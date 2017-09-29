Crude Oil To Go Higher: Fundamentals Looking Good

In my last few articles, I've been analyzing how the demand for oil has been picking up over the last few months despite crude being in a bearish trend. However, oil has begun to bounce back as a result of rising demand, verbal intervention from OPEC, and a new look that includes a positive supply and demand story.

As a result, the growing demand for oil story driven by an economic backdrop of higher economic growth, falling rig counts, and a multi-month trend of slimming inventories continues to build up steam. And now we can add rising oil exports to the list of positive fundamentals for crude.

In this article, we'll look at a few of the factors that have changed for the better this year and how those improved fundamentals should make oil an attractive asset for longs. We'll also look at what will be necessary to keep oil at these elevated levels and to drive crude higher.

The roller coaster ride in crude oil prices has impacted investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) to name a few.

U.S. crude oil exports at record levels

Crude oil exports saw a 57% increase in the 1st half of this year versus the 1st half of 2016. Although this year's 1st half growth rate wasn't as large as 2014 and 2015, it supports our ongoing narrative from the last few months that demand is picking up and crude prices are beginning to finally see the benefits.

Overseas demand and exports

If you follow my articles, you know that I've been looking at somewhat lesser-known indicators for my rising demand for oil thesis. One of those indicators lies within the country of Norway.

Since Norway is an oil exporting country, export growth is a great indicator for a potential increase in demand for crude oil. We can see any changes in oil demand by watching Norway's crude exports.

By no means is this analysis comprehensive for the entire oil market. However, because the exports of oil and natural gas are so critical to Norway's economy, any change in exports can be a great indicator for oil demand and give us insight to the fundamental picture of crude. In short, the analysis has been stripped down to the lowest common denominator; supply and demand.

We see from the table that year-on-year exports are up 24%.

From July to August of this year, Norway's crude oil exports jumped 17%.

Norway is further evidence that there's rising global demand for crude oil and natural gas. Of course, crude purchases might have been bolstered by the low prices. However, if we look at the whole picture of rising economic growth and export demand in both the U.S. and Norway, we can clearly see a positive pattern developing.

Table from Statistics Norway.

Crude Oil Stocks

Further evidence of the increasing demand for crude has been the consistent decline in crude stocks. Crude oil stocks have come down since the highs in March supporting the narrative of rising demand. The increases in exports from Norway and the U.S. tie in nicely with falling stocks.

Chart from EIA.

Crude has broken out of the downtrend

Crude oil tends to trade in a channel whereby it bounces off the channel bottom, consolidates, and moves higher before getting rejected by the channel top due to weak fundamentals. I believe this trading pattern has been in place due to a lack of true direction in crude.

Improved fundamentals have caused the bullish breakout

When we think back to the fundamental outlook surrounding oil earlier this year, we recall that confidence in OPEC was waning, GDP growth was anemic, supplies were abundant and demand was weak. As a result, crude oil finally broke the channel bottom (orange line) in March and has been drifting lower in a new bearish channel (blue lines) for most of this year. In short, traders sold off as confidence waned and the fundamental picture became less attractive.

The recent bullish break of the downtrend's channel is a signal that the fundamentals have improved. Are they perfect? No. There's still the potential for discontent within OPEC, China's economy could slow down, or the U.S. might overproduce sending inventories higher than the market demands. However, the economic conditions are much better than in Q1 with 3% U.S. GDP growth, declining inventories, and surging crude exports all pointing to an increase in demand. On August 27th, my article highlighted what I saw as a much improved picture for oil and apparently, I wasn't alone.

Traders took note of the improved fundamentals, initiating long positions, and the result was crude breaking out of the bearish channel this month.

The channels' lines below are clones of each other, meaning they're the exact same angle.

The March break lower out of the bullish channel (orange lines) was very bearish. We can see the price reacting to the break. Crude tried to pull back higher to the orange channel bottom and failed, ultimately collapsing to the lows of this year. The break lower in March of this year was significant and was largely driven by weak fundamentals.

The September break higher out of the bearish channel (blue lines) is very bullish and has also been driven largely by the new positive backdrop and look for oil. If we're to agree that the break lower in March was justified due to weak fundamentals i.e. too much supply and not enough demand, then we should be able to conclude that today's rally is also justified due to improved fundamentals.

How significant is the break higher?

To put the move in perspective, crude oil traders pushed crude higher seven times while crude traded within the blue channel and seven times crude hit the top of the channel and failed. The September break out of the bearish downtrend and out of the channel signifies that bearish traders were no longer willing to go short as they had in the past. The result is more longs who want to get in while the shorts remain on the sidelines.

Why? Improving fundamentals. With fewer shorts in the market and higher demand, better news from OPEC, and rising exports, it's no wonder bullish traders wanted to get in sending crude higher to our current levels. Earlier this year, I wrote about how crude could rally and fall while stuck in the blue channel. I wrote those articles because the fundamentals were still weak, i.e. Q1 GDP was 1.6%.

Today, however, I believe the current rally is not a false move. The fundamentals have gotten much better over the past few months. Economic growth has bulked up nicely, nearly doubling from the 1.6% to 3% in Q2. As a result, the economic outlook looks good, making crude very attractive under these conditions. The global economic outlook for 2018 also looks solid with growth in India and China picking up nicely.

Where to next?

On the chart above, I've highlighted where crude might go since it tends to move in equal waves (pink arrow).

I wouldn't be surprised if crude comes back down following the current breakout to the $49 area to retest the blue channel line, now considered support. A pullback is normal following a breakout as traders tend to take profits following a break higher.

For traders who have yet to get in, hopefully, there'll be an opportunity in the coming months. Traders should look for a pullback perhaps to the $49 area and signs of a bottom (monthly), but a higher low than $47, to initiate a long position. However, I believe that only when there's a pullback of the current move and another push higher will traders who lost money earlier this year get behind the move.

In short, only when the bottom has truly been determined for this year followed by multiple higher lows will traders feel comfortable getting in. With such a young rally, it's difficult to know when to pull the trigger. I believe we've seen the lows for this year due to the strength that's been added to the economy, giving crude a very attractive outlook. However, others may want more detailed and visual evidence of a bottom in the near-term before getting in and the result may be crude bouncing around until a definitive trend forms.

Following any pullback, the result should be a strong bounce off the channel area perhaps grinding higher to the $53.50 to $55 area (pink arrow).

In the days ahead, I'll be putting out a more detailed price action analysis for key levels to watch in crude once we begin to see a pullback form. Please become a follower if you'd like the next article emailed to you (see below).

Good luck out there.

