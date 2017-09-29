Big Lots: Value Opportunity

Big Lots (BIG) closed on Wednesday September 27, 2017, at $53.00. The stock has seen 1 year returns of about 8% and YTD returns of roughly 3.5%. Needless to say, this stock has been underperforming the S&P index. The stock hit its all-time high in December 2016, at a price of 56. In general, over the past year the stock has been bouncing between support and resistance levels of $43 and $56. However, based on my fundamental analysis, BIG's strategic initiatives, and valuation models, I believe that BIG is a value stock in today’s market environment.

Business Overview

Big Lots is a discount retail company based in Columbus, Ohio. They have stores operating in all of the United States aside from Alaska and Hawaii. The chart below shows the products that BIG sells: furniture, seasonal, consumables, food, soft home, hard home, and toys and accessories. Much of Big Lots' identity and growing popularity has come from their reputation of being a reasonably priced furniture store. The furniture business is their best-performing followed by seasonal (holiday decorations). One thing that I like about BIG is that their sales are diversified across their product portfolio. This will keep them somewhat hedged against a change in market dynamics or consumer preference in product mix. However, they have been giving more attention to furniture over the past few years, and it is becoming more dominant. At the end of quarter two in 2017, BIG was operating 1,429 stores. In terms of store expansion, BIG is not growing, and has shut down 16 stores in comparison to Q2 2016. This decline in store count does not seem to have had an impact on their top line, which will now be examined more closely.

(Images taken from quarterly filings)

Recent Performance and Fundamental Analysis

Big Lots beat their Q2 earnings, released in late august, by $0.05. It does not appear that the lower store count negatively impacted revenue as Q2 revenue beat Q2 2016 revenue by about $18M and YTD revenue is currently outpacing 2016 by about $3M. Their revenue number for Q2 outpaced estimates by about $10M. This puts them on pace to beat their 2016 revenue number of $5.2B. From the chart below, it shows that BIG has struggled with revenue growth the past few years, after hitting a high of 5.21B in 2013. Comparable store sales was -0.9 in Q1 of 2017, which was turned around with a strong result of 1.8 in Q2 2017. This contributed to their growing top line while shutting down stores. This data was received from quarterly reports. Current initiatives that BIG is working on to bolster sales will be discussed later in this article.

Despite sluggish revenue growth, from a fundamental standpoint BIG does have a few highlights. Free cash flow has been growing significantly in the past five years as seen in the image below. From analyzing the cash flow statement, this is mainly due to lower capital expenditure. This makes sense because BIG has not been opening stores, which is the most capital-intensive aspect of their business. The management team of BIG is dedicated to returning wealth to their shareholders. In the figure below you can see that shares outstanding is decreasing, while net income has been increasing, thus EPS has been growing quite significantly. Also, the chart brings me to my next point: BIG started paying a dividend, and it has been growing. It is hard to predict to what extent BIG plans to grow their dividend, but so far it has been growing quickly. The dividend is on track to reach a dollar this year, and the current dividend yield is 1.95%. In addition to this, I put images of a few major metrics below including ROE, ROA, and their operating margin, which I received from Zack’s investment research. These metrics show that the company is becoming more efficient, driving their profitability.

(Data above gathered from Morningstar)

(Data above from Zack's Investment Research

Staying competitive in the retail space has become increasingly difficult. Many retail companies have crumbled due to their inability to adapt to the shift in customer buying preferences. BIG recognizes this and in turn has been focused on recreating their in store shopping experience. The plan is currently rolled out in their Columbus, OH, stores, and company-wide deployment will take about five years and will cost a total of about $250M. The premise of the plan is to target their key demographic, which is people who still want to see the product and its quality in person before making a purchasing decision. The new store layout features furniture and seasonal products in the front, while food and other products are in the back of the store. This makes sense, as these are the leading selling products. In addition to a different layout, the ambiance is also changing. BIG is making investments to make stores feel more welcoming and less busy by reducing signage, installing better lighting, and reorganizing stores to have less crowded entrances. Pairing complementary furniture together in store displays is also a tactic being used to try to drive sales by selling matching products. Overall, it seems as if BIG is rebranding themselves to have a more elegant storefront with furniture as their focal point.

Valuation

To find a fair valuation target, a discounted cash flows model was constructed and a comparable company analysis was used. In the picture below is a discounted cash flows model. I project revenue to grow at a pace of 1% a year for the next five years. Their previous five year growth rate is 0.5%. I expect this rate to pick up to 1% once their strategy plan is rolled out causing furniture sales to flourish. The free cash flow as percent of revenue in this model is 3.5%. This is their three year average, and I think it will continue to be in this range because CAPEX is slowing, but additional funds will be spent on face lifts for their current stores. In the image below the WACC inputs are shown, which was calculated to be 5.69%. From there I discounted the cash flows and found a price per share to be $89.04 using a 1.3% terminal growth value. This estimate shows a 68% potential upside for the stock.

(I made this model myself using data from Morningstar and Zack's Investment Research)

The image below is a comparable company summary clipped from Morningstar. Across the board BIG is undervalued. They have a low P/E, a comparable dividend yield, and low PEG. The only metrics that show to be about equal to the market and the industry are price to book and price to sales.

(Data from Zack's investment research)

Conclusion

Based on the evidence presented, Big Lots is a buy rating. The company has upside as they are investing in their stores to be more innovative and appeal to their customer needs. They have growing FCF and a clean balance sheet. Even though top line revenue growth is not tremendous, the company has found ways to increase net income and become more efficient, seen in the ROE, ROA and operating margin graphs. Both valuation models concluded that the stock is undervalued, with the DCF estimating a fair market value of $89.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.