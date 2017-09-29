No Way - Is Blackberry Actually Turning It Around?

Blackberry (BBRY), the company that had fallen into a black hole of abyss, just turned in consecutive quarterly earnings results with actual earnings. Either hell is freezing over, or the stars have aligned for the former cell phone champ. Subsequently, the stock is rolling.

The quarter

Blackberry's surprise quarter is linked to software sales, rather than phones. Apparently the shift in focus is paying off. After giving up on phones last year and licensing the name out, Blackberry has achieved record software sales. The company brought in revenue of $249 million (US dollars) and achieved $19 million in net income. This resulted in earnings of $0.04 a share; though diluted earnings were actually in the red.

While these aren't exactly the earnings of the century, they beat analyst expectations of a break even quarter, and put hope into a shareholder base that has been decidedly without good news for some time. Whether this quarter warrants grabbing some stock requires a deeper look.

The history of the company is an almost instant turnoff for anyone looking at buying this stock. We're talking years upon years of revenue fallout. That's where its current CEO John Chen comes in. Rather than continuing to fight a losing smart phone battle, he's shifted the firm into a security company. When you're looking at their income statements, the numbers represent an entirely different business than in the past. Sales are coming from enterprise security software for businesses.

Security software is a truly great idea. Think about it. You have so much eCommerce happening these days. So many transactions, and conversations are occurring on the internet; and it's so easy for that information to be accessed. Security software will be a constant battle so long as we are dependent on technology. Assuming Blackberry can maintain a quality delivery on its products, they've tapped into a niche market that will be in demand for a long time.

Enterprise software and services represented the largest portion of Blackberry's revenue with $91 million in sales. The second highest portion of revenues is $54 million from licensing of its name and technology. There's is significant potential to expand on this through acquisitions of software related enterprises. Blackberry reported $2.5 billion of cash on hand at the end of the second fiscal quarter; with over $500 million of cash and cash equivalents. If you dive into the fine print of its earnings release, Blackberry lists a host of deals reached with players such as Delphi (DLPH) and FedEx (FDX) for software systems.

Under strategic initiatives, the company plans to pursue acquisitions that "enhance its product and service offerings". Focus appears to be primarily on the secure platform. As I said before, I think software security is a smart segment. I am also interested in their work with automotive outlets for security technology for cars.

Of course it's only fair to look at the problems facing the firm; principally the debt situation. I do not like the long term debt of $739 million. That said, their assets and equity position are still strong. In regards to the stock, I worry about investor sentiment impeding results. If Blackberry does have a bad quarter, I fear that investors could dump their positions for the recent gains and move on. In regards to net income, investors should also take note that most of the fiscal first quarter's net income came from over $900 million awarded in arbitration with Qualcomm (QCOM). The Second quarter is effectively the only one with strong income from business activities.

Those concerns aside, I'm considering a very small stake in the company. Their gross margins are over 70%; and the nature of their business today is a unique one. For the first six months of the year. Blackberry is well ahead of where it stood a year ago with over $600 million in net income versus a loss of over $1 billion in 2016. Furthermore I like the security software space. It's going to be a vital tool as more and more business is done online. There's a long way to go, but things are looking up for the company. I will likely wait to see if things pullback from the headline momentum and possibly look for a buy in around $10.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBRY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.