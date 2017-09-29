XPEL Technologies: Cheap, Growing And A High-Quality Business

The company still trades at a depressed valuation of less than 0.6X price/sales and less than 10X normalized P/EBIT despite the lawsuit being resolved. This presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.

A lawsuit brought on by 3M in late 2015 caused the share price to crater more than 50% to under $1 per share. In March 2017, the lawsuit was resolved, and XPEL anounced it would have no material impact to shareholders.

Management owns 41% of the company and has a proven track record of industry-leading execution.

XPEL Technologies has grown revenue at a 37% CAGR from 2012 to 2016 and produced positive operating earnings every single year.

Intro - 3M Lawsuit

In late 2015, XPEL Technologies' (OTC:XPLT) worst nightmare happened. The company was sued by 3M (NYSE:MMM) for patent infringement. This caused a collapse in XPEL's share price and marked the start of a legal battle that would last well over a year.

Whether the case had any merit or not is still up for debate. In March of this year, both parties reached a confidential settlement. Although the terms have not been disclosed, XPEL has been adamant that the agreement is non-material.

To handle this case, XPEL had significantly inflated legal expenses throughout 2016 and into early 2017. Despite these challenges, the company continued to grow and maintain profitability.

Although management has indicated that there were still some expenses tied to the lawsuit in Q2 of this year, this was the first full reporting period since the case had been resolved.

A Blowout Q2 2017 Is A Sign Of Things To Come

In Q2 2017, XPEL posted record revenue of $17M, an increase of 26% on a constant-currency basis. With dramatically lower legal fees, operating income began to normalize and was $1.2M during the quarter.

Going forward, XPEL's momentum is poised to continue as the company's new window film product continues to gain traction. It was only launched about a year ago, and was more than 8% of revenue during Q2.

Additionally, XPEL's core Paint Protection Film (PPF) business continues to grow consistently. The company estimates that it has a 30% market share in PPF.

This is an industry that is expected to grow above 5% through 2022. Beyond riding this secular growth, XPEL's superior business model will allow the company to continue to take market share from competitors.

XPEL's main competitive advantage is the company's DAP (Design Access Program) software. This constantly expanding library of patterns makes XPEL's film easier to install for distributors.

Additionally, XPEL has been reinventing its supply chain to get closer to its end customers. This allows the company to improve service, and is a strategy it continues to double down on going forward.

The combination of these factors should allow XPEL to drive top-line growth in the double digits for years to come.

Valuation

Despite the resolution of the 3M lawsuit and a solid Q2 report, XPEL's shares remain depressed and still trade well below pre-lawsuit levels.

At its current price of $1.46 per share, XPEL's market capitalization is just $41M (assuming 28M shares outstanding).

By my estimates, the company is on track to do over $60M in sales this year and about $3.5M in operating income. That is including significant legal expenses in Q1 of this year that suppressed earnings.

2018 will be the first full year that XPEL has the lawsuit behind it, and is setting up to be a blowout year. Based on conservative expectations of 13% revenue growth and a minor improvement in operating earnings from Q2 '17's run-rate (of $1.2M), I expect sales of $70M and operating earnings of $5.5M.

Based on these projections, XPEL trades at 0.6X forward price/sales and 7.5X forward price/operating earnings. For a company with a track record of growth, execution and profitability, these are rock-bottom multiples.

A High-Quality Micro-Cap

Despite having a valuation of only $41M (based on $1.46 per share and 28M shares outstanding), XPEL is an impeccably run business.

Beyond a small secondary offering earlier this year, XPEL's share count hasn't changed for more than four years.

There is only one class of common stock, making this a very clean share structure. Management and insiders own 41% of the company, and are therefore directly incentivized to increase shareholder value. This alignment of incentives is a key nuance that many companies of this size fail to implement.

Risks

Going forward, XPEL's success is by no means a sure thing. To fend off 3M, the company had to take on significant debt, and as a result has a weak balance sheet.

As of Q2, XPEL had only $2.5M in cash and nearly $7M in debt.

Now that the core business is producing cash yet again, it needs to begin paying down these liabilities. If any other lawsuits were to arise, or the business simply stopped performing, it's likely the company would have to dilute shareholders to continue operating.

Conclusion

Despite a record-setting Q2, and a resolution of the 3M lawsuit, XPEL's shares continue to trade at a depressed valuation.

As the company executes on its growth initiatives and proves that it can begin paying down its debt, I believe the market will begin to accept this growth story once again.

For a company that has compounded revenue at 37% for the past five years, a forward operating earnings multiple of 7.5X is too cheap to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.