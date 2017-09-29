The Return Of The Trump Trade Or The End Of China's Machiavelli Act?

There are some stray pieces here that you might not be aware are necessary to complete the puzzle.

The market's topic du jour is the return of the reflation narrative, better known as "the Trump trade."

The last couple of days, it's been all about the return of "reflation" in the U.S. Or, put differently, the return of the "Trump trades" that dominated in the aftermath of the election.

Yields (TLT) have risen sharply off the lows hit earlier this month, the dollar (UUP) has rebounded, and if you look at equities, small caps (IWY) have been on a blistering run (likely supercharged by a short squeeze). Have a look at this chart which shows how the "Trump trade" has come roaring back over the last four weeks:

And just to drive the point home, here's that chart stripping out everything but the small-cap rotation:

So that's the talk of the financial world this week - and quite literally. Everyone is weighing in on it and for obvious reasons.

If we're seeing a sustainable return of the dynamic that drove markets in the wake of the election, then a lot of people are offsides (think: spec longs in 10s, USD shorts, shorts in Russell minis, etc). Recall this chart which shows that, as of midway through September, CTAs had joined the consensus going long USTs and short USD based on their betas:

(Deutsche Bank)

Ok, so most of the analysis on all of this has revolved around the same explanation. But on Thursday morning, SocGen's Kit Juckes posited another theory which is quite compelling.

First of all, here's Cameron Crise summarizing the consensus narrative (full note here):

Financial markets seem to be in the throes of another love affair with the U.S. reflation trade as the dollar, bond yields, and small-cap stocks have all enjoyed a stellar September. For the past few weeks, markets have been operating from the November 2016 playbook. Sell tech stocks and buy small caps. Buy dollars against other major currencies. Sell bonds and buy inflation breakevens. Those trades all performed well for a few weeks and then suffered for much of 2017.

Without question, that explains at least some of the price action we've seen this month. Between hope on tax reform and a hawkish Fed (followed by a hawkish Yellen speech earlier this week), the dollar and yields suddenly realized they had overshot to the downside and here we are some 30bps higher on 10Y yields from that fateful Friday ahead of Hurricane Irma and North Korea's founding day, when yields fell below 2.02% and the dollar was looking like it might never find a bid.

But ask yourself this: is it a coincidence that all of this has coincided with the abrupt reversal of the yuan's relentless rally against the dollar? Remember, the Chinese currency was a one-way ticket higher against the greenback since the late May/early June short squeeze when the PBoC added a "new" counter-cyclical adjustment factor to the daily CNY fixing. The yuan rally was so relentless that at one point last month, the offshore yuan had risen for a record-breaking 13 consecutive sessions against the dollar.

Well earlier this month, to much fanfare, the PBoC did away with a reserve requirement on forwards put in place in the wake of the 2015 devaluation. I knew precisely what that meant the very second the initial headline hit because before I was Heisenberg, I was working in a capacity that compelled me to write about the initial measures China took to control the pace of the devaluation in the autumn of 2015. Here's what I posted on Twitter as soon as the headline hit earlier this month:

While that was an oversimplification (only so much you can do in 140 characters), the yuan has reversed meaningfully since and indeed, the offshore yuan fell for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday. Have a look at this chart which shows the reversal (top pane) and the daily return trends (bottom pane):

I don't want to get any further into the details there. Rather, I just wanted to give you some context for the Kit Juckes note mentioned above. Here are some excerpts:

One school of thought is that the Chinese have played their cards exceptionally well this year in the FX market. At the beginning of the year, as President Trump made accusations of FX manipulation and unfair trade practices, it was clear that a further rise in the USD/CNY rate would be inflammatory. But the stronger euro, and the weaker dollar generally, came to Beijing’s rescue. That allowed USD/CNY to fall without the value of the Yuan overall going up. At the same time, the weaker dollar stopped the fall in Chinese currency reserves. Official data show these recovering slightly. Data on their holdings of treasuries show a relatively bigger bounce. One interpretation is that China has been accumulating Treasuries to stop the Yuan appreciating too fast, buying Treasuries and driving yields lower than they would otherwise have been. Was that 2.03% 10-year Note a function of expectations about the Fed, inflation and fiscal policy, or the result of Chinese buying in summer markets? Lower US yields helped the dollar fall broadly, and so helped all the other currencies in China’s trade-weighted basket. A Machiavellian read would suggest that the Chinese were quietly buying EUR/USD to rebalance their reserves, preventing any correction and playing their part of the divergence of EUR/USD from relative yields, watching EUR/CNY reach levels not seen since 2014.

If that's not the whole story, it is almost surely part of it. That is, whether or not China was the proximate cause here or a willing beneficiary is up for debate, but everything Juckes has posted there is not only plausible but in fact likely.

So the question now becomes what we're supposed to make of this if the dynamic has reversed. At the very least, it means that you should watch USD/CNY for hints as to what the Chinese are likely to do next, especially once the Party Congress is in the books.

But the larger point is that the SocGen note excerpted above is a fantastic example of thinking holistically. It's a clinic in putting the pieces together across markets and across assets.

If you have read and understood everything outlined above, then you can now proudly say that you understand almost all the angles when it comes to the markets topic du jour: the return of the Trump trade and the resurgence of the U.S. reflation narrative.

Notice I emphasized "almost" - no one understands "all" the angles. Not even Heisenberg.

