over the next six months. However, the "Adj. Exp Return", which is how potential return is labeled on our site's admin panel, also adjusts for the time frame of the hedge with an expiration date closest to six months out. In the case of Tesla, that hedge expires in mid-March, so the potential return is adjusted down to 10.5% because that's less than six months out.

The number which drive's our site's overall ranking is the one in the "Net Exp Return" column, which represents the stock's potential return net of its hedging cost when collared against a >9% decline. Based on its net potential return, Tesla is currently #239 in our daily ranking, so it's unlikely to appear in one of our portfolios now.

In Case We're Wrong About Tesla

In the event our system's moderate bullishness on Tesla ends up being wrong and Chanos starts making money on his Tesla short over the next several months, we'll present two ways longs can limit their risk.

As a reminder: you hedge when you are bullish, want to limit your risk in the event you are wrong. If you are bearish on Tesla now, you shouldn't own it.

With that said, our assumptions here are that you own 1,000 shares and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% between now and mid-March.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of TSLA against a >15% drop by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $26,100, or 7.69%, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. To put that cost in perspective, it was more than 10 times as expensive, as a percentage of position value, than the cost of hedging SPY using the same parameters.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

Here, we hedge TSLA against the same greater-than-15% decline, while capping the upside at 10.5%, our site's estimate of Tesla's potential return over the time frame of the hedge.

Our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg in the context of this collar. The cost was $15,850, or 4.67% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated by selling the call leg was higher, though: $21,450, or 6.32% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $5,600, or -1.65% of position value, when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Consider Getting Paid To Hedge

We don't anticipate the concerns Chanos raised about Tesla affecting the share price over the next several months, but we could be wrong. And, Tesla shares could still correct for other reasons over that time frame. In light of that, shareholders may want to consider the second hedge we've presented above, which has a net credit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.