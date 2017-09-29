BioDelivery Sciences: Change Is Good?

2017 has been a transformational year for BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI). The company got Belbuca back from Endo in early 2017 and started promoting it with its own, small sales force. The product’s re-launch has been executed pretty well, exceeding my expectations. BDSI announced in late August that CEO Mark Sirgo will be leaving the company at the end of 2017 and that a search for a new CEO has started. What has been a really questionable transaction at the start of the year (Endo returning Belbuca to BDSI) has turned out to be a strong catalyst for the company and if it finds a CEO with strong commercial experience, we could see additional upside surprises to product sales in 2018.

Belbuca prescriptions and price per script reach new highs in summer months

BDSI’s execution this year has been impressive. I didn’t expect Belbuca prescriptions to hit a new all-time monthly high as early as May 2017, or roughly three months into BDSI’s re-launch. I had doubts about the company’s ability to execute given the poor progress with Bunavail and the overall headwinds in the opioid market were (and still are) another reason to be skeptical about Belbuca’s growth prospects. However, I think Belbuca is better positioned than most opioids (as I explained in my previous articles) and that its growth prospects in the following years are solid despite poor market conditions.

CEO Sirgo presented at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Healthcare Conference this week and provided an update on Belbuca’s commercial progress. Total prescriptions in August were just below 8,000, which, based on the July price per script, translates into an annualized net sales run rate of more than $35 million. If scripts stay flat or grow slightly in September, I think Q3 sales will be around $8.5 million and would represent a solid increase over $6.6 million in Q2 and $4.6 million in Q1. Sirgo also said that weekly prescriptions have exceeded 2,000 for the first time last week.

Source: BDSI presentation

Other metrics have improved as well:

Prescriptions per prescriber have increased from 6.6 in Q1 to 7.5 in Q2 and will probably be higher in Q3.

We are still seeing increased use of higher dosage strengths, which should translate to a higher price per script.

Belbuca’s buprenorphine market share in July reached 13%, up from 10% in January.

Source: BDSI presentation

BDSI is also trying to position Belbuca for strong growth in 2018:

Commercial access is solid but could improve further.

Medicare access should improve considerably as Endo missed the 2017 contracting season. Only 20% of Belbuca prescriptions are going through Medicare compared to the average of 39% for long-acting opioids. Getting to the market average would increase current weekly prescriptions by approximately 20%. The number could and should be higher as weekly numbers increase in the following months. Belbuca is also an excellent fit for the elderly given the low constipation rates compared to other opioids and fewer cognitive side effects. Butrans has done well in this patient population and Medicare should prove to be a strong growth driver for Belbuca in 2018.

BDSI launched a new promotional campaign recently and is sponsoring a lot of speaker programs. It also had a strong presence at PainWeek in early September.

Additional upside to future net sales could come from modest annual price increases, similar to one BDSI implemented in early 2017, as well as the increased use of higher dosage forms.

If Belbuca exits 2017 with a $40 million-plus annualized net sales run rate (I think it could be $45m+), I think we could see upside revenue estimate revisions for 2018. The current analyst consensus is $51.8 million, and if the above-mentioned growth drivers come through, I think we could see Belbuca net sales in the $50-55 million range in 2018, along with modest contribution from Bunavail ($5 million or so) and royalties on Onsolis (if Collegium launches the product next year).

Sales force expansion is an additional potential long-term growth driver. BDSI only has 65 sales reps and as revenues increase, the number of reps should increase as well.

CEO Sirgo to retire at the end of 2017 – change could be good

BDSI announced in late August that CEO Mark Sirgo will retire at the end of 2017. I think this change could be good for BDSI - if the company hires a CEO with strong commercial experience, Belbuca’s growth trajectory could end up being additionally enhanced. Leadership changes are sometimes disruptive for a company, but I think this will be an orderly transition since Sirgo is staying for a couple of months and he will remain as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and “will continue to provide leadership and guidance to BDSI.”

Additional considerations

BDSI ended Q2 with $27.5 million in cash and equivalents and has access to up to $30 million in additional funding (CRG loan). Sirgo said that the company has already qualified for the first $15 million tranche. With increasing Belbuca net sales, cash burn should drop and BDSI could even become cash flow positive in late 2018, assuming this year’s growth trajectory continues into 2018.

BDSI in active discussions with potential ex-U.S. partners, and we should see at least one additional announcement this year while Purdue should start selling Belbuca in Canada in 2018. However, I don’t expect material contribution from international sales anytime soon.

Belbuca is a differentiated asset and if its growth continues and once the opioid market stabilizes, I think a buyout is possible. That probably won’t happen in the near/medium term. Purdue comes to mind as a potential acquirer. The two companies already partnered in Canada and this could be a test drive for a potential acquisition. Purdue’s Butrans has gone generic recently (Teva announced the availability of an authorized generic in June) and Belbuca is a great potential replacement (though Purdue said it intends to diversify from opioids). Butrans annual sales exceeded $250 million in 2016 and I think Belbuca could have greater market potential in the hands of a larger pharma company due to the availability of higher dosage strengths compared to Butrans, greater flexibility in dose titration, broader range of patients and potentially better tolerability.

Conclusion

Belbuca prescriptions are growing nicely despite significant headwinds in the opioid market and the growth trajectory could improve in 2018 based on better Medicare coverage and the ongoing commercial efforts. The leadership change could be a good thing if BDSI hires an experienced CEO. I am considering adding to my position, but am not looking to significantly expand my exposure to opioid manufacturers. Potential risks to the thesis include additional headwinds in the opioid market and lack of Belbuca sales growth going forward which could lead to dilution and/or additional debt.

