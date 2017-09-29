Will Shinzo Shine Again? - Focus On Yen

If Abe's gambit backfires and the Party of Hope upsets his super majority, uncertainty on policy making is surely going to upset the yen charts.

Introduction

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party (NYSE:LDP), surprised Japan when he put forward the idea of snap elections earlier this week. His gambit is aimed at capitalizing on nationalistic fears related to North Korea and an opposition that has weakened itself due to infighting and defections. Whether this risk will pay-off in his favor remains to be seen. While it is unlikely that the Japanese economy (OTC:FLMJF, DXJ, EWJ, DFJ) itself will be materially impacted by the outcome of this election any impact on the economy is likely to be felt via wild swings in the currency.

His biggest challenge is to come from Party of Hope, a party that was created just hours before he announced the snap elections. Ms. Yuriko Koike who is the founder of this newly formed party was once a member of Abe's LDP; she currently serves as the first female Governor of Tokyo.

The ruling coalition currently controls 323 seats in the 475-member lower house, about 68%. Democrats in conjunction with independent members control 87 seats. Abe is hoping to retain a simple majority, if not a super majority.

Policy Implications - yen in the crosshairs

Like Shinzo Abe, Yuriko Koike is also a conservative candidate. The main differences lie in two important areas: 1) Sales Tax, 2) Nuclear Power.

Ms. Koike wants to freeze a planned rise in the sales tax and Mr. Abe wants to go ahead with the planned hike but complement it with another round of fiscal stimulus aimed at education and child care. Ms. Koike wants to abandon nuclear power, while Mr. Abe is a strong supporter of nuclear power.

Both of these differences could have major impact on the currency. Abandoning sales tax would leave the third and final arrow of Abenomics incomplete risking structural damage to the Kuroda-Abe game plan; abandoning nuclear energy will have a long term impact on Japan's current account because Japan will have to look to importing almost all of its energy needs.

Either way the near term uncertainty is bound to manifest itself in increased currency volatility; below we look at yen ("JPY") (FXY) against the US dollar ("USD"), the euro ("EUR") (FXE, EURS), and the British pound ("GBP") (GBPS, GBB)and identify key levels to watch for clues.

USD/JPY - currently at 112.45

Levels to watch:

This pair's upside has been capped by a declining trend line that goes back to mid-2015. Currently, that trend line comes in at 113.00. A break above this trend line should lead to a test of 114.30. A break above 114.30 will likely lead to a test of former support/resistance levels at 115.57 and 118.50. A break above the latter should be viewed as a bullish break out. A break below 108.67 should be viewed as a bearish breakdown and will likely lead to a test of 105.35 and 101.43.

EUR/JPY - currently at 132.48

Levels to watch:

This pair has remained buoyant above a rising trend line that goes back to September-2016 and currently comes in at 130.35. A break below this level should lead to a test of 127.50. A break of 127.50 will likely lead to a test of 123.22; a break below 114.95 should be viewed a bearish breakdown. On the upside, this pair recently tested resistance at 134.45 and immediately backed off. A beak above 134.45 should lead to a test of 138.65. A break above this level should be viewed as a bullish break out.

GBP/JPY - currently at 150.99

Levels to watch:

This pair recently tested resistance at 152.10 and has just backed off. A clear break above this level should lead to a test of 162.41. A break above 162.41 should be viewed as a bullish break out which should take this pair to at least 194.93. On the downside, first support is at 147.59. A break of this level should lead to a test of supports at 139.46 and 135.85.

Conclusion

We see interesting set ups on charts for the yen pairs. Volatility in yen pairs is likely to pick up as we head closer to the election date of October 22nd as numerous polls will start making the rounds. We prefer to trade break outs rather than ranges and will look to trade the major yen pairs on a clear break out in either direction.

