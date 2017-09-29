Wells Fargo CEO Fires 3 Warning Shots About Q3 Earnings

The stock price has been helped by a hawkish Fed, but whether that'll continue to prop up the stock is yet to be determined.

The Wells Fargo sales scandal lingers on and is likely to be a drag on the stock price in the coming months.

In this article, we'll look at where things stand with the sales scandal for Wells Fargo and Co. (WFC). Also, CEO Tim Sloan cited three areas of concern that could impact Q3 earnings.

The thorn in the side:

The sales account scandal continues to be a thorn in the side for Wells Fargo. Although the stock has remained relatively stable over the past few weeks, financial fallout from the scandal may jeopardize that stability during the upcoming Q3 earnings release in mid-October.

Wells Fargo executives didn't help themselves either when they underestimated the number of unauthorized accounts by 67%, this according to an independent study released in August. It's now estimated that 3.5 million accounts were potentially unauthorized.

Above table is from Wells Fargo presentation released on September 20th.

Wells Fargo also went on to summarize the damage so far to the bank, at least financially speaking. And in the press release, they summarized the total fines so far:

If we thought that perhaps the stock could recover now that the report has been completed, we only have to look at the statement from WFC on the subject of class-action settlements:

Over the next two months, both Wells Fargo and the court-appointed claims administrator will be sending communications about how to join the class to current and former Wells Fargo customers.

- WFC press release.

Whether the number of additional settlements is significant or not is to be determined. Regardless of the number and I believe it will be immaterial compared to the revenue generated by the bank, it most certainly assures that the scandal will remain in the news for months to come. As a result, the stock price is likely to face headwinds during rallies while the declines are likely to be exacerbated by any lingering news of the scandal.

Warnings from the desk of the CEO:

The CEO, Tim Sloan warned of three areas of potential negative impact on Q3 earnings in the presentation at the Barclays Global Investors Conference this month.

Loan growth:

As cited below in the red box, WFC is expecting lower loan growth as a result of a decline in auto loans.

In addition to auto loans, we can see from the notes that commercial loans saw growth of $11.4B and contributed significantly to the bank's overall revenue growth.

However, with Treasury yields trading at such low levels in Q3 and since C&I loans (commercial and industrial) and auto loans are variable rate facilities, we can expect to see declining loan spreads. As a result, we're likely to see a lower growth rate in net interest income for the bank in Q3.

The above slide is from the Wells Fargo presentation at the Barclays Global Investors Conference.

Here are the net loans for WFC as of the Q2 earnings release.

We can see that loan growth was flat and given the warning from Sloan, I don't believe we can expect any improvements in Q3.

Q1 Q2 Percent Change Net Loans $947.23 $946.35 Virtually flat

Data in the table from SeekingAlpha.com, balance sheet for Wells Fargo.

In short, if WFC had flat to declining loan growth q/q in Q2, it's unlikely that'll improve in Q3 given the yield environment and the negative developments from the sales scandal.

Revenue warning and net interest income:

Sloan warned of single-digit growth in net interest income for Q3 as highlighted in red, which is not surprising given since the lower loan growth expected for Q3.

for Q3 as highlighted in red, which is not surprising given since the lower loan growth expected for Q3. What I found surprising was the note about mortgage originations. I thought the mortgage division would be the one bright spot for the bank in Q3 given that it's housing season. Unfortunately, it appears the bank's revenue stream won't be getting any help from new mortgages as "margins expected to be largely in line with Q217."

I thought the mortgage division would be the one bright spot for the bank in Q3 given that it's housing season. Unfortunately, it appears the bank's revenue stream won't be getting any help from new mortgages as "margins expected to be largely in line with Q217." Under normal circumstances, I wouldn't see how it could be possible for a bank to not increase their mortgage originations during housing season, in an economy that grew at 3% GDP in Q2, and is at full employment.

However, I believe what Sloan is really telling us is that the opportunity cost of fewer new customers as a result of the sales scandal, is going to hit the bank's revenue numbers via the mortgage division.

The above slide is from the Wells Fargo presentation at the Barclays Global Investors Conference.

Expenses:

Also not surprising is that expenses will be higher in Q3 due to the fines and the settlements paid out from the scandal.

It looks as if Sloan expects Q3 to take the brunt of the expense increases and expects the bank's efficiency ratio to remain well within its peers at 60%-61%.

I'm more skeptical that the expense increases can be contained to Q3 considering there's potential for many more clients to get in on the class action settlement. Hopefully, the bank can put most of the settlements behind them and make the expense increases and fines a one-to-two-quarter event going forward.

The above slide is from the Wells Fargo presentation at the Barclays Global Investors Conference.

The stock price:

The stock has fared relatively well considering the scandal, bouncing off its lows of $44 from September. However, I would suggest caution since the gains are mostly due to the Fed's taper announcement and indications that a third hike is expected for December.

Normally, I would say that a hawkish Fed is welcome news for Wells, but a taper does nothing to resolve the bank's internal issues. Until the settlements are completed, and the reputation damage is behind them, the stock will be hard-pressed to rise to the same extent as other banks that are currently scandal-free.

As a result, my expectation is that rallies will be limited in scope since traders will likely sell into rallies on any negative news. Also, there's likely to be an increasing number of shorts in the market going into the Q3 earnings release especially if market expectations are for a miss.

WFC data by YCharts

Takeaways:

Any rallies in the stock will be good for investors that are long but might be short-lived if Q3 earnings disappoint and there are additional class action settlements.

Watch for any more settlement news since Sloan said customers have two months to join the settlement. This timetable takes us into the 1st half of Q4 meaning Q3 is already in the books and we're likely to see more fallout in Q4.

Perhaps the extent of the fallout will be limited and short-term in nature. However, from a risk management standpoint, the stock remains at risk for declines, despite the Fed's hawkish monetary policy.

In my opinion, the Fed is currently saving WFC's stock from getting hit hard since the fundamental backdrop is so bullish for banks. In any other environment, the stock price would be much lower. On the bright side, Sloan can take advantage of the hawkish monetary backdrop by taking the medicine required and put the scandal behind them once and for all.

The long-term outlook for banks is bullish based on improved economic conditions and higher yields. It would be sad to see Wells not participate in such a bullish environment. The bank is still a powerhouse and the sooner they get the scandal behind them, the sooner they can get back to solid earnings growth.

Either way, the Q3 earnings report is going to be one to watch. I'll have a follow-up article in a few days outlining the specific levels that might trigger on an upswing or down move in the coming weeks. Please don't forget to become a follower to have the article emailed to you (see below).

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on Wells Fargo, banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.