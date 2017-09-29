Nordstrom: Strike When The Iron Is Hot

JWN should be able to make at least $4.8 in free cash flow per share over the next five years.

Nordstrom (JWN) has roughly maintained the $48 level it reached after reports that the Nordstrom family was getting closer to taking the company private. My guess is that the 20% corporate tax rate announcement is likely to tilt probability scales more so, towards that decision. The stock is priced at an atrociously cheap multiple. Even after paying a premium over the current market price, the Nordstrom family and private equity partner Leonard Green can get away without substantially overpaying for the deal. Altering the capital structure towards increased debt is also likely to lower cost of capital and increase return on equity for owners once the firm is taken private. This is analogous to synergies in an M&A transaction.

And they are right about keeping a long-term perspective in the ongoing disruptive retail environment. Wall Street’s obsession with quarterly earnings makes it unreasonably prohibitive for the firm to test new concepts. Especially in today’s retail climate, analysts and a class of investors tend to fasten on what is wrong rather than things that are being done right. For instance, Nordstrom’s press release related to the new Nordstrom Local concept store was punished by investors earlier this month. However, the move actually lines the firm with developing consumer trends. In their book “New Rules of Retail”, Robin Lewis and Michael Dart have detailed this trend in a manner so insightful that it’s worth quoting it in full. They write:

Brands like the Gap and Starbucks, which originally grew quickly in response to seemingly limitless markets, discovered that ubiquity (a store in every corner) became a major factor in their decline and they needed to reposition themselves. As consumers seek exclusivity, the brand that’s available to anybody can quickly become uncool to everybody.

Although Nordstrom’s concept store emphasized customization related to style and fit, it did represent the exclusivity consumers today desire.

Cash flow projection

When it comes Nordstrom, I don’t think investors should focus excessively on the net profit figure. The company’s depreciation expense masks the strong operating cash flows it generates year-over-year. Whether this is by design or just a coincidence is something that we can only speculate on. But the firm’s tax rates in FY16 and FY15 were in the high 40s. Higher depreciation expense offsets tax paid on continuing income. In the last two years Nordstrom’s operating cash flows were more than four times the net income, highlighting that only ~25% of operating cash flows came from net income.

I projected the company’s cash flows over a 5-year time horizon. Assumptions included revenue growth ranging between negative 1% and +3%, and a gross margin compression of 110 basis points. Additional assumption included an 85 basis point expansion in operating expenses as a percent of sales and a 25% tax rate. The expansion in operating expenses is due to higher shipping expenses associated with e-commerce sales. While the company’s tax rates have historically been ranged around 40%, I have assumed taxes at 25% (statutory + state and local) in light of recent developments regarding the cut in corporate tax rate. With capex at nearly 6% of sales, the firm is likely to generate free cash flows in excess of $600 million in all the five years of projection. That amounts to free cash flow per share of at least $4.8. In effect the company is trading at a forward free cash flow multiple of ~10x.

Conclusion

Analysts have speculated that Nordstrom may be taken private at a price of $70. Even if that doesn’t happen investors should see the downside risks being compensated in the long run given the firm’s strategic focus. I therefore think there is a strong case for inclusion of Nordstrom in a reasonably diversified portfolio of stocks.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, figures have been sourced from company filings.

