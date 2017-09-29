Nike Is Transforming

It has been a tough year for all things retail, especially those in the athletic footwear space. This week the long-awaited Nike (NYSE:NKE) earnings were released and the report has the Street concerned. We have opined that Nike is a buy in that past the closer it gets to $50. However, the data change sometimes. In this article, we discuss recent performance and highlight worrisome trends that have led the company to conduct strategic transformations, which we view as bullish. Further, we are of the opinion that the dividend is a reason to consider staying in the name long-term, despite a rough quarter and the fact that the company is transitioning.

CONSUMERS HAVE APPLIED THE BRAKES

After years of growing sales and earnings, this quarter Nike displayed a number of problems. Some of these issues stem from the strategic changes being put into place, while other issues have stemmed from weakening sales in North America. While there are many guesses as to what is going on, we believe the fall in sales is related to the current product cycle, as well as vicious competition from other footwear and apparel makers. Sales were about flat from last year:

Figure 1. Nike First Quarter Sales Over the Last Three Years

Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page

The reported sales figures raised the red flag for many investors, as the momentum the company has displayed for years seemingly stopped, with revenues coming in at just $9.07 billion, about flat from the $9.06 billion last year. As we investigated the last few SEC filings for Q1 reporting periods, we noted that costs to generate these sales have been on the rise:

Figure 2. Nike First Quarter Cost of Sales Over the Last Three Years

Source: SEC Filings

Costs of sales tend to rise as revenues rise, but it was concerning that the cost of sales spiked while revenues were flat. This of course led to pressure on gross margins, which has now fallen in the last few reporting periods:

Figure 3. Nike First Quarter Gross Margins Over the Last Three Years



Source: SEC Filings

Falling margins are almost always a negative sign. In the present quarter the compressed margins were a direct result of stalled sales and rising costs. With such pressure on margins, diluted earnings per share fell for the first time in a fiscal Q1 in many years:

Figure 4. Nike First Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share Over the Last Three Years

Source: SEC Filings

Diluted earnings per share were down 22% year-over-year, coming in at just $0.57. The odd situation here? Analysts were even more bearish, and so with such low expectations, Nike delivered a sizable beat against these estimates by $0.09, mostly stemming from much higher buyback activity and some reduced selling and administrative expenses. The lower earnings should not come as a surprise given the reports from Finish Line (FINL) and Foot Locker (FL) a while back showing terribly reduced sales. The question becomes, where is the weakness and how can it be addressed?

NORTH AMERICAN PROBLEMS

One issue complicating multi-year comparisons is that Nike has consolidated some of its international reporting units as part of its transformation. That said, although overall sales were flat, North America was weak. In fact, sales rose in every international market. However, in North America, sales fell, contributing to the nearly flat overall sales growth:

Figure 5. Nike First Quarter North American Sales Over the Last Three Years

Source: SEC Filings

As you can see, there was a noticeable drop-off. What is more, there is a changing shift in the percentage of sales being generated in North America. In just two years, the percentage of Nike sales coming from North America has shifted from 45.2% of sales in Q1 2015, to 43.2% in Q2 2017. This suggests one of two things: Either sales are weakening in North America (which they are) or sales are improving internationally (which they are). In this case, both are true. While the latter is bullish, the former must be addressed. Moving forward the company must figure out how to rev up straggling sales in North America, and continue to leverage its international momentum. We believe the strategic plan that has been put into action over the last few months, which is nearly complete, will be bullish for the name in the long-term as it recognizes these trends and attempts to harness the documented momentum shifts.

A TRANSFORMING COMPANY

A lot of coverage on Nike doesn’t even talk about the strategic plan. Some of this plan is improving direct-to-consumer sales, which will not help address regional issues in many cases. The company needs to dive deeper, going beyond “trying to improve e-commerce.” To address these issues, the company is transforming. One transformational move was to conglomerate segments internationally as we alluded to above. CEO Mark Parker said a few key things in regards to this strategic plan. One such statement recognized the difficulty in reorganizing the company strategically:

And while changing your approach is never easy, NIKE has proven before that when we do, it’s always ignited the next phase of growth for our company. We’ve had to make some tough choices with our teams.

If history is to repeat itself, this major reorganization should be considered bullish. This time, the company is not only reorganizing its marketing approach, but is tailoring it by region too. Further, a decade ago the company started focusing on sport-specific products. Now it will focus not just on the sport, but taking it down even further by focusing on the particular metropolitan area in which the company’s products are sold. This level of granularity is a massive move, but is made possible by ‘big data’ analytics, which will help the company move forward:

We’re taking some bold steps. We’re breaking old models and we’re fully realigning our teams to be more personal by adding resources to our fastest-growing cities, editing our lines to create more choice on top-selling products, investing in better data and analytics to sense market shifts faster.

The impact may take several quarters, but the realignment is near complete. In fact, in this quarter the company has “moved through the final stages of this realignment.” Therefore, we should start to see the impact in Q2 and Q3, both of which cover the all-important holiday sales periods. Full details of exactly how the company will transform next year will be released at the Nike Investor Day, but we take one further line as being very optimistic for the future:

Retailers who don’t embrace distinction will be left behind. While the transformation maybe difficult for some, NIKE will lead the industry to come out much stronger.

Andy Campion added:

More important than our financial results in any individual quarter are the actions we’re taking to accelerate.

They say “talk is cheap,” but at least we know the company is laying the foundation for its future. While the actual performance remains to be seen, when combined with current long-term reasons to hold the stock, Nike is compelling at $50 and below.

A DIVIDEND GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Whether the company can deliver on its transformational plans to boost sales and regain market share will depend on a variety of factors, but we view the plans to examine data at very granular levels and respond accordingly as bullish. Sure, management will always be upbeat, but there is a change underway. In addition, a slew of new products are coming to market ahead of the holidays as well. Despite these facts, we want to know longer-term why one might consider getting long here. We believe the dividend is one of those reasons.

Here is the deal. Nike is by no means high-yielding at current levels. But as the stock falls, that yield rises. Right now the yield is just under 1.4%, which certainly is not going to attract a yield investor. If the stock were to dip to the $40 range as the bears see as possible, the yield would jump to nearly 2%. While in and of itself this might not be very attractive, we have to factor in the dividend growth. Current income may be insufficient to entice buyers, but since the Great Recession, the dividend has gone up by 10%-20% every year. If the present rate can be sustained, the dividend will double every five years. What is more, the dividend could be given a boost in lieu of share repurchases. Even if current levels of share repurchases are maintained, the company continues to see its cash pile grow:

Figure 6. Nike Cash and Cash Equivalents Q1 2017 Versus Q1 2018.

Source: Google Finance

In the present quarter, the company spent $849 million repurchasing shares. So far $5.3 billion worth of shares have been repurchased as part of the four-year, $12 billion program. Considering cash and cash equivalents were still at $3.4 billion to enter fiscal Q1, the approximately $300 million paid out in dividends could easily be boosted. While there are clear and known benefits to a share repurchase program, especially if shares are undervalued, the possibility of higher dividend growth in the future cannot be ruled out. This is especially true if the company can deliver on its strategic plans and return to sales and earnings growth.

TAKE HOME

The name may not be in hyper growth mode, but the company continues to deliver reliable dividend growth. While the cost of sales was a bit concerning this quarter as sales were flat, the company did see lower administrative costs, which is a plus. While the present Q2 could see some higher levels or promotional activity as the company completes its realignment, we believe that the moves put in place will boost sales, especially as the company is focused now on a much more granular level. Nike is not known for its dividend, but in this time of pressure on the stock, it is worth understanding that the name is a quiet dividend growth name. We like the stock at $50.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts" under "Follow."