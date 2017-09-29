ConocoPhillips: Death Of An Income Stock

Photo credit

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been ravaged in the past couple of years since oil prices took a nosedive and have failed to recover. This is true, of course, for just about every oil major, but one thing that befell COP that didn’t impact many of its larger competitors is a dividend cut. COP went through with this cash-saving measure early last year as a result of rapidly declining earnings and FCF. Neither of those things has really recovered yet, but for the purposes of this discussion, I’ll focus on COP’s FCF and its relationship with the dividend to see when shareholders may be able to expect a return to a respectable payout and thus a higher stock price. I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha.

Let’s begin with a look at COP’s dividend cost against its FCF for the past five years as well as the first half of year.

We can see that COP’s dividend wasn’t really in that great of shape to begin with, even before the collapse of commodity prices back in 2014. In fact, you can’t even really tell when the collapse happened on this chart because COP’s FCF in 2014 didn’t look all that different from the prior two years. In 2015, we see a massive loss of more than $2B, but there’s really no piece of the past five years that looked any good in terms of FCF. It’s a wonder that COP was able to go as long as it did with its dividend as high as it was with FCF that looked like this.

In aggregate, over this five-year period, COP’s FCF was -$3B against dividend payments of $15B. That deficit of $18B had to be covered by other financing, including asset sales and debt. When a company has FCF that is inadequate with respect to dividend payments, it is only a matter of time before the dividend must be cut or suspended. COP opted for the former and while that is painful, no doubt, it is better than an outright suspension. COP’s financing situation, then, was a complete disaster.

But what about this year? What about going forward? COP’s FCF and dividend situation is in much better shape than it has been for many years thus far in 2017. COP has completed two quarters, and in those two quarters, it has paid out $662M in dividend payments but has produced almost $1.6B in FCF. Now, two quarters do not make a trend necessarily, but it has produced positive FCF for the past several quarters in a row, the product of improving earnings prospects and bare-bones capex. COP has proven it can operate at these levels for at least some period of time and that bodes well for FCF as earnings continue to recover. What it does with capex in the coming years will go a long way towards determining how much FCF is available, but for now, it is in decent shape.

But does that mean COP has the all-clear to begin raising the dividend? Not necessarily, as we shall see now. This chart shows COP’s past earnings as well as the next couple of years’ estimates, and the picture, unfortunately, isn’t pretty; the chart is from Simply Wall St.

COP’s days of earning $6 or $7 per share are dead and gone, and analysts really aren’t that bullish going forward. In fact, they have earnings topping out at just $1.43 in two years’ time, and that’s terrible news for FCF growth, and by extension, the dividend. Earnings are the base of the FCF calculation so they are critically important in terms of determining how much FCF will be produced and thus how much of a dividend payment a company can afford. COP’s earnings are in rough shape and thus its ability to raise the dividend will be negatively impacted with lower FCF as a result.

And that’s really the gist here; COP’s current payout of just over a dollar is one that it can probably manage to cover forever, barring some unforeseen disaster. I feel pretty comfortable saying that COP won’t need to cut its dividend again, but in terms of growth, I hesitate a lot more. If earnings do move up to $1.50 or so that would provide a bit of extra FCF over and above what COP has been able to do thus far this year and that in turn would allow for a slightly higher dividend. FCF is always a messy thing given the components move around a bunch, and in the case of an O&G stock, that is even more so the case.

COP, like most of its competitors, has slashed capex in recent years, so if it were to pick that up again, the whole FCF picture could get blown up and go negative again. But we all know COP cannot simply stop investing in the business, so at some point, we will see capex move higher. If it can manage that with higher earnings, that’s fine, but if it cannot, FCF will probably go negative again. That’s why I hesitate to say that COP is in good shape here because I’m not sure that it is. I do think the current dividend is safe just because the payout is just over $1.3B a year - give or take - and that’s an amount COP can finance for a long time, even if FCF doesn’t cover it.

But this has important implications for the stock price as well, as COP was once an income stock but really isn’t any longer. The current yield around 2% isn’t interesting, and if you want O&G exposure and a yield, you can do much better than COP. And with the dividend being in a bit of rough shape now in terms of COP’s ability to raise it, I believe that will keep a lid on the stock price. We know earnings aren’t going to drive the stock price higher anytime soon, and with the yield being stuck around 2% or potentially slightly higher than that, there’s really nothing left. It would seem then that COP is dead in the water here, and there’s really nothing to buy. The yield isn’t nearly high enough to put up with a flat stock price, so if it is yield you’re after, please look elsewhere.

