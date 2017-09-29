Dividend Growth Investors Should Look At Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years, but at a higher rate when compared to Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

Overview

There have been several articles on Seeking Alpha and other sites comparing Coca-Cola (KO) against PepsiCo (PEP), but I think too many investors overlook Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) as a great long term dividend investment option. In this article, I'm going to go through various reasons why even though I currently own a small position of KO, I believe that investors looking to initiate new positions are better served in looking at DPS based on recent results.

Price Appreciation and Valuation

One of the main reasons I believe that Dr Pepper Snapple Group is the best option out of the three is it's current price. Looking at the chart below, you can see that the stock has not performed well so far this year, losing over 2% during that time.

However, I feel that this has created a great buying opportunity for long term investors. Looking at price appreciation over the past three, five, and ten year periods, you can see that Dr Pepper Snapple Group has significantly outperformed Coca-Cola and PepsiCo throughout those periods even with its recent downturn.

In addition to strong price appreciation, Dr Pepper Snapple Group also seems to be valued more attractively than Coca-Cola or PepsiCo based on a number of valuations such as PE ratio, Price to Book Value, and Price to Free Cash Flow.

Revenue

In terms of revenue growth, Dr Pepper is the only stock out of the three to have seen positive growth over the past three and five year periods.



3 Year Revenue Growth 5 Year Revenue Growth DPS 8.07% 9.93% KO -15.8% -18.4% PEP -5.31% -3.65%

In its most recent quarter, DPS saw its quarterly revenue increase by 5.9% compared to the same period last year. This compares favorably to the 15% decline in revenue KO saw and the 2.1% increase in revenue that PEP saw in most recent quarter. The company continues to increase its revenue both organically and through acquisitions with Bai being the most recent earlier in the year.

Earnings

Dr Pepper's recent earnings have not been great. Earnings per share was flat compared in the most recent quarter compared to the same period last year. However, when looking at long term growth, similar trends evolve with DPS outperforming both KO and PEP over the past three to ten year periods.

I believe that this trend will continue moving forward as DPS has recently not only acquired the Bai brand, but increased marketing investments across many of its brands that should yield future returns and keep its earnings growth alive.

Dividend

While DPS does have the lowest dividend yield out of the three stocks (2.57% compared to KO's 3.26% and PEP's 2.79%), I believe that it perhaps has the most attractive dividend.

When looking at the past five years, DPS has had the highest dividend growth by increasing its dividend by 70.59% during that time. PEP had the next highest growth rate, growing its dividend by 49.77% over the past five years, while KO grew its dividend at the lowest rate of 45.10% during the same time frame. Dr Pepper's most recent dividend increase was 9.4% earlier this year. This helps to show that its dividend growth is likely to continue outpacing PEP and KO based on their most recent dividend increases (7% for PEP and 5.7% for KO).

This is illustrated even more by Dr Pepper's lower payout ratio which will allow it to keep growing its dividend at a higher rate, while it appears that Coca-Cola's dividend growth rate is likely to decline further.

Conclusion

In terms of revenue and earnings growth, current valuation, price appreciation, and dividend growth, Dr Pepper Snapple Group appears to be the strongest long term investment option when compared to Coca-Cola or PepsiCo. However, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have raised their dividends for 55 and 45 continuous years respectively, while Dr Pepper has raised its dividend for only 8 consecutive years. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo also have significantly larger moats when compared to Dr Pepper Snapple Group. And while there are some metrics in which Dr Pepper Snapple Group is not the leader (such as ROA, ROE, dividend yield, etc.), I believe it remains the best option at the moment for long term dividend growth investors.

The company possesses a strong portfolio of brands that include Dr Pepper, Snapple, Canada Dry, Squirt, 7UP, A&W, Clamato, Mott's, and the recently acquired Bai. With a strong nationally presence and growing Latin America potential, I believe the stock will continue to reward long term shareholders.



In addition to a higher growth rate in its dividend, the company has been able to return shareholder value through buybacks. Looking at the chart below, you can see that DPS has been able to decrease its number of outstanding shares by a significantly higher percentage than KO or PEP in recent years.

Because of its strong performance against its competitors and continued expansion of its portfolio, I believe DPS is a great long term option for dividend growth investors. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.