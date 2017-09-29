Citi: The Laggard Has Become The Leader

Background

In the past years from 2014 till the end of 2016, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the weakest performer within its peer group of major banks. In the graph below we can see the performance for the major U.S. banks (Citigroup, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)) over this time period.

Source: stockcharts.com

Especially in the beginning of 2016 Citigroup took a deep plunge in shareholders’ value, making it one of the poorest performers in the S&P 500 at that time.

Why did Citigroup underperform in the previous years and especially in the beginning of 2016? In my opinion, the two main reasons herefore were:

The energy price crisis: The declining energy prices (especially the crude oil price) were negative for the energy sector, in which Citigroup is traditionally a large player. Investors were worried Citigroup would have to take large write-downs in its energy-related loan portfolios

Fear of a global recession: Citigroup traditionally had the greatest exposure particularly emerging economies like Brazil, Russia and the Asia region

At the end of 2016 (on 30 December) I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha in which I advised the purchase of call options on Citigroup. In this article we will have look how these call options have performed over the past 9 months and what we can expect from C in the near future.

Citigroup in 2017

Let's first have a look at the price performance of C compared with its peers, year-to-date. We can see from the graph below C has done exceptionally well, it has now become the strongest price performer of all the major U.S. banks.

Source: stockharts.com

The stock price has appreciated with 24% up to $72.7, bringing the total market value to $197.9 billion. The S&P 500 index (SPY) returned 13.5% over the same time period.

In my previous article I compared the valuation of C with its main competitors, which I summarized in the table below:

As you can see in the table, the valuation ratio's for Citigroup were all on the low side. Even within its peer group, their valuation was the lowest.

We can make the same table today:

The conclusion stays more or less the same: Citigroup remains cheaply valuated, also in its peer group even after the impressive stock performance.

Of course we should not only look at the pricing ratio's of Citigroup, but also take into consideration the general market conditions and the impact of the fundamentals of Citigroup. If we assume interest rates will be increasing in the near future, we can safely assume the impact will be positive on the earnings of Citigroup.

Opportunity

In my previous article I advised a long position in Citigroup call options expiring on 19 January 2018 with a call price of $65. I made that advise based on the fundamental reasons mentioned above and also because the implied volatility of the stock market was relatively low at that time, making the premium of the call options relatively cheap.

In the table below we can compare the performance of those call options with the performance of common Citigroup shares:

Observations from this table:

C common shares appreciated 21% since I initiated the trade

The call options have appreciated 76%, a leverage effect of almost 4x compared with the common shares

The call options still have 113 days to go before they come to expire

This 76% return makes C one of the best performers of my stock portfolio. As you can see from the table, you could have realized a ROI of 21% by just buying the shares at the end of December 2016, outperforming the S&P 500 index during the past 9 months. The performance of the call options is more impressive, the leverage-effect played out nicely. In my opinion, the current fundamentals of C were (and still are) favorable enough to justify a long position in a leveraged equity product.

Taking into account the points above, I will hold on to my current C call options and let the uptrend continue its way.