REML With 20.5% Dividend Yield Compensates For Many Risks

REML’s Performance Since Inception

High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs are luring investors seeking income in today’s low yielding environment. A relatively recent addition to the roster of the High Yielding 2X leveraged ETNs is the X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML). It is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA: REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN based on an index of MREITs similar to the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: MORL).

From the first day of trading on July 13, 2016 to September 28, 2017 the total return on REML was 57.22% based on a purchase on July 13, 2016 at the closing price of $24.96, the September 28, 2017 price of $32.22 and the reinvestment of dividends through September 2017. It does not include my projected October 2017 monthly dividend of $1.223. It might be noted that the total return on REML was close to triple the total return on the S&P 500 (SPY) of 19.45% over the same period with reinvestment of dividends. Over that same period the total return on MORL was an almost identical 58.06%. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from 2X leveraged ETNs such as REML are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying business development companies, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

REML vs MORL

On an annualized monthly compounded basis the yield on REML is 20.5%. This is slightly more than the 19.5% yield on a similar basis I projected for MORL. It is safe to say that on an ongoing basis the returns on REML and MORL should be close. However, the dividend yield for REML might be slightly higher or lower since the highest yielding mREIT in any of the two is Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC), which is in REML was not in MORL when the components weights the MORL calculation were but has since been added to MORL. The inclusion of higher yielding mREITs in REML may or may not totally offset by the higher .85% REML tracking fee. MORL has a tracking fee of 0.40%. The exact mix of which components pay in any given month can also impact the annualized monthly compounded basis

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels. That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The very low volume means that liquidity is poor and thus there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are definitely not advised. At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL matures on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL.

Those with accounts at Fidelity might consider REML since Fidelity does not allow new buy orders in MORL or any of the UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged ETNs. As I described in: REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning? I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Other than trading considerations, there are other reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. REML now has a basket of 34 mREITs while MORL has only 25. Thus, REML provides more diversification than MORL. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL and REML can provide some diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to do remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Analysis of the October 2017 REML Dividend Projection

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC), ORC and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR)) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The October 2017 REML dividend will be a "big month" dividend since most of the quarterly payers will be included. Those not quarterly payers contributing to October 2017 REML dividend are: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), GREAT AJAX CORP (AJX), Dynex Capital Inc (DX) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

There have been some additions to REML's holdings. These include: KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE INC TRUST (KREF), GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC (GPMT) and TPG RE FINANCE TRUST INC TRUST (TRTX). GPMT, TRTX and existing holding ISTAR REIT INC (NYSE: STAR) do not currently pay dividends. The only changes in the dividends from exiting holdings were: AJX increased the quarterly dividend to $0.30 from the $0.28 paid in the prior quarter, but that does not impact the October dividend because the ex-date was in August 2017. CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE REIT CORP (CMO) decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.19 from the $0.21 paid in the prior quarter and beleaguered RAS decreased the quarterly dividend to $0.05 from the $0.09 paid in the prior quarter, but that does not impact the October dividend because the ex-date was also in August 2017.

My projection for the dividend for REML dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as a ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. An estimate of what REM's quarterly dividend would be assuming it would be equal to the net income divided by the number of shares can be seen at: REM And The mREITs Depend On The Fed. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date, price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components.

The Federal Reserve Holds the Key to Future REML Performance

Many market participants say that the relatively low 4.3% unemployment rate should cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates. Their logic is that absent further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a tightening labor market will result in higher wages that will in turn produce excessive inflation. Those calling for higher interest rates are perplexed as to why the relatively low unemployment rates of the last few years have not caused oversized increase in average hourly earnings. There are a number of arguments that suggest there are problems with using unemployment rate as a major indicator when determining monetary policy see: Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market. Putting aside any issues relating to the accuracy and/or appropriateness relating to the U-3 unemployment rate's use by the Federal Reserve, there are bigger problems with the assumption tightening labor markets will result in much higher wages.

The widely watched average hourly earnings data indicates that wages for nonsupervisory hourly workers adjusted for inflation have not significantly increased for many years. The more ignorant blame immigration, trade agreements and globalization for real wage stagnation. Even many who understand that immigration, trade agreements and globalization increase productivity and standards of living, wonder why real wages have not kept up with indicators such as profits. To some extent average hourly earnings data for nonsupervisory hourly workers has some problems. Hourly workers wages in goods producing industries are generally higher than those in the service sector. As the share of employment in goods producing relative to service declines, the average of all hourly workers' wages would decline solely due to the change in the mix. That would occur even if the wages in each individual sector were unchanged. The consumption of goods relative to services has not changed significantly in the last 70 years. In 1947 consumers bought cars, radios, television sets, ovens, refrigerators, food, clothing and other consumer goods and purchased services such haircuts, healthcare, entertainment and education in roughly the same proportion in terms of their total spending as they do today. However, employment in goods producing sectors has declined relative to service employment.

The reason that employment in the goods producing sector has not kept pace with goods share of consumption expenditure is that productivity in the goods producing sector has far outpaced that of the services sector. Many services have not experienced any increase in productivity literally for centuries. Barbers today use essentially the same technology that the Barber of Seville used in the opera hundreds of years ago, with one barber cutting one person's hair. Today's operas and plays on Broadway use the same technology and amount of labor that Euripides employed putting on plays in Ancient Greece. In contrast, goods can be produced using much less labor than even decades ago. In Austria there is a plant that produces 500,000 tons of steel wire per year using just 14 employees vs. as many as 1,000 in a mill with similar capacity built in the 1960s.

Another reason for stagnation in real wages, to put it bluntly, is that many are essentially giving up what could be considered "ill gotten gains". The wages of unionized teamsters and airline employees have declined in real terms as compared to what they were before airline and trucking deregulation. Airlines and trucking were regulated by the Federal Government. The industries and the unions used their political power to keep airfares and trucking rates far above what free-market prices would be. A large portion of the excessive prices ended up the workers' wages.

To ship a certain load of goods from New York City to Buffalo, New York a road distance of 373 miles there was a certain free market rate. It cost more than double that rate to ship the same goods by truck from New York City to Philadelphia a distance of only 97 miles by road. Likewise the cost to ship from Los Angeles to San Francisco a distance by road of 382 miles was less than half the cost of shipping the same goods Los Angeles to Las Vegas. In both cases the difference between the non-regulated intra-state trucking rate and the regulated interstate rate was solely due to the regulation of trucking rates by the Interstate Commerce Commission. Another way to quantify the effect of regulation was to compare the trucking rates on raw produce such as live chickens or fresh tomatoes.

If a farmer wanted to ship live chickens or fresh tomatoes a certain distance there was a free market rate. If those same tomatoes or chickens were processed and put in cans and then shipped an identical distance as the farm to plant, the regulated rate was more than triple the price that the farmer would pay. This of course was because one group that had even more political power than the truckers and teamster unions, was the farmers. Thus, raw produce was exempt from the trucking rate regulation. Before deregulation Airline fares on non-regulated intrastate routes like Los Angeles to San Francisco and Houston to Dallas were much less than regulated interstate routes that were shorter in many cases.

No matter how low the unemployment rate gets, it is unlikely that wages for truck drivers and airline employees will return to the real levels that existed under regulation. This is just an example of why the Federal Reserve's fear that a low unemployment rate will result in excessive inflation may be unfounded. The reduction in oil prices as a result of fracking and other technological advances also tends to moderate inflation risks. It might be noted that it was the spikes in oil prices in the 1970s and after, that caused the Phillips Curve relationship between unemployment to break down, after working so well in the 1960s. Oil may defeat the Phillips Curve again from the other direction in the coming years. Whether the Federal Reserve is taking these factors into consideration is subject to debate. As I said in: A 20% Annualized Return For The Last 5 Years, Fed Policy Will Determine If It Continues

After the September 20, 2017 Federal Reserve Meeting, as is the normal procedure an implementation note was issued along with the press release announcing what the Federal Open Market Committee has decided regarding monetary policy. Usually very little attention is paid to the an implementation note since it is just the technical instructions that are given to the Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as to how to implement the decisions made by the Federal Open Market Committee. However, I looked at the implementation note to see details of how the decision to reduce their balance sheet by reduce holdings of Treasuries by $6 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by $6 billion per month would be carried out. The implementation note included:

"Effective September 21, 2017, the Federal Open Market Committee directs the Desk to undertake open market operations as necessary to maintain the federal funds rate in a target range of 1 to 1-1/4 percent, including overnight reverse repurchase operations (and reverse repurchase operations with maturities of more than one day when necessary to accommodate weekend, holiday, or similar trading conventions) at an offering rate of 1.00 percent, in amounts limited only by the value of Treasury securities held outright in the System Open Market Account that are available for such operations and by a per-counterparty limit of $30 billion per day."

What struck me as very interesting was that specific instructions were given to undertake reverse repurchase agreements to prevent the federal funds rate from falling below 1%, but no instructions mentioned doing repurchase agreements or anything else, to prevent the federal funds rate from rising above 1.25%. While others may have a different interpretation, my take is that at some level they may be aware that the Federal Reserve is not holding down interest rates relative to what the free-market rate would be, but rather actually propping them up. Possibly, they did not want to insult the intelligence of those on Open Market Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York who may be aware that since the Federal Reserve is causing interest rates to exceed what market rates would be, no transactions to keep rates down will be necessary. This would be consistent with what I suggested in Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs

"...Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system.

All three of those beliefs are incorrect. One benchmark rate that the Federal Reserve has absolute control of is the rate paid on reserves deposited at the Federal Reserve. That rate is now 125 basis points, after being zero since the inception of the Federal Reserve in 1913 until recently. If the Federal Reserve had left that rate at zero t-bill rates would now be even lower than they are now..."

The 125 basis points in the above quote has been updated from the original. Whether or not I am reading something into the implementation note, the important point is that interest rates may be low not because of Federal Reserve policy, but in spite of it. This is not the consensus view either by financial market participants or most or all of Federal Open Market Committee members, as per there public statements. Many market participants who favor higher interest rates claim that low interest rates have led to bubbles in asset prices.

The mistake those pointing to bubbles in asset prices are making, is to confuse the effects of monetary policy with that of tax policy. The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. As explained in A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs:

"...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.

The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."

The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality..."

I said in: CEFL Still Attractive With 16% Dividend Yield, Despite Coming February Dividend Shock

It is possible that the low interest rates are not necessarily due to Federal Reserve policy but rather from the imbalance is the supply and demand for loanable funds that results from the winners in the class warfare having much more funds to invest and lend. The laws of supply and demand apply differently to the market for loanable funds as compared to commodities. With commodities, equilibrium reached when the quantity supplied is equal to the quantity demanded. The debt or loanable funds market is more complex. A simple example illustrates this. An increase in government deficits accompanied by a commensurate increase in the issuance of government debt would normally be thought of as causing an increase in interest rates. However, the cause and/or purpose of the government deficits have a tremendous impact in terms of how interest rates are affected.

A government deficit for the purpose of funding a tax cut for those with high propensity to save has a much different impact on interest rates than the deficit of a similar magnitude whose purpose is to fund an increase in social or defense spending. When the Federal government sells bonds and uses the proceeds to cut taxes on the wealthy, which in turn now has more money to lend, the net effect is to push down interest rates. This is especially true when the central banks are the buyers of much of the government debt.

As long as there is a much greater supply of loanable funds than the demand for them in the risk-free credit market, risk-free and near-risk-free interest rates should remain low. Attempts by the Federal Reserve to push risk-free rates higher than what supply and demand would otherwise indicate might only result in weaker economic activity.

It may be difficult to separate the impacts on investor behavior due to the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class and that due to the low interest rates. In some cases they are intertwined. The winners in the class warfare are being increasingly pushed into intra-class investments as opposed to inter-class investments. An intra-class investment would be buying a $40 million apartment in Manhattan or a Picasso painting. The problem with buying intra-class investments that benefit from to the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class is that they are relatively illiquid. Shares of blue-chip companies such as McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) or Walmart (WMT) are very liquid. However, the shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class can reduce sales and income for companies that do not cater to the rich. Many have suggested that shifting investments to relative sterile investments such as existing assets like old master paintings, ultra-luxury real estate and jewels as opposed to shares in publicly held corporations is detrimental to economic growth. Most publicly held corporations depend either directly or indirectly on sales to the non-rich.

It is not that clear the effect that low interest rates have on the share of investments allocated to intra-class investments as opposed to inter-class investments. It is much clearer that very low interest rates have increased carry-trade types of investments where investors borrow money at low short-term rates and benefit from the spread between long and short rates. That is exactly what investors in MORL such as me and probably many of the readers of this article are doing. Some critics of the Federal Reserve who advocate higher rates, argue that carry trades are inherently bad.

A related mistake is made by some who point to high-end real estate prices as evidence of either that bubbles exist or that inflation is actually higher than many believe. Some in Wall Street have said things to the effect that: How can you say there is low inflation when you see the prices of real estate in Manhattan and the Hamptons? It is easy for some financiers in New York City to conclude that if a three-bedroom Manhattan apartment that sold for $2 million in 2010 is now selling for $8 million, that there is roaring inflation in the real estate market and possibly the whole economy. This somewhat myopic view ignores the fact that real estate in many areas is not booming. One need not look further than the recent distress of RAS to see an example of real estate in many areas not booming. RAS, which has been removed from the index MORL is based on, has declined sharply as the value of the real estate it owns and that secures securities that it owns, has declined. Again, the disparate price movements between real estate in very wealthy areas and the rest of the country is due to tax policy, not monetary policy.

Outlook For REML and Further Reasons For Caution

Since 2016, the mREITs have significantly outperformed the mortgage-backed securities that comprise much of the securities held by the mREITs. By definition, the basic reason for the outperformance of the mREITs relative to the securities in their portfolio has been the increase in the market price to book value that many of the mREITs have been trading at.

A Seeking Alpha article by Colorado Wealth Management Fund Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For August 30th, 2017 indicates that for 25 mREITs, most but not all, held by REML, the average market to book value was 99.48%. As the title of the above-mentioned article suggests, mREITs have generally been trading at discounts in the last few years. On 12/31/2015 the mREITs followed in the article traded at 78.19% of book value. This was a substantial 21.81% discount. The discounts narrowed until turning into premiums as shown by the 101.35% market to book value of April 27, 2017. From there, the market to book value fell to 96.22% on May 9, 2017. The sharp approximately 5% drop in the market to book value, which over that short period was essentially also a 5% decline market price, illustrates that buying mREITs or portfolios of mREITs such as REM can be problematic when mREIts are trading at premiums to book value. Additionally, when mREITs are trading at premiums to book value, issuance of new shares usually follows. Indeed some mREITs such as ARR and Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) recently announced sales of additional shares near the peak in market to book value.

While there are some factors, other than interest rates that determine the outlook for REML, interest rates are by far the most important factor. It could be said that the movement in the market prices to book values for the mREITs are primarily a function of market participants expectation of the future path of interest rates. In theory, only the present level of market interest rates should influence the market prices of mREITs. This is because an mREIT in theory should not trade a at prices significantly different than the book value because of the possibility of arbitrage.

If an mREIT is trading at a price far above book value, an investor could create a portfolio comprised of exactly the same mortgage-backed securities, interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT. The arbitrage would be to short the mREIT trading at a large premium, while holding the portfolio that replicates the mREIT. That would not be easy, even for institutional investors. However, the possibility of doing so probably limits the extent that mREITs can ever trade far above book value. Even more difficult would be arbitrage opportunities that might arise from mREITs trading a very large discounts to book value. It would not be that difficult to take the opposite position in the interest rates swaps and Eurodollar futures as the mREIT, but shorting the exact same mortgage-backed securities as those held the mREIT could be very hard. To a large extent, the levels of interest rates depend on monetary policy and fiscal policy. By far the biggest risk for REML and the mREITs is a sharp increase in interest rates. REML and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

As I said in: With A 20.3% Dividend Yield MORL Is:

Higher long-term rates can be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like NLY and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates.

Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like REML that emulate borrowing money to buy a portfolio of mREITs. The relevant rate for leveraged mREITs is the repo rate that mREITs pay. Repos or repurchase agreements are essentially loans against securities with negligible credit risk such as agency mortgage securities where the legal title changes as the borrower sells the securities to the lender with an agreement to repurchase the securities at a specified date plus interest. That makes them virtually risk-free. For REML the relevant short-term rate is three-month LIBOR which is closely correlated to repo rates.

I previously discussed the risk involving the composition of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Janet Yellen's term as chair of the Federal Reserve Board expires next February 3rd. In addition to the chair, there will be a number of opportunities for President Trump to appoint new Federal Reserve Board Governors relatively soon, including two current vacancies. One could envision a possible doomsday scenario for the financial markets and then likely the economy, arising from very unfortunate choices by President Trump regarding appointments to the Federal Reserve Board. Logically, that should not happen. However, everything that has happened involving actions by President Trump in the past year may not have totally followed logic.

Logically, a low interest rate policy would improve the already long odds against Trump's budget assumptions of 3% real growth. Low interest rates would also help the trade deficit. However, President Trump may not be able to resist the temptation to reward some of his early supporters by appointing monetary "hawks" to the Federal Reserve Board who would raise interest rates precipitously. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump campaign and administration. As I elaborated on in: REM And The mREITs Outperform, But Risks Are Lurking taking actions which may generate short-term gratification especially in terms of appearing to address a problem, but make the problem eventually much worse is behavior well known. President Trump appears to exhibit that type of behavior at times. Installing advocates of rules-based monetary policy as the chair and members of the Federal Reserve Board could generate short-term gratification as President Trump could be seen by some as fulfilling a promise to his base and early supporters. However, a policy that required much higher interest rates could possibly be disastrous, both for the mREITs and most likely the country.

The outlook for both equity and fixed income markets remains cloudy. Higher interest rates would typically hurt the stock market. However, higher interest rates due primarily from stronger real economic growth could be accompanied by higher equity prices. A threat to the stock markets now would appear to be the threat of possible protectionism from the Trump Administration. There can be no doubt that tariffs would be very inflationary. This could force the Federal Reserve's hand into raising interest rates. This would have deleterious impacts on the Federal Budget. These would be negatives for most financial assets.

If one was an extreme optimist in terms of the stock market, they might hold out hope that the trade bluster and Border Adjustment Tax proposal, might just be the crisis that enables the USA to replace much or all of the income tax with a value added tax. The tremendous benefits of doing so are discussed in: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck?

Conclusions and Recommendations

With this much uncertainty regarding the future direction of both the fixed income and equity markets, what is an investor to do? If you are reading this you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as: REML, MORL, MORL’s essentially identical twin UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA: MRRL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA: CEFL) and UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA: BDCL). In my article "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool." I said that BDCL is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. Previously, I pointed out in: 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged basket of mREITs such as the MORL could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to SPY.

That the mREITs are trading at elevated levels relative to book value and in some cases multi-year highs is certainly cause for caution. Active traders might consider waiting until deeper mREIT discounts return. Furthermore, anyone who thinks that they may have to liquidate a position in these ETNs in the near future should avoid REML, due to its’ lack of liquidity. Conversely, some with longer-term horizons may want to consider REML because of its’ higher yield and the possibility of using a limit order to pick-up cheap shares if REML hits an air-pocket, which is when the lack of a deep order book causes a thinly traded issue to temporarily dive in price. The other lesson we can learn from the last four years is that waiting for price declines in high-yielding instruments like REML, can backfire as the large dividends forgone by waiting, exceeds the savings from a lower purchase price.

Taking all of this into consideration, I am still a cautious buyer of REML and MORL. The yields are still compelling. However, the uncertainty regarding economic policy, means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based. I am diversifying with CEFL and BDCL since there is a small possibility of much stronger economic growth than I expect, possibly accompanying a surge in the Federal deficit, or that Trump might appoint to the Federal Reserve Board individuals who would force the Federal Reserve Board into adopting a rules-based policy. If a Border Adjustment Tax is enacted or something equally catastrophic were to occur, it would be expected that the stock market would decline sharply, but MORL could do better as investors seek the safety of agency mortgage-backed securities and the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates.

I was originally drawn to MORL as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proves correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry. The same factors still make me a buyer of REML.

All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, REML and MORL are the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. For many of the Fargo Business Development Companies in the index upon which BDCL is based, the bulk of their portfolio debt holding are adjustable rate loans. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

This increase in the market to book value accounts for much of the recent outperformance of MORL and REML relative to CEFL. In terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL and REML. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL. However, it can be safely assumed that much of the outperformance by BDCL relative to CEFL was due to increases in the market-to-book value ratio for the BDCL components.

My calculation projects an October 2017 REML dividend of $1.223. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.805, based on annualizing the most recent three months including the October 2017 projection. This is a 18.8% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $30.88. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 20.5%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield above 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 20.5% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $254,132 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $20,500 initial annual rate to $52,115 annually.

I have owned MORL for a little less than five years. In all my articles about MORL I have included a statement to similar to that above: "if someone thought that over the next five years' interest rates would remain relatively stable..." The amount varied each month but the amount that an investment of $100,000 would be worth in five years was in the ball park of the $254,132 mentioned above for REML. That five-year computations have been the subject of numerous skeptical comments.

REML has existed for less than a year, but MORL is approaching its' five-year anniversary. My first purchase of MORL was made on November 15, 2012 at a price of $21.26. Almost five years ago. I did not precisely reinvest all MORL dividends, but have consistently added to my MORL position in various accounts using the dividends and some additional funds. I have paid prices for MORL as high as $32.07 and as low as $9.94. As the five-year anniversary of my initial MORL purchase is approaching, I was curious to see what the hypothetical $100,000 investment at my initial purchase price would be worth now.

A hypothetical investment of $100,000 in MORL on November 15, 2012 at a price of $21.26 assuming reinvestment of all dividends, would be worth as of September 22, 2017, a holding period of 4.85 years, $240,380. That is an annualized compound return of 20.17% per year. It might be noted that a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) would have grown during the same period to $203,674, again assuming reinvestment of all dividends.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend, Prices 9/15/2017

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 18.80% 12.35 9/28/2017 0.3 q 0.2784 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.50% 21.11 9/29/2017 0.18 m 0.0598 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.85% 21.87 9/28/2017 0.48 q 0.1050 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 7.26% 16.53 9/29/2017 0.5 q 0.1339 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.54% 19.09 9/27/2017 0.5 q 0.0725 MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.49% 8.72 9/27/2017 0.2 q 0.0628 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.47% 31.16 9/28/2017 0.62 q 0.0542 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.44% 10.07 9/28/201 0.26 q 0.0699 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.75% 17.97 9/28/2017 0.46 q 0.0585 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.73% 16.89 9/26/2017 0.41 q 0.0552 CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.50% 8.78 9/22/2017 0.25 q 0.0434 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.40% 15.85 9/14/2017 0.28 q 0.0258 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.30% 24.29 10/4/2017 0.33 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.18% 16.96 7/11/2017 0.47 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 2.08% 26.4 9/14/2017 0.19 m 0.0091 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.00% 13.56 9/8/2017 0.3 q 0.0270 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.78% 9.47 9/28/2017 0.19 q 0.0218 MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.75% 19.15 9/28/2017 0.45 q 0.0251 STAR iStar Inc 1.57% 11.27 0 0.0000 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.33% 6.38 9/22/2017 0.2 q 0.0254 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 1.15% 6.06 9/28/2017 0.15 q 0.0174 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 1.04% 19.34 9/28/2017 0.48 q 0.0157 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.85% 10.46 9/29/2017 0.31 q 0.0154 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.84% 9.96 9/29/2017 0.14 m 0.0072 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.68% 13 9/28/2017 0.27 q 0.0086 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.64% 7.16 10/2/2017 0.18 q RSO Resource Capital Corp 0.60% 10.12 6/28/2017 0.05 q 0.0018 SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.54% 15.7 9/28/2017 0.37 q 0.0078 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.51% 20.01 9/29/2017 0.35 q 0.0054 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.44% 21.3 9/28/2017 0.37 q 0.0047 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.43% 13.92 8/11/2017 0.3 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.42% 18.11 9/28/2017 0.49 q 0.0069 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 0.42% 19.55 0 0.0000 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 0.37% 18.88 0 0.0000 EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.26% 14.43 9/28/2017 0.4 q 0.0044 RAS RAIT Financial Trust 0.11% 0.63 8/23/2017 0.05 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, REM, MORL, MRRL, CEFL, AGNC, ARR, RAS, BDCL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.