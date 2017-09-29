A Funny Thing Happened On My Way To A Sirius XM Subscription

I have regularly been writing articles about Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) for more than six years and have often been criticized for my views, often accused of being a closet bear despite being long the entire time I have been writing. My disclosures have always been included, and for those that care whether I am long or how many shares I own, as I currently write this article, I am long ~26,000 shares. Most of those shares are a trading position, and earlier this week, I was long more than 35,000 shares. With that out of the way...

I have also been accused of being uninformed about the content offered by Sirius. To an extent, that argument may have some merit. I haven't spent years - or even weeks - listening to the Sirius content, and to be honest, I really don't have any desire to listen to many of the offerings. Living in the greater New York City metropolitan area, I have access to most of the offerings I would find interesting.

Sports? I can listen to two Major League Baseball teams, two NFL teams, three NHL teams, and two professional NBA teams (although considering the quality of the Nets and the Knicks, the term professional is questionable) along with several college teams. There are also two sports talk radio shows. Does Sirius offer more sports? Sure, and if I were to move, and I could no longer follow my favorite teams, perhaps Sirius would become more attractive.

Music? I prefer to listen to my record collection or stream Spotify or Pandora. Does Sirius offer more? Sure, but I don't listen to music enough to make paying more than $200 per year worth it. News? I don't listen to Fox, but I do listen to Bloomberg, which has a strong signal and is also available for free over the Internet. It also offers traffic and weather, as do two other 24-hour news stations.

Have I changed my mind? Not really, but I decided to look into a free trial. I went to the company website to see what the company was offering. Well, it's the end of the quarter, and it looks like Sirius may be trying to boost subscribers. There, across the top of my screen, was this offer:

Get 6 Months for $30 for a Select subscription package. See offer details Lock in this offer

I decided to try and find out about the content included and any additional fees and taxes, but came to a dead end. I couldn't get past the screen telling me to type in my radio ID. Since I don't have a satellite radio, or the ID, I decided to take advantage of the website chat function. I was informed that the offer was not available for Internet customers.

Could I have opted to take a short-term free Internet trial? Probably, but I have also been told by some of the Sirius fans that write comments on Seeking Alpha that the three-month trial is too short to explore all the unique content on Sirius.

Anyway, chances are that I would not have taken the offer, but the experience made me wonder about a comment by CEO Jim Meyer on the Q2 earnings call:

Our Alexa launch in June was extremely successful. In just one month, hundreds of thousands of our subscribers linked their accounts and enabled the Alexa SiriusXM skill set. I can tell you it's a lot of fun to say, Alexa, play the Highway on SiriusXM on my Echo device in my kitchen at home.

It may be a lot of fun for Meyer, but it does make one wonder about how anxious the company is to promote Sirius on Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa. The only reasonable explanation for not offering the 6 Months for $30 option to Internet listeners is a higher performance royalty cost. (For those less familiar with the company, Sirius pays a percentage of revenue for satellite delivered content and a fixed fee per stream per listener for Internet delivered content.)

Whether or not the company is serious about penetrating the smart speaker market remains to be seen, but to not offer the same six months for $30 to purchasers of those devices - and all other Internet listeners - seems somewhat shortsighted. At least, the company has another play in the Internet streaming market, having recently completed its $480 million investment in Pandora (P).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to my long position, I regularly trade shares of Sirius and may do so at any time. I may also sell calls against my current position. I have no positions (and no immediate plans to open any positions) in any of the other companies mentioned in this article..