General Electric: Digital Reveal And What Remains

Flannery's November report will have to address the key issues that investors still want to hear.

A better reference point is GE's digital industrial persona annually revealed at GE's Minds and Machines Conferences; the 2017 American version is set for October in San Francisco.

The week started with scary news from GE's old industrial side as questions arose about GE's new diesel locomotive plant under construction in India.

Thesis

The thesis of this article is that new CEO John Flannery is about to reshape GE (GE) at a key time in the corporation's history. The question on every GE watcher's mind is will it be for the better or for the worse?

Flannery has set late November 2017 as the time frame by which we should expect his first definitive report. Yet GE's 2017 annual digital industrial conference, Minds and Machines, has long been set for October 2017. Won't we learn a good deal about the CEO's vision by what he or his lieutenants reveal at this conference?

Yes, we will. In fact, in a recent posting, John Flannery gave us an exciting preview of what we might expect. This article will discuss Flannery's posting and explain why it bodes positively for GE's future, while leaving a key point for November.

The week started with scary news from GE's old industrial side as questions arose about GE's new diesel locomotive plant under construction in India.

GE transportation is one of GE's old standbys. It has been one of GE's stragglers of late. It has searched the world for salvation and reeled in mammoth contracts from far flung corners of the world.

One of its biggest was its contract to provide India with locomotives. In connection with this contract GE has undertaken to build a massive locomotive plant in Bihar, India. Early Tuesday morning, 9/26/17, SA's GE page lead with an article titled: "Big GE deal going off the rails?". The first paragraph of the article was jolting:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is in danger of losing one of its largest industrial contracts after a political shakeup in India.

When I read this my mind raced to my other stocks that have run into expensive snafus on the vast subcontinent of India. I thought of Tata Motors' (TTM) ill-fated Nano plant that it was forced to move after it had been >80% finished. I thought of Vodafones' (VOD) seemingly endless Indian tax issues.

GE does not need this kind of distraction to further aggravate investors. Thankfully, the story may be short-lived. On Wednesday, SA reported: "GE warns Indian government on railway contract". Then, Thursday: "India: GE locomotive factory on track".

All's well that ends well, but is it really well? The news comes down to GE enforcing a contract to require a client to proceed with a project to build diesel locomotives that the client regarded as outdated. In fact, the client (even if only temporarily) preferred electric locomotives.

Of course, GE must enforce its contracts. But...

A better reference point is GE's digital industrial persona annually revealed at GE's Minds and Machines Conferences; the 2017 American version is set for October in San Francisco.

This locomotive dust up reminds us how important it is for companies to stay on the forefront of developing technologies. GE's best effort to do so has been its long-standing digital initiative. Its most interesting manifestation of this initiative has been its annual Minds and Machines conferences. GE held its first such conference back in 2012.

Former CEO Immelt gave the inaugural annual Minds and Machines keynote address in 2012. The YouTube of this 2012 address shows the lengthy gestation period during which GE has nurtured this vision.

I recognize that there is a vocal cohort of SA members who hope that new CEO Flannery will chuck out the entire digital industrial concept. I cannot imagine a course that would be more damaging to GE than to give in to such an impulse. I have never considered that it was likely. GE's Minds and Machine's conferences over the years reflect entirely too much work, too much investment, and too much progress to seriously consider such a course.

The problem is that GE has sold off most of GE capital. Its remaining groups do not produce sufficient cash to continue lavishing resources into all of GE's sundry digital projects as has been the past practice. GE has not made it clear as to the actual cost of these.

It seems that when companies are flush with cash, there is less pressure to fix such situations. GE is not currently flush with cash. Accordingly, GE is under pressure for its approach to non-GAAP financial reporting. Robert Honeywill's excellent SA article: "GE: Flannery's Unique Opportunity To Fix Non-GAAP Earnings Concerns" documents these issues well.

The comments to this article are equally useful to the article itself. Indeed, one of the comments to Honeywill's article by JBMoore3 includes the link to the Flannery LinkedIn article that I discuss next.

Flannery is committed to GE's full embrace of the digital industrial transformation.

When GE announced his appointment as CEO, Flannery pegged late November 2017 as the time to expect his first full report on his vision for GE going forward. I expected that we would get some earlier clues on his approach to GE's digital work in late October when GE has scheduled its 6th Annual Minds and Machines conference in San Francisco.

I was not expecting anything like the still earlier full embrace of digital such as CEO Flannery in fact provided with his LinkedIn posting of September 15, 2017. Flannery begins this LinkedIn piece titled, "Our Future is Digital", with the following:

I wake up every morning knowing that my schedule will be jam-packed until the moment I send my last email that night. Customers and investors want to understand where the company is headed, and the GE team is looking for clarity. I have a lot of decisions to make in my new role as CEO, but one decision is easy: GE is all in on digital.

Wow, this guy doesn't tiptoe around that issue. At the close of his short paper he notes that he will be attending Minds and Machines in late October where he will speak further on this subject. Accordingly, I am expecting that he will give the opening keynote address which should give an excellent idea of the scope of GE's digital future.

One point relating to digital which is of great importance will not likely not get an airing in October. That issue which will likely remain unspoken encompasses corporate structure of digital activities and financial reporting for same. The following section addresses this.

Flannery's November report will have to address the key issues that investors still want to hear.

Flannery's decision to go full bore on digital is all well and good. As noted, it leaves a more important issue to the side. This more important issue has been finessed over the last few years.

GE's stock price over recent months, as shown below, clearly shows that the market is ready for clarity. GE has completed the bulk of its restructuring

GE data by YCharts

effort. The market is in a definite "show me" phase.

As Old Wizard notes in a comment to "GE's Road To Recovery", current reporting practices leave GE's digital undertakings as something of a black hole. To this point, I have always considered it as an understandable, forgivable black hole because GE was in the midst of its building and reorganization processes.

That excuse is growing cold. Now, GE is going to need to post growing earnings or a specific credible path thereto if it hopes to grow its share price.

Conclusion

CEO Flannery has given us the bulk of his digital reveal. While I may be comfortable that this will translate into the desired earnings increases down the road, the market seems not to agree.

If GE's stock price is to regain its lost ground and move up from there, earnings must grow beyond current levels. GE has no benefit of any doubt. At this stage, GE's stock price indicates that doubters are sellers.

CEO Flannery has given GE's eager shareholders cost savings, on issues like corporate jets and HQ expenses. He has given those who see digital as the way to future earnings growth, assurances on digital. These have not moved the share price.

We have yet to see the more difficult items such as a new package of actual cost savings and actual earnings increases that will likely be essential to achieve this. I am looking forward to good news in GE's Q3, 2017 earnings report and following that CEO Flannery's more definitive November 2017 report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE VOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in GE and VOD over the next 72 hours.