Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

EIA reported a +58 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf higher than our forecast of +57 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Sept. 22 storage report here. For the week of Sept. 29, we expect an injection of +43 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production couldn't hold on to the stellar gains this week, with production falling 0.4 Bcf/d week over week. Total supplies decreased by that much, as Canadian gas net imports were flat.

Power burn and residential/commercial really boosted demand higher by a combined 1.9 Bcf/d from the previous week. Higher Mexican gas exports, however, were offset by much lower LNG demand. Gas export demand dropped ~0.5 Bcf/d week over week. As a result, we expect this week to be considerably tighter than last week.

If EIA does report a storage injection of 43 Bcf, it would be compared to +76 Bcf last year and +91 Bcf for the five-year average.

