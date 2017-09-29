Macy's: Too Cheap To Pass Up?

With the weakening of competitors, I think Macy's stands to benefit this holiday season. If it does, the cheap stock price could go on a run.

I am strongly considering a position in Macy's (M). I do not believe that Amazon (AMZN) will put every other retailer out of business. For one, monopolies are a little bit frowned upon in this country. Furthermore, I expect the slow decay of Sears (SHLD) and JCPenney (JCP) to free up marketshare that Macy's can capitalize on. Furthermore, I think Macy's has taken appropriate steps to consolidate its brick and mortar locations, and push its online business before it gets into the same position as the aforementioned two. Also, the stock has a sweet dividend.

Retail apparel has certainly seen better days. Frankly, it's their own dumb fault. They allowed themselves to expand to an inefficient level. It's not just ecommerce. Department stores and malls over expanded. There are also too many players/brands on the market for any of them to meet wall street expectations. Furthermore, many allowed the quality of their store experiences to decline. The last mall I walked into looked like it was right out of Miami Vice. It was dirty and outdated. Not exactly an attractor for retailers operating within its walls. The usefulness of building a complimentary online presence also slipped right through many of their fingers.

Sears' has taken heavy critique for years over the disheveled nature of many of its locations. Then again, they're closing stores so quickly it's difficult to say whether the walls are worth fixing. Neither they, nor JCPenney have produced much in terms of actual profits in quite some time. Macy's on the other hand, still yields strong net income. More importantly to me, their real estate holdings are exceptional. When Starboard Value, an activist fund, exited its position in Macy's, they valued the company's real estate holdings at $21 billion. Ignoring the current revenue and earnings the company is bringing in, there's a lot of cash in those properties alone.

Macy's revenues have suffered as the industry transitions to a new balance. That said, while others are bleeding cash, Macy's is making money. Through the second quarter, sales were down 6.4% to $10.89 billion for the year. It should be noted that some store closures certainly account for the revenue falloff. That said, the company's net income has actually improved 47% year over year to $187 million. Subsequently, diluted earnings were $0.61 a share versus $0.41 in 2016. It's worth noting that part of that EPS improvement is due to a lower average common share count; but I still like the improved efficiency.

The concerns about potentially lower guidance are reasonable. We certainly haven't been given a lot of reason to get overly optimistic. That being said, Macy's stock is so cheap that I see a justifiable play leading into fall. The holidays are obviously retails super bowl; and if Macy's somehow has a great one, this stock could run. I'm mainly interested because the play is so cheap. At a P/E of 10, you're definitely not overpaying. The 6.8% also catches my interest. Macy's has a lot of cash on hand, and I'm guessing the dividend is safe. It's what is keeping investors interested.

Economically, the US is strong. Consumer spending was rocking in the second quarter; and I expect this to be good for retailers. It's the perfect cocktail for a good holiday season. Looking past the fourth quarter play, I like Macy's stock long term as a play against the ever weakening Sears. As of its second quarter, Sears market share represents over $4 billion in sales potential. The company keeps losing money, and store locations. As a result, at least some of that consumption will shift to a different store. Macy's needs to capitalize on it. My bet is on the large closings of both Sears and JCPenney's stores serving as a boost to Macy's this holiday season.

I could be completely wrong and the company could tank; but at $22 a share, it's not an expensive trade. I myself plan on waiting to see if a pullback occurs off of this mini rally that's been occurring. If it does, I'll definitely be looking at a position around $18. If it doesn't turnaround, Macy's assets make it a very appealing takeover target. Rumors of a Hudson's Bay merger were abound; though nothing ever came of it. That said, there are other fish in the sea. Either way, I think there are many possibilities for this stock. At current valuations, it's hard to pass up.

The big question is whether or not Macy's online presence will continue to improve. If it can create an eCommerce setup that compliments its stores, Macy's could regain its foothold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.