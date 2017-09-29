A Green-Behind-The-Ears Bull Market

One of the most commonly used clichés to describe the long-term bull market in equities which began in 2009 is that it's "long in the tooth." The inference behind this phrase is that stocks prices are too richly valued and the bull market has reached old age to the point of decrepitude. If we accept this proposition it follows that a bear market is within view.

Is this necessarily the case, though? Is this truly a "long-in-the-tooth" bull market? The weight of evidence suggests otherwise. In fact, a case can be made that the current bull market in equities actually began less than just two years ago. If true, this undermines the argument that a bear market is imminent by virtue of the bull being too old.

Most investors accept that the rather arbitrary definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Even by that narrow definition we find that the SPX fell more than 21% in 2011 and more than 20% in the futures market (see chart below). Also, according to data provided by JC Parets of All Star Charts, nearly 70% of stocks in the SPX had corrected more than 20% from their peaks that year.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Moreover, by the start of 2016, some 63% of stocks in the SPX had declined by more than 20% from their peaks. This argues that in the two periods just mentioned, stocks entered cyclical bear markets. Thus, the secular (long-term) bull market cycle which began in 2009 has been refreshed at least twice by cyclical (short-term) bear markets. This is a decisive argument against a bear market appearing anytime soon, especially when the bear ravaged the broad market - both domestically and globally - just two short years ago.

During the tumultuous 2015 period when many market sectors were beset with heavy selling pressure, several major industry groups experience a needed "correction" after years of steeply advancing stock prices. The 2015 mini-bear market was led by the energy sector as the U.S. shale oil bust was accompanied by a spike in the yields of energy bonds and a collapse in crude oil prices. Indeed, the categorical market weakness of 2015 removed the excess heat generated by the 2013-14 runaway rally in the U.S. stock market.

After that desperately needed period of correcting and refreshment, stocks were ready to run again in 2016. The present phase of the bull market was initiated after the November 2016 after the U.S. presidential election. The last year's rally in equities has been more of a measured advance than an exuberant, runaway-type affair. The following graph pays homage to the conservative nature of the 2017 rally. Note that there have been several consolidation periods lasting anywhere from 2-3 months when the broad market, as reflected by the SPX, went sideways instead of rising in relentless fashion. This suggests the latest bull market cycle is still in good shape and hasn't exhausted the youthful energy it acquired at its inception in 2016.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As I've demonstrated here, the evidence points to this being a young, "green-behind-the-ears" bull market rather than an old one. History shows that bull markets can last up to 15 years without losing their vigor, assuming they're refreshed with periodic corrections along the way (as this one has been). Rather than selling short the stock market, investors should continue to lean bullish and consider positions which favor a long bias, including broad market index-tracking ETFs. The evidence shows this bull likely has several more years to run before it reaches the end of its lifespan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.