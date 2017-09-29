Delta Air Lines: Reduced Earnings Guidance May Be A Buying Opportunity

While fuel prices have risen due to refinery damage, they are expected to stabilise soon.

However, the firm has not been as impacted as competitors American Airlines and United Airlines by the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Back when I wrote about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in July, I argued that the company is in a good position for further growth. The main reasons I made this argument were:

1) Significant growth in operating margin of 18-20% forecasted for 3Q 2017.

2) An attractive valuation relative to peers on a P/E basis.

Why Delta Is Down

However, the mood surrounding Delta (and airline stocks more generally) has tapered off somewhat as a result of rising fuel prices and concurrently stagnating airfares.

Specifically, Delta Air Lines has revised downwards its prior 18-20% growth forecast for the next quarter to a range of between 16.5% and 17.5%. With fuel prices expected to come in at between $1.68 and $1.73 per gallon (compared to a prior forecast of $1.55 to $1.60 per gallon), it is understandable that a lack of growth in ticket revenue will weigh down margins this quarter.

As a result, we have seen the stock dip down from a prior high of $55 to $48.36 at the time of writing.

Delta Less Exposed To Hurricane Harvey

However, Delta Air Lines has simply come under strain due to macroeconomic pressures caused by Hurricane Harvey. There is nothing endemic to the company itself that has led to this decline, and for that reason, I suspect a significant buying opportunity lies in store.

Competitors American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) have also had to reduce guidance forecasts for this quarter. For instance, American Airlines is expected to bring in a pre-tax margin of 10.5% for the third quarter, down from a prior forecast of 12%. Meanwhile, United Airlines could see its unit revenue fall by up to 5% this quarter and pre-tax margin is expected to hit 12.5% to 14.5%.

One significant reason for higher fuel prices has been the result of damage to refineries caused by Hurricane Harvey. It is expected that fuel prices will revert back to prior levels upon returning to full capacity.

Interestingly, Delta is less exposed to the impact of Hurricane Harvey than its peers. With the company's refinery being located in Pennsylvania, Delta has not had to bear the full cost of rising refining margins like American and United, since refineries in Texas are the ones that have been impacted, and it could take weeks for production levels to stabilise.

Conclusion

Delta's profit margins have continued to remain higher than its two main legacy competitors, and the company simply seems to have declined as a result of the airline industry falling out of favour more generally as a result of the hurricane.

However, I see it as more likely than not that fuel prices will stabilise by the end of this year, and in this regard, the time could be ripe for getting in on Delta at a discount.

P.S. My thoughts go out to all the victims of Hurricane Harvey and their families at this difficult time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.